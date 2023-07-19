Due to the lack of global leadership and the increase of uncertainties and insecurity in the wake of the collapse of the bipolar world and the Soviet Union, many small and middle states began to restructure their foreign policy orientation. The intensification of global rivalry, the increase of unilateral intervention and the return of power politics have led small and middle states to diversify their foreign relations and form regional political and economic platforms to overcome global threats and challenges.

Since small and middle states no longer trust global powers, they have begun to decrease their dependence on big players and increase their autonomy in international politics. They have been trying to maximize their national interests by following an interdependent, complementary and sectoral foreign policy orientation. They have learned how to communicate with other international actors by abandoning their traditional “black-and-white” reading of the world and “from us” or “against us” perspective. As a result of all these developments in international politics, the world has witnessed the rise of regionalism for the last several decades.

As a reaction to the rise of regionalization processes, small and middle states diversified their foreign policies. By following a multilateral foreign policy, these states have diversified their cooperation partners; by following a multidimensional foreign policy, they have diversified the content of their foreign policy field. States with different identities have begun using their multiple identities as instruments of their diversified foreign relations. One of the main results of the rise of regionalism is the normalization of their relations with other regional states.

The rise of Türkiye

Türkiye is one of the typical states that implement successful policies in its domestic and foreign policy due to the rise of regionalism. Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), has consolidated its political system, increased its self-reliance, and diversified its economic production sectors. It has also expanded its capability to struggle against national security threats and its responsiveness to meet the need of its people.

Türkiye has been trying to diversify its foreign relations, decrease its dependence on global powers and increase its autonomy in international politics. It has different identities that require diversification in its foreign policy. On the one hand, its Western identity requires Türkiye to enter political and military alliances with Western countries. Therefore, as a member of the NATO alliance and part of the EU at the customs union level, Türkiye is part of the Western security architecture and economic integration in Europe.

On the other hand, as required by its different identities, Türkiye has restructured its foreign policy and diversified its foreign relations. Ankara has developed its relations with Muslim countries worldwide through its Islamic identity. Similarly, it has improved its relations with the Turkish world using cultural affinity. Due to its geographical location, it has developed its relations with the Middle Eastern, Eastern Mediterranean, Caucasian and Balkan countries.

The most recent normalization process in the Middle East indicates the rise of regionalism due to the diversification policies of regional states. Regional and global developments such as the Arab insurgencies and revolutions that erupted in 2011, the establishment of the “alliance of the globe” in the region under the auspices of then U.S. President Donald Trump, his successor Joe Biden’s coming to power in the U.S., and the COVID-19 pandemic altogether have changed the regional balance of power and led the reshuffle of the cards. Like other Middle Eastern countries, Türkiye also changed its regional policy and restructured its relations with all regional countries.

In addition, Türkiye has improved its relations with remote regions of the world, such as East Asia, Africa and Latin America. Türkiye has declared and implemented different and complementary openings for these remote regions. For instance, Türkiye declared Asia Anew Initiative in 2019 to improve its relations with East Asian countries. As a result of its successful diversification policy, Türkiye has improved its economic and trade ties with Asian countries. Eventually, Asia’s share in Türkiye’s total trade volume has increased from 22% to 35% in the last two decades.

Overall, Türkiye has been diversifying its relations not to find alternatives to its membership of the Western platforms but to fortify its position in the world that will maximize its national interests. Everyone knows that Türkiye is not a typical European country. It has multiple identities, each requiring Türkiye to improve its relations with different regions. Therefore, Türkiye cannot be content with cooperation with the West only.