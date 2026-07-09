The NATO summit on July 7-8 marked more than just another gathering of allied leaders. It highlighted Türkiye's growing strategic importance at a time when the alliance is confronting its most complex security environment since the Cold War. For Ankara, the meeting represented an opportunity to reinforce its role as a central security actor while advancing long-standing priorities in its relationship with the United States and Europe.

Among the summit's most significant moments was the joint appearance by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump. Their discussions focused on Türkiye's potential return to the F-35 fighter program, modernization of its F-16 fleet, and the possible removal of sanctions imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). President Trump's public comments suggested a more constructive approach to resolving issues that have complicated bilateral defense cooperation in recent years.

For Türkiye, these discussions extend beyond military procurement. They reflect a broader recognition that the country's military capabilities, defense industry and geopolitical position have become increasingly important to NATO's long-term strategy. As security challenges multiply across Europe, the Black Sea, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, Ankara's ability to project stability has become more valuable than ever.

Throughout the summit, President Erdoğan argued that European allies should move beyond what he described as double standards toward non-European Union NATO members, particularly in defense and security cooperation. His message was straightforward: NATO's effectiveness depends on strategic unity rather than political divisions. In that context, Türkiye's contributions should be evaluated on the basis of capability and commitment rather than ideological disagreements or institutional boundaries.

The summit also reaffirmed Türkiye's diplomatic role in regional crises. Ankara has consistently maintained channels of communication with both Ukraine and Russia while advocating a negotiated settlement to the conflict. Although the prospects for peace remain uncertain, Türkiye continues to position itself as one of the few NATO members capable of engaging all sides.

Beyond bilateral diplomacy, allied leaders endorsed new initiatives to strengthen NATO's defense industrial base through expanded investment, logistics and production capacity. They also renewed calls for a more equitable distribution of defense spending among member states. Yet the summit made clear that political differences between the United States and several European allies, as well as disagreements within the European Union itself, remain unresolved.

Compared with previous meetings, however, this summit produced more concrete progress. While many commitments still require implementation, discussions increasingly reflected practical cooperation rather than aspirational declarations. Whether this momentum can be sustained before the next NATO summit, expected to take place in Albania, will depend largely on developments in the war in Ukraine, instability in the Middle East and the broader trans-Atlantic political landscape.

One conclusion nevertheless stands out. Türkiye's strategic importance within NATO is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook. The country's advances in defense manufacturing during the past decade, combined with its geographic position and operational experience, have strengthened its role in shaping the alliance's future security architecture. Many European governments now appear to recognize that a stronger partnership with Türkiye is not simply desirable but strategically necessary.

Finally, the summit demonstrated Türkiye's capacity to host major international events at the highest level. The organization, logistics and coordination for visiting delegations and international media reflected careful planning and professional execution. The Presidency and the Presidency's Directorate of Communications deserve recognition for delivering a summit that showcased Türkiye's organizational capabilities alongside its diplomatic ambitions.

While questions remain regarding implementation timelines and future policy decisions, the summit reinforced an unmistakable reality: Türkiye is no longer merely participating in NATO's strategic debate. It is increasingly helping shape it.