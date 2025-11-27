When Galatasaray brought Mauro Icardi on loan in 2022, I was unsure. The club had just endured a season that ended in 13th place, and the atmosphere was fragile. Icardi arrived with a reputation that seemed louder than the team could handle: Too much controversy, too much attention, too much off-pitch noise. It felt like he might disrupt the last traces of stability that remained at Florya.

Yet what unfolded was one of the great turnarounds in recent club history. Icardi’s first season was outstanding. Alongside several key players, especially Lucas Torreira, he shifted the team’s momentum and carried Galatasaray to the first of three consecutive titles. His finishing, movement, timing and presence changed the way the team attacked. He connected with supporters immediately and restored the sense of confidence that had been missing for years. After that season, Galatasaray signed him permanently. For a player who had bounced between clubs and headlines, this was a rare moment of stability. He responded with even greater commitment. On the pitch, he delivered decisive goals and memorable performances. Off the pitch, he became a phenomenon across Türkiye. He won over children from families that had supported Fenerbahçe or Beşiktaş for generations – something almost unimaginable in a country where football loyalty is usually inherited. His impact reached far beyond 90 minutes.

Last season began well, but changed abruptly when he suffered an injury in the Europa League match against Tottenham Hotspur. It kept him out for months and ended his campaign. In his absence, Victor Osimhen stepped forward and excelled, sparking comparisons between the two strikers. Their styles differ, their strengths differ and the discussion occasionally overshadowed Icardi’s previous achievements.

This season started more quietly. Icardi did not look fully sharp. Critics questioned his fitness, weight and recovery work. Reduced playing time frustrated supporters who had grown used to seeing him dominate the Süper Lig. His goals still came, but the aura seemed less bright. For a moment, it felt as if the magic was slipping.

Then came Saturday night against Gençlerbirliği. Icardi looked revitalized, confident and determined. He scored a beautiful goal and reminded everyone why he is a defining figure of this era. In his 100th appearance, he once again rose to the moment and showed that his influence is far from fading.

What the rest of this season brings will depend on the weeks ahead. The Champions League match against Union Saint-Gilloise is poised to be crucial. Galatasaray has already beaten Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt at home and Ajax in Amsterdam. Another victory would place the club on the edge of a playoff spot at the highest level of European football. Meanwhile, the team sits atop the Süper Lig, and coach Okan Buruk is aiming for a fourth consecutive league title. Only Fatih Terim, his former coach, achieved the same run during the golden years from 1996 to 2000. For Buruk and Icardi, the chance to mark another chapter of history is right in front of them.

As a lifelong Galatasaray supporter, season ticket holder and club member, I can say that an Icardi goal carries a unique weight. It feels like watching history unfold in real time. And then comes the moment when the entire stadium sings “Aşkın Olayım,” now forever tied to Icardi’s story. Fifty thousand voices rising together create a feeling that cannot be replicated anywhere else.

As he reaches his 100th match, the message is straightforward: Mauro already holds a special place in every Galatasaray heart. Here is to our bad boy with attitude. Here is to many more goals, many more celebrations and many more unforgettable nights in yellow and red.