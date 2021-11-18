Due to strict COVID-19 measures, there is news from Australia reminding us of its colonial past. This time, however, the targets are not Aborigines but the unvaccinated "natives." Since the island is already closed to entrances and exits, there are no “foreigners” around. Those who do not have a vaccination card are isolated from society. Patients are locked up in camps, while those who escape vaccination or violate quarantine rules are hunted like terrorists and exposed through photographs. Dogs are killed in shelters, directives are pouring in from politics saying "don't talk to your unvaccinated neighbors."

Nevertheless, we are not fully aware of the dimensions of the pressure mounting in the country because criticism about the coronavirus or isolation measures are censored in both conventional and social media. This is not a claim I'm making. Global social media platforms such as Facebook proudly admit that it is their responsibility to humanity to silence the contradictory voices during the pandemic period. We are going through a period where even different scientific theses about COVID-19 vaccines in peer-reviewed medical journals are censored.

The European followers

Following Australia, some European countries are preparing to implement similar measures. For example, Austria also returned to street restrictions months later. This time, only the unvaccinated will not be able to go out. Under the new rules, those over the age of 12 who are not vaccinated will only be able to leave the house with a notice to go grocery shopping, walking and go to work. The penalty is 450 euros ($510).

In Berlin, the capital of Germany, new restrictions were made for the unvaccinated. People who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be able to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums, gyms or concert halls.

One out of four people in Austria is not vaccinated. It is said the reason behind it is the fact that the rights and freedoms gained as a result of hundreds of years of struggle such as travel, work and education are gradually targeted. Officials say that the number of cases has reached 12,000 per day due to both the anti-vaccination and increasing cases.

However, even its producers admit that COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent disease and transmission. Even if the pharmaceutical companies and academic circles, which put themselves in the place of "science" like the inquisition in the pandemic, do not open their mouths. The data clearly screams this truth and even more because the number of cases has peaked in many countries such as the Netherlands, Israel and the United Kingdom, which broke records in vaccination. For example, Gibraltar, with 100% of its citizens vaccinated, now has one of the highest case rates in the world. In Vermont, the state with the highest vaccination rate per capita in the United States, 13 times more coronavirus cases have been announced than Florida, which has the lowest vaccination rate. There is no ban in Florida, which currently has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Give me a reason

In this case, isn't there a situation that needs an explanation? If we're getting these vaccines to get sick quickly and infect each other, then we're putting pressure on unvaccinated people to get sick and infect us? Please understand! People are objects now, not because they are anti-vaccine, but simply because they can't find answers to such simple scientific questions. If you have a convincing and logical answer to give, please see if it is left unvaccinated. You can't get anywhere with oppression, imposition and fascism.