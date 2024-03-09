Recently, discussions surrounding Türkiye-Iraq relations have become increasingly prevalent.

In prior years, Türkiye maintained an uninterrupted dialogue with Iraq. In the past, interactions between Türkiye and Iraq were primarily characterized by commercial exchanges, with occasional discussions on political matters. However, security concerns often played a significant role in shaping the overall dynamics of their relations.

The invasion of Iraq by the United States resulted in the destabilization of the country, and subsequent actions by various neighboring actors contributed to sustaining this instability over time.

As a regional power, Türkiye prioritizes not only its own stability but also the stability of neighboring countries, recognizing that regional stability is essential for its security and well-being.

Iraq is granted considerable wealth, particularly with its oil and gas reserves. It stands out as one of the most advantageous nations globally in oil wealth per square meter among oil-producing and exporting countries. Iraqi oil is frequently cited as an exemplar of high-quality oil. However, following the invasion by the U.S., Iraq has struggled to consistently translate its oil wealth into widespread prosperity for its society.

'Development Road'

With the lack of security within a country, trade, development and progress are severely impeded. Regrettably, Iraq has experienced significant setbacks over the past two decades following the occupation, with security challenges hindering its potential for growth and progress.

As Türkiye ascended as a regional power, it increasingly prioritized the stability of its neighbors. Recognizing Iraq's pivotal significance for regional stability and security, Türkiye adopted a proactive stance in stabilizing Iraq.

Establishing significant initiatives like the "Development Road" project between Türkiye and Iraq can be crucial landmarks in navigating the complexities of political processes. This project appears to be particularly effective in addressing and prioritizing the issue of Iraq's stability, thus contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

In a way, it seems that the development of an alternative project by the U.S. to the "One Belt, One Road" project of China will be based on geopolitics, some logistics, transit and roads in the coming years.

Terror versus stability

When Iraq is on the agenda, one must also mention the existence of several terrorist organizations.

One of them is the PKK, which has been striking a blow to both Türkiye's stability and Iraq's stability for four decades. The second is Daesh, a terrorist network no different from the PKK. The third is the Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces – PMF).

It is the national army of a state that sustains it, makes it exist and ensures its security. I believe that Türkiye-Iraq relations will become much more functional with the strengthening of the Iraqi national army and the gradual disappearance of terrorist organizations.

The relations initiated during Hakan Fidan's tenure as the undersecretary of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) have evolved and deepened as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Bilateral relations through Ibrahim Kalın's visits and frequent meetings with his Iraqi colleagues as the new chief of intelligence have been accelerated.

I had opportunities to meet with officials in central Iraq and the Kurdish region, and they all confirmed this trend. The "Development Road" is not only a line between Türkiye and Iraq but also a line that directly connects the Gulf countries to the west, and the "Development Road" will have a very strategic meaning for both Iraq and Türkiye but also for all the Gulf countries, from east to west and from west to east.

The presence of railways, oil and natural gas pipelines, together with the main road to Iraq, assembles a critical transit and energy transfer framework. It appears we may need to introduce a new concept and incorporate a "pathway to stability" within the framework of the Iraqi "Development Road."

Step by step, Türkiye has put forward a political vision and efforts for the stability of the countries in the region. It has made these efforts in North Africa, beyond the Mediterranean and the Balkans.

Türkiye, which can talk to all sides in the Ukraine-Russia war and keep a same-distance stance to both countries, has begun to inspire confidence with its prudent approach to foreign policy. I believe that this approach will be reflected in Iraq as well. With the lethal blows to the PKK this spring, the Iraqi people will take a deep breath in their region, and terrorist organizations will no longer be able to exist in these lands.

When a country pursues its interests exclusively, it often embodies an imperialistic attitude. However, when it considers its welfare, together with its neighbors, it fosters a sense of collective solidarity and mutual benefit. I believe Türkiye will take significant strides in fostering closer ties with Iraq. We are poised to witness significant progress in trade, security cooperation and cultural exchanges between Türkiye and Iraq, reflecting their longstanding historical position.