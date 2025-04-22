In a league defined by noise, controversy and chaos, Okan Buruk has mastered the art of quiet dominance. While Fenerbahçe has spent three seasons playing musical chairs with marquee coaches – Jorge Jesus, İsmail Kartal and now Jose Mourinho – Buruk has built a winning machine. One that doesn’t blink. One that punishes every slip. One that now leads the Süper Lig by five clear points – and, more importantly, by five and a half with the head-to-head advantage. This isn’t a late surge. Galatasaray has led the title race from the very beginning. Week after week, Buruk’s side has set the pace – and dared anyone to keep up. No drama. No collapse. Just cold, methodical winning. And it goes deeper than numbers.

This season, Buruk’s Galatasaray did the unthinkable: they defeated Fenerbahçe twice at the Ülker Stadium. That’s not just dominance – it’s humiliation. In a ground where even a draw is cause for celebration for visiting teams, Galatasaray walked away twice with all three points. Once might be luck. Twice? That’s a statement.

Last night, as Fenerbahçe stumbled at home to Kayserispor, the reality became impossible to ignore: Galatasaray is marching to back-to-back titles under a coach who wasn’t even the first choice when he arrived. He was questioned, doubted and even mocked. But while big names came and went at Fenerbahçe, Buruk turned Galatasaray into a project. And now it’s a dynasty in the making.

This isn’t just about dropped points. This is about a club unraveling under the pressure of another’s perfection. Okan Buruk didn’t just take the lead in the title race – he’s outmaneuvering one of football’s most decorated managers. Jesus couldn’t handle him and fled to Saudi Arabia. Kartal fell short and washed up in Iran. And now, the “Special One” is starting to look like just the next one on Buruk’s list. The scariest part? Okan Buruk is just getting started. And no coach–not even Mourinho-is safe.