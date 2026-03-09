Only two countries, well, no, not "countries," only two men harbor the fantasy that they can attack anyone because they invent stories about threats to their own or other countries. They do not believe in international law regarding the sovereignty and immunity of nations. Perhaps we should add that they also have confidence in their military power and nuclear arsenal. But their fantasy is collapsing at the hands of another country, which itself was a non-believer in the sanctity of nations, territorial integrity and the international legal mechanisms to address complaints, disagreements and discontent with other countries.

Those two men, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are not going to win the war they declared on Iran. Not because Iran is more powerful or it really has those secret missiles from hell it claims to have, but because Trump’s changing goals in that assault on Iran rendered the huge power of the U.S. military useless. “Mostly useless,” I should say, for it was very effective in killing 170 elementary school children in their opening salvo of that war. In any case, Trump’s military wit doesn't go all the way to the top.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, imagining achieving his political goals in saving his neck from the Israeli courts and meanwhile winning elections after the war, dragged the U.S. into this aimless, pointless and unplanned but indubitably illegal and crooked violation of international law. Still, Israel faces those elections which will decide if Israel returns to democracy or stays as a dictatorship.

Things didn't go as planned

No one could endorse any aspect of this so-called war. No one can benefit from anything resulting from it. Some American media have such headlines and commentary starting with “After 47 years of oppression” or "Iranians hope this or fear that."

They don’t know Iranians. The Persian, Azerbaijani and Kurdish people of Iran cannot be represented by the “son of a shah.”

The son Reza has been fed and stoked by the millions of dollars smuggled by the monarchic mafia founded and run by the CIA since the 1953 coup, which toppled Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and propped the father Reza as the monarch. Neither was it in America’s interest, nor was this an expected Iranian civil war.

Trump hoped different ethnic communities in Iran would throttle each other as soon as the mullahs’ regime is overthrown by Israeli forces. He believed what he was told by former Iranian generals who now operate grocery stores in McLean, Virginia, and CIA Director John L. Ratcliffe and FBI Director Kashyap Pramod (aka Kash Patel), who became a regular at the Oval Office “cameras and prayers sessions,” like Netanyahu.

No separatist militants as boots on the ground on behalf of the U.S. this time. Iraqi Kurdish leaders would not be pawns in the hands of Americans. Shanaz Ahmed, an Iraqi-Kurdish politician and current first lady of Iraq, said last week that, “They are not mercenaries for Israel or America.”

Maybe a reset at home?

As John Mearsheimer, an American political scientist and international relations scholar, said, without ground operations of the army, no country can enforce regime change in another country. This time around, the U.S. should utilize its own army and marines as its boots on the ground.

So, according to the Mearsheimer Theory, it is hard to expect a regime change in Iran, but, on the contrary, the U.S. and Israel are much more likely to restore their regimes to what they were before Trump and Netanyahu.

I don’t mean that neither country was a heaven for democracy, but before the father and son Bushes, the U.S. would go to the United Nations, which it helped create, when the idea of a rules-based international order was very popular and fashionable.

Also, in the Zionist expansionist heaven known as Eretz Yisrael since the 1870s, there was a moment of hope brought in by Yitzhak Rabin, an Israeli statesman and general who was the prime minister of Israel, in 1974-1977 and from 1992 until his assassination in 1995.

Trump and Netanyahu's “plan” to accumulate "a massive armada” and decapitation of the regime in Iran to be followed by aimlessly bringing in more destruction to the country is resulting in anything but regime change in Iran. But the specters of global oil and gas crises and the image of the flag-draped coffins of their service men and women are spooky enough in the U.S., especially before the upcoming midterm elections. If the Good Old Party loses it, it could mean impeachment and even removal from the presidency for Trump.

According to Naftali Bennett, the prime minister of Israel from 2021 to 2022 and the former leader of the New Right party, says if that prospective civil war does not start in Iran, the Netanyahu government is going to lose “the civil war it has launched against half the nation.” Not only Bennet but almost all the opposition leaders think that Netanyahu’s goal is to exploit the war to completely crush the half of the country that does not support it and to render them illegitimate. The “civil war” the Israeli opposition is talking about is the passage of two bills to eliminate the role of the attorney general and to weaken the free media.

Who will stop this madness?

The EU leaders, except Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who says no to the Trump-Netanyahu war on Iran, had little say at the beginning of the war, but they look like they are waking up as it goes on. They know that Europe would be more directly affected by the fallout from a fractured Iran, but can they say “stop” to Trump or to Netanyahu? No way!

Mearsheimer also mentions “Götterdämmerung,” a German mythology about “the twilight and the destruction of gods and of all things in a final battle with evil powers.” He names the existing situation as “Götterdämmerung Moment.”

Now that Paula Michelle White-Cain, an American pastor, author, spiritual advisor and televangelist, has begun her regular Oval Office camera and prayer sessions, with CIA, FBI leaders and all other intelligent people attending, perhaps we all might ask her to not pray for the twilight of the gods to be postponed, but for the twilight of Don and Bibi to be hastened. She accepts prayer requests, promising she’ll help people by stepping into their “divine destiny with God.”

Indeed, with Trump and Netanyahu, only God can help us.