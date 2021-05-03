1071 is the milestone marking Turks' transformation of Anatolia into a powerhouse that changed the destiny of an area of millions of square meters.

The date 1071 is a historical threshold for the tenacity, determination and positive energy in this ancient land. Turks have made Anatolia the meeting point of three continents, Asia, Europe and Africa, in a civilization melting pot – an opportunity that was given to very few geographies of the world, and we established world-renowned states and empires.

Turks ensured the control and security of global trade, energy and transportation corridors. However, a group of countries, which have been seeking control of this crucial geography for a long time, set eyes on this land and attempted to drive a wedge between its people for centuries to gain benefits from energy and transportation corridors in the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.

1915 marked the beginning of a brutal, bloodthirsty operation aimed at taking away Turks' ability and power to change the destiny of Eurasia, in which the people of the same land were turned against Turks – an operation that has been going on for the last 106 years.

Turks, however, countered the underhanded operation, which intended to break them away from the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. They went on to secured its power with victories with the Çanakkale Victory in 1915, the Sakarya Battle in 1921, the Great Offensive (Büyük Taarruz) in 1922, the declaration of the republic in 1923, the Cyprus Peace Operation in 1974 and finally the epic resistance on July 15, 2016. Turkish people prevailed with their determination, faith, strength, unity and solidarity.

The 1915 campaign, for example, was a fight between the U.S., the U.K. and France, who sought to dominate the Central Asia, Caucasus and MENA corridors.

The Middle East plans

The U.S.' 75-year "Middle East strategy," which is based on America's absolute superiority, dates back to February 1945, and its goal was to create hegemony over British and French influence in the region.

The U.K.'s answer to the U.S. policy was to keep Turkey out of NATO and to assign a "Middle East Command" mission to Turkey while maintaining its dominance in Suez and Egypt despite the U.S.

The "Middle East Command" later turned into the "Baghdad Pact." During this process, Turkey extended its sphere of influence and friendship to Pakistan. The Soviets, who knew how to provoke the Armenians with whom Turkish people lived in these lands together, of course, opposed this friendship.

None of these countries gave up on their ambition to shape Anatolia and Eurasia according to their wishes.

Therefore, Turkish people continue to find themselves in a tedious situation that requires constant diligence. Despite all the dirty tricks and treachery, Turkey can carry out projects in defense, energy, global trade, new generation technology and digitalization that the world envies.

The country will always be aware of external and internal dirty games. Turkey is on the move to transform its historical struggle, epic story and glorious resistance into an irreversible success by 2071. The country is committed to creating a success story that will carry Eurasia toward a brand new future. No provocation, lie or treason can divert it from this path.