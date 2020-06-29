In the 19th century, Christians had serious weight in the world demographically. In 1950, with the Cold War in full swing, the size of the Christian population had reached 960 million, while the Muslim population numbered 408 million. By the end of the Cold War in 1990, the Christian population was at 1.748 billion, while the Muslim population had just passed 1 billion.

Now, however, although the Christian population is nearing 2.4 billion, the Muslim population has reached 1.9 billion following a significant increase in the last 30 years. The current population trend indicates that the Muslim population will exceed the Christian population by 100 million in 2070, with a population of 3.5 billion.

It seems that certain circles in the Christian world are well aware of the extent to which the population and rise in standards of living in the Muslim world could tip the balance of the global economy and world politics.

Therefore, in the hope that they can stop this inevitable shift, they are trying to create a barrier by nurturing the growth of Islamophobia.

However, efforts to halt increasing competition in the world economy and hold back the growing ability of regions where Muslim populations are dominant to produce technology with Islamophobia could trigger consequences beyond their imagination.

As underlined by professor Fahrettin Altun, president of the Communications Directorate, while speaking at the promotion of the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research’s (SETA) comprehensive report on Islamophobia, the “Alliance of Civilizations” initiative against Islamophobia, which constitutes a significant risk for the global political economy, as well as the Turkish government’s efforts to fight against discrimination, hate speech and the promotion of violence against Muslims, are critically important.

Altun also reminded listeners that the Republic of Turkey, which is a supporter of differences and equality, is also taking historic steps in the fight against religious discrimination.

In a period where Muslim politicians and opinion-makers are playing a very important role in the parliaments and governmental institutions of European countries and in internationally respected institutions, the increasing power of the Islamic world in the global political economy seems to be unacceptable for some – especially a group of radical Christians who have been controlling the international system since the 1830s.

Politicians who try to cover up problems such as aging populations and lacking competition in countries with predominantly Christian populations by hiding the problems faced by micro-enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in these countries and saying “this is all because of the Muslims” are only harming the social fabric of their country. The awakening of the Islamic world marks the end of the period of neo-imperialism for a part of the Christian world.

With an inclusive move toward growth, beginning in Africa, Turkey’s attempts to take the region under its wing will bring about the end of Islamophobia with an inevitable and historic transformation.

New vs. post Atlanticists

The end of the Cold War triggered divergent pursuits and various plans for the future and different interests in the Atlantic alliance.

The two dominant economies of Europe, Germany and France, have accelerated ambitious projects such as the single European state and European army, planning for a new future without the U.S.

To be honest, these initiatives aren't likely to cause consternation on the other side of the Atlantic, as the U.S. has tended to pursue new ventures on the Asia-Pacific front. Debates regarding the Atlantic alliance have therefore been considerably developed with a post-Atlantic narrative in mind.

This is because the post-Atlanticist globalist network, which has gained significant positions in Washington, London, Paris and Berlin in increasingly important areas of the civilian and military bureaucracy, believes that new economic and political interests – and new commercial opportunities extending to the east – are more attractive than a world limited to the Atlantic.

Therefore, politicians welcoming new cooperation with Russia and China have invested in proactive efforts and projects on this issue and have been supported by the globalist network.

However, with U.S. President Donald Trump arriving at the White House, we also witnessed a great war between “New Atlanticists” and “Post-Atlanticists,” spreading from the United States to the entire Atlantic Alliance.

The Bill Clinton and Barack Obama eras were marked by a political and economic program that led to the Atlantic falling out of favor and the globalist network gaining ground in Washington. A significant base within the Republican Party, however, has come to the conclusion that this has resulted in the U.S. shooting itself on the foot.

Therefore, a group that we can describe as “New Atlanticists” seems determined to revive the alliance's former spirit and start a serious fight with every member country showing signs of moving away from the ideals of 1947.

Therefore, the U.S.’ increasing tension with Germany and France, and the antagonism between Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel should be understood well. At this point, if the New Atlanticists and the Trump administration are decisive about restoring the Atlantic spirit, putting aside strategic goals, they must be fully aware that Turkey is a most indispensable partner. Because, if the Atlantic spirit is to be revived from Central Asia to the Balkans, from the Red Sea to the North Sea, Turkey is key in this plan.

It is necessary to neutralize all fictionalized, ramped-up issues, such as the F-35 standoff and the PKK/YPG terrorism issue, which have been designed by the globalist network in Washington to undermine and poison Turkey-U.S. relations. The civil and military bureaucracy that has turned these issues into tension must be brought to an end. It would be useful to view the upcoming presidential election in the U.S. from such a perspective.