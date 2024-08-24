Western civilization has undeniably shaped humanity's trajectory for the past 300 years. This influence began with the Enlightenment, progressed through the Age of Information and Science and was further solidified by Western states' military and colonial dominance. Through these eras, Western powers not only asserted their intellectual and technological superiority but also extended their control over vast regions of the world, leaving a lasting impact on global history, culture and politics.

By World War I, the vast majority of the world had fallen under the control of Britain, France and other Western powers. These colonial empires had expanded so much that they had left few territories unclaimed. However, as Western states solidified their dominance, they employed various methods to ensure that other nations remained dependent on them. Their hegemony was maintained through monopolies in governance, wealth, media and natural resources. The monopolies allowed the Western powers to dictate their political and economic systems in their colonies and influence the global order to their advantage, thereby perpetuating their dominance long after the colonial period had ended.

Emergence of U.S.

After World War II, the global order underwent significant changes as the United States emerged as a dominant superpower, effectively taking over the roles that Britain and France had held for centuries. With the U.S. at the forefront, a new framework was established that presented itself as more democratic, humane and focused on human rights. This shift was partly in response to the ideological battle of the Cold War, where Western democracy and human rights were emphasized as a counter to communism. This period witnessed the promotion of these ideals as central to the new world order, suggesting a break from the more overtly imperialistic and colonial practices of the previous era.

Indeed, this apparent shift toward a new global order after World War II often served to obscure the persistent and pervasive control wielded by Western powers, now predominantly under the leadership of the U.S. This influence extended across political and economic spheres worldwide, maintaining a form of hegemony that subtly continued traditions of dominance and dependency from the colonial era. It made communism look savage and capitalism humanitarian. Of course, in this competitive environment, it was inevitable that capitalism would draw a framework that was more beneficial to human beings.

Brutal new world order

As the post-Cold War period unfolded, particularly following the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, it became increasingly evident that the interventions of Western states were not delivering the promised benefits to the world or humanity. The consequences of these actions were devastating. In countries such as Yemen, Iraq and Syria, decadeslong crises resulted in tragic humanitarian disasters, children and families perished, and thousands of lives were lost amid conflict.

The harsh realities of these conflicts underscored the stark contrast between the rhetoric of Western powers and the brutal outcomes on the ground. So, wherever the U.S. has stepped in, it has only brought destruction. However, the myth or delusion that the U.S. is democratic, liberal, pro-humanity, or environmentalist and ecologist has always persisted.

With the Israeli-Palestinian war, a situation emerged in which Netanyahu pulled down the veil that the Western states had been pulling over their faces for a century, and the truth came out. What is the truth of humanity? Unfortunately, the relations between human beings are as brutal as the law of the jungle, as valid as the powerful oppressing the weak among animals.

On the one hand, we have all realized that the United Nations, the Human Rights Courts, and supranational institutions are useless. On the other hand, if there is a genocide, a human tragedy, you can remain silent and neutral. Even if one cannot stand by the good, at least one should not be in the same party with the evil.

However, in the U.S., we have seen a scene that might be the most shameful situation humankind has ever faced. In the American Congress, a man who knowingly and willfully killed 40,000 civilians was given a standing ovation, and this is the dark fate of humanity. This shows that neither the EU nor the U.S. can promise hope to humanity. They can bring nothing but savagery and massacres. So humanity needs a new civilization, a renewed morality, a refreshed justice.

New hope from East

Although Western states have blessed themselves for the last 200 years, they have also humiliated, marginalized and demonized all states other than their own, other than those they have blessed. When we compare a century of Ottoman dominance with a century of American global leadership, the contrast in governance and approach between the two becomes strikingly clear. As we know the history of the Seljuks and the Ottomans, which were governments that held 80% of what is today Europe, we have never seen such atrocities that we see in Israel today.

Humanity needs enlightenment and I believe the voice of a new civilization will rise from the East. This will not only be a voice for Turks, Arabs and Muslims; it will be a voice that breathes life into all humankind. As the West is bankrupting, humanity needs justice. The people need compassion and I believe that this will no longer come from the brutal capitalist, colonialist, marginalizing and racist West. Of course, there are people of goodwill in the West. Some people want freedom and favor democracy, and they are genuine human beings. Today, if the Palestinian flag flies more than the American flag all over the world, these courageous people of conscience play a critical role in this.

We see that the Western governments imprisoned their nations like a mafia, and Zionism rules above all as the boss. Either Christians will emerge like freedom fighters and free themselves from the Jewish Zionists, or step by step; this civilization will go toward devastation. Notice that such bold statements about Western order and values were not made until they declared it themselves.