Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s visit to Israel meant a turning point in bilateral relations. The countries reciprocally withdrew their ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces attacked people on a Turkish flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in Gaza. Ten Turkish activists died during the attack, and since then, there have been no ambassadors on both sides.

In the following years, there were ups and downs in the relations, and Mr. Çavuşoğlu’s visit is definitely a very remarkable "up." This is the first official visit by a Turkish foreign minister to Israel in 15 years.

Çavuşoğlu first went to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki. He then made a trip to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Before these visits, he went to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and Memorial and met with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

This visit is part of a normalization process between the two countries. Israeli President Isaac Herzog came to Ankara in March, heralding a new era.

Now Mr. Cavusoğlu’s visit is another extension of this normalization process. But normalization for the Erdoğan government also means continually stressing the rights of the Palestinian side as well.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the Palestinian issue could only be resolved through two states to be established in the framework of the United Nations parameters and that Turkey’s sensitivities on al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque were shared during the meeting.

One of the most important outcomes of the visit was that the Turkish Foreign Minister and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid agreed to renew the work of a joint economic committee and launch talks on a civil aviation agreement. However, the two ministers did not announce the reappointment of ambassadors in Ankara and Tel Aviv.

But overall, the visit was constructive, which can be seen in the two ministers' statements in their joint press conference.

Lapid said, “we need to know to close one chapter and start a new chapter in the relations.” And Çavuşoğlu added that “regardless of the differences between the countries the renewed dialogue is beneficial to the whole region. The ambassadors returning will be discussed in the following weeks but I think that this will come soon as well."

Ankara emphasizes maintaining dialogue and good relations with neighbors in the new era. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt are examples of this new era. Turkey and these countries are coming closer again. And I believe that this is the right thing to do. We need friends and communication. Of course, Turkey should raise its voice if there is anything against its interest, but it should also be constructive and open to dialogue.