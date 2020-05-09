The presidential system’s contribution to Turkey’s dynamism and its power as a vital actor in Eurasia are things to closely follow.

The mental transformation that Turkey is undergoing, among the escalating global political economy showdown and the debate on the change of the center of gravity, brings with it such an effect that almost doubles Turkey's resources and capabilities.

While the world has been putting up a historic fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey’s corporate governance and corporate communication skills have been indisputable tokens of success.

The presidential system allowed for the establishment of a holistic, inclusive and effective "National Communication Strategy" that Turkey needed as a state from a strategic point of view.

The Presidential Directorate of Communications, under the leadership of Fahrettin Altun, has successfully implemented an effective global and national strategy for which we've been waiting for a long time.

This new strategy that addresses Turkey's nation-state approach and its national values from a global perspective threw a curveball to the globalist network – which believed that it could pull Turkey into its dark scenarios – and its rivals and enemies.

The strategy, which made its mark over the last 1.5 years, was crowned over the course of the global period of the fight against COVID-19 with Turkey's national success in fighting the virus and with the success of its honorable, respectable and deeply effective communication for the aid it provided to more than 60 countries.

The globalist established order, as they never thought of the possibility of such a communication success, attempted to make a counterattack against Altun and his team using their well-known accomplices and doctors.

When they saw that this attempt did not work, they toughened the perception war and tried to even pull President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan into this futile war, knowing that they would be defeated once again. However, they were now facing a “National Communication Army” with universal skills based on national sovereignty, solidarity and values. Therefore, no matter how much they tried to attack, they were bound to be defeated by Turkey and its move toward a new future.

Let's dig deeper into the fact that United States President Donald Trump brought his 2016 captain campaign adviser Micheal Caputo in to be the deputy chief of communications for the secretary of health and human services and how it relates to the U.S.’ “war of perception” on the coronavirus against globalists. “National Communication” will surely beat the globalists.

Confronting the virus

The economic and political trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic requires a confrontation for all of the world's leading countries. For the U.S., confrontation will be based on the strategy of seeing if the sentiment of "let's make China a part of the global system and prevent it from being a new global power" by fusing China into the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), G-20 and World Trade Organization (WTO) will backlash or not.

The U.S.' biggest soft spot in the global economic politics is its arrogance. China, on the other hand, since the beginning, constantly increased its area of influence with a rather passive strategy like a boxer with his guard down, as if it was not interested in being threatening.

This is why China's attitude, which has become too autocratic and oppressive and that has been "covering up" some very critical issues, has often been ignored by Western economies.

It is now time for the U.S.-led Western countries who have themselves made their production more dependent on China to have a face-off.

Western countries are very wrong if they think that they wipe away or calm down the discomfort they feel when they look in the mirror and the debate with their conscience by filing a negligence lawsuit against China.

They have damaged both the future of these countries and the ecological balance of the world with the dirty and risky production processes that they have inflicted on developing countries so that they can produce at a cheaper rate.

With 5 billion people at home leading to nature's self-improvement, including rapidly decreasing air pollution and increased vitality in the seas, it is inevitable that a global confrontation is coming for the leading economies, especially the U.S., for the selfishly used nature, underground and aboveground resources, and for the future of the world.

China also needs to be confronted. As demonstrated with what happened during the virus process, China needs to realize that it has an indispensable and inevitable responsibility to the world.

China's recent harshening attitude, its increasing arrogance and its manners during its moves in Africa have all proved that it is very inclined to show its opportunist, almost colonial attitude like that of a Western country that is a member of the Atlantic Alliance despite the fact that it’s an emerging Asian economy.

This attitude would seriously question the sincerity and inclusiveness of China's belt-road project. Therefore, China also needs to be confronted in order to show that it has goodwill for the world and for the global system.

Citizens of the world will carefully monitor to what extent the leading countries have tested themselves for transparency and to what extent they have confronted themselves during this process. Those who have become a problem for their regions with the riches they got from the petro-dollars of underground resources, will also be uncovered further. Turkey, on the other hand, will experience the pride of successfully passing the global transparency test.