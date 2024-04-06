Election results in Türkiye are surprisingly full of wisdom. After each election, the electorate sends such a fine-tuned message that political parties often find difficult to read.

Everybody knows from our 70 years of multiparty political history that the Turkish electorate is sophisticated, careful, delicate, attentive and nuanced in saying what they want to say to the government or the opposition. It is as if there are not 60 million Turkish voters who cast their ballots, but one person who puts pen to paper and distributes the votes according to the message they want to convey.

When the Turkish people voted in the general elections last year, they evaluated Türkiye's security, foreign policy issues, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership and global competition, and kept the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in office. In light of the recent municipal elections, constituents encountered residual challenges rooted in the preceding general election and confronted the government on these issues. Specifically, the consequences of the pandemic, regional conflicts and the gigantic earthquakes Türkiye faced last year underscored the intricate challenges confronting the government, especially necessitating the allocation of resources nearing an annual budget to rebuild the earthquake region.

This unexpected compelling budgetary anomaly affected especially fixed and low-income groups, economically weaker segments and pensioners. In the 2023 elections, voters did not keep this issue on the agenda much, considering global risks, national security and the future of the country. However, in the recent local elections, they combined the problems they had accumulated over the two elections and in a way, reflected their anger to their votes and about 5%-6% of the AK Party voters did not go to the ballot box.

The marginal decrease of 5%-6% was mirrored by a notable uptick in votes for the opposition Republican People's Party (the CHP), surging by approximately 8% to 10%. Consequently, the CHP celebrated an unforeseen triumph, while the AK Party experienced an unanticipated setback.

Leadership after a setback

After receiving the election results, President Erdoğan took the stage at the balcony of the headquarters as is customary. Exhibiting his astute leadership acumen alongside his commanding authority, he delivered a speech that astounded everybody, further solidifying his position as a formidable leader.

Contrary to expectations of a fiery address, Erdoğan's delivery was remarkably composed and optimistic, demonstrating a genuine concern for the electorate. Embracing democratic principles, he honored the people's choice. President Erdoğan framed his response not as a question of "why" but as an opportunity to discern the underlying message conveyed by the electorate. This display of humility and introspection arguably marked one of the most exemplary speeches by a leader following electoral setbacks.

During the party leadership meeting the next day, amid numerous critical assessments, Erdoğan emphasized pivotal reflections on the election outcomes. He underscored the imperative of assuming accountability by prioritizing an introspective examination of their deficiencies before scrutinizing external factors. Indeed, this dedication to introspection and internal refinement before tackling broader challenges exemplifies a strategic orientation toward fostering organizational growth and fortifying resilience.

He also underscored the party's existential dilemma, lamenting not only loss of blood but also a profound "loss of soul" in their collective pursuit of shaping the future.

The subsequent day, Erdoğan visited a cafe and had a face-to-face chat with young individuals, symbolically showcasing his enduring popularity and resonance within society.

I envision Erdoğan opting for a cafe visit not in a lavish establishment nestled in the heart of Ankara's bustling center, but rather in a humble locale frequented by the most marginalized members of society. His genuine character and keen sensitivity to the plight of the oppressed would naturally lead him to forge connections in the quieter, more modest corners of the city, where he can empathize with the struggles and aspirations of everyday citizens.

New assignments for political actors

Amid this evolving landscape, the AK Party finds itself presented with opportunities for reform and revitalization, prompting concerted efforts toward renewal. Meanwhile, the CHP has ventured beyond its traditional sociopolitical borders, engaging with an electorate previously unaccustomed to its reach and influence.

It is clear from the silence of the CHP leaders that they are shocked too by these results. The CHP will soon realize that they face a rational electorate. In a way, Turkish voters have imposed new duties on the government and the opposition.

The AK Party possesses a four-year window of opportunity for governance. During such a period, it will make social improvements. I believe that the improvement of the economy, as a result of the reform efforts, will pave the way for the government to become all-encompassing in politics again.