Who really holds power in today's world? For many years, political science has focused primarily on power relations between the state and society, government and opposition, democracy and authoritarianism or capital and labor. None of these relationships has lost its significance. However, digitalization, and particularly the artificial intelligence revolution, has introduced a new and increasingly powerful actor into this equation: technology companies that possess enormous economic resources, data on billions of people, global communications infrastructure and AI systems increasingly capable of influencing humanity's processes of knowledge production and decision-making.

As is well known, the British did not colonize India solely through the British army. One of the most important actors in this process was a private company initially established for commercial purposes: the East India Company. Over time, the company ceased to be merely an economic actor engaged in trade. It acquired its own army, waged wars, collected taxes, governed territories and made political decisions affecting the lives of millions of people. In other words, private economic power gradually evolved into sovereign power. Three centuries have passed. Today, SpaceX resembles a new East India Company, except that its power is far greater while its susceptibility to external control is considerably more limited. In other words, the East India companies of the 21st century are emerging with even greater power. (Note: I thank Funda Aktan for this example.) Thus, history confronts us once again with a remarkably familiar question: When does a company cease to be merely a company?

Today, SpaceX controls some of the world's most critical space and satellite communications infrastructure. Starlink can maintain communications on battlefields. Starshield can be used in state military operations. Consequently, the technological and commercial decisions of a private company can affect not only consumers or shareholders but also the military and geopolitical capabilities of sovereign states. The issue is no longer how wealthy Elon Musk is. A far more important question is this: When a private company that requires no democratic mandate begins to control infrastructure that sovereign states cannot afford to do without, where does economic power end and political power begin? Perhaps this is precisely where we should look to understand techno-oligarchy. We know from history that economic enterprises can become political actors. The East India Company was one of the most extreme examples. Of course, history is not repeating itself in exactly the same way today. Nevertheless, if sovereignty itself is changing in the digital age, we must also consider the possibility that the actors exercising sovereign power may change.

For this reason, it no longer seems sufficient to understand the contemporary distribution of power solely through states and democratic institutions. We are confronted with new actors that do not participate in elections, receive no mandate from voters and are not yet subject to political accountability before parliaments, yet possess an extraordinary capacity to determine what people see, what they read, with whom they communicate and, increasingly, which information they trust. Moreover, their economic scale has reached a level that rivals the economic capacity of many states. Perhaps this is why the concept of "techno-oligarchy" has gained increasing prominence in recent years.

Oligarchy is not a new concept. In its simplest sense, it refers to the concentration of economic or political power in the hands of a very narrow segment of society. Throughout history, aristocrats, large landowners, industrialists and financial elites have created similar concentrations of power. However, one important characteristic distinguishes today's emerging structure from earlier forms of oligarchy. The power of the new technology elites derives not only from their wealth. They also control digital infrastructure, data, algorithms and increasingly artificial intelligence. Economic power, technological power and informational power are therefore converging in the same centers on an unprecedented scale.

It is precisely here that we need to understand why techno-oligarchy differs from traditional economic oligarchies. The owner of an oil company may be extremely wealthy. A bank or an industrial corporation may also exert considerable influence over governments. Yet, none of these actors could individually organize the daily flow of information encountered by billions of people according to personalized criteria. Digital platforms can do exactly that. Which information search engines display first, which content social media platforms make visible, which news stories reach millions of people and which remain largely invisible are determined to a considerable extent by algorithmic systems. As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in everyday life, this power is entering an even more advanced stage.

This development also creates a particularly striking paradox for democracy. One of the fundamental assumptions of modern democracy is that political power must be limited. The separation of powers among the legislative, executive and judicial branches exists for this purpose. Elections serve the same objective. Freedom of the press, accountability and transparency mechanisms have been developed to prevent the uncontrolled concentration of political power. Presidents, governments and parliaments are subject to established rules. Yet today, a new sphere of power with extraordinary influence over society is emerging without corresponding mechanisms of democratic oversight. This is precisely where the problem begins. While we accept that the influence of politicians over society must be constrained, we have not established equally clear rules regarding the limits of the power exercised by companies that manage the communications and information ecosystems of billions of people. Democratic societies have accumulated centuries of institutional experience in limiting state power, but we are still at the beginning of the journey when it comes to limiting private technological power.

Moreover, techno-oligarchy is not simply a matter of large corporations emerging naturally from market dynamics or wealth becoming concentrated in the hands of a few technology entrepreneurs. There is another, less visible but perhaps even more important dimension to the issue. In recent years, particularly in Silicon Valley, the idea that social and political problems can be solved more effectively through technology, data and engineering rather than through traditional democratic processes has gained increasing support. The reasoning behind this approach is not entirely without foundation. However, is transferring more and more authority over social decision-making to technology elites and the systems they develop really a solution to the slowness of democratic processes?

The principal danger in the near future, therefore, is not that technology companies will one day openly seize political power. A much more realistic possibility is that an increasing number of social decisions will come to be treated as technical decisions, thereby moving beyond the sphere of democratic deliberation and into the domain of those who design and control technology. In this scenario, the transfer of power does not occur suddenly or visibly. It takes place gradually, justified by promises of "faster," "more efficient," "smarter" and "more innovative" solutions. Technology companies may thus cease to be merely actors that develop tools to achieve objectives defined by society and instead become actors that effectively influence which objectives society pursues in the first place. This is precisely why we must be careful when contrasting the slowness of democratic politics with the speed of technological decision-making. The slowness of democratic processes is not always simply a sign of inefficiency. Sometimes it is the unavoidable cost of representing different interests, hearing objections, debating decisions and holding power accountable. The centralized decision-making structures of technology companies may operate much faster. But speed and legitimacy are not the same thing.

On the other hand, we face a problem remarkably similar to the debate over strong leadership. Strong leadership may enable rapid decision-making, but when oversight is weak, it can also magnify the costs of poor decisions. A similar situation applies to technology companies. Centralized decision-making can generate innovation at extraordinary speed. However, leaving the direction of technologies that are transforming the world to the preferences of a handful of companies and a very narrow technological elite raises another question: Who gave these people the authority to decide humanity's future? Artificial intelligence makes the need to answer this question far more urgent. Decisions being made today about which occupations will be automated in the coming years, what kinds of work people will continue to perform, how education systems will change, how personal data will be used, how people will interact with AI systems and even how much influence these systems will be permitted to exert over human decisions will shape the societies of the future. Yet a significant proportion of these decisions are being made not in parliaments or through broad public deliberation, but in the laboratories and boardrooms of technology companies.

More importantly, the boundaries between states and technology companies are becoming increasingly blurred. Artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, satellite systems, cybersecurity and defense technologies are no longer merely commercial products; they are becoming integral components of states' strategic capabilities. This development increases states' dependence on technology companies while simultaneously transforming those companies into geopolitical actors. It is therefore no coincidence that contemporary academic literature has begun to examine the influence of technology oligarchs over critical infrastructure and political institutions as a distinct issue for the global order. Furthermore, the influence of economic actors over political power is not new in history. What is new is that certain fundamental components of state sovereignty are becoming directly dependent on privately controlled technological infrastructure. For example, rather than exerting direct pressure on another state, a government may now be able to exercise indirect influence by affecting the economic interests of the company upon which that state's strategic capabilities depend.

Perhaps one of the greatest institutional challenges facing 21st-century democracy will emerge precisely here. In previous centuries, the central concern was limiting the power of the state over its citizens. In industrial society, this was supplemented by the need to balance the power of capital against labor. In digital society, we must now add the challenge of limiting technological power. The fundamental question for the future, therefore, is how to reconcile technological progress with democratic legitimacy, social benefit and human agency. Who will determine the direction of technological progress? Perhaps the most important paradox of the age of techno-oligarchy lies precisely here. Never before in human history have private actors simultaneously possessed so much information about so many people, such powerful computational capabilities and tools capable of influencing people's everyday decisions on such a scale.