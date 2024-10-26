Türkiye fully understands the significance and value of alliances as a nation with an imperial legacy and deep statecraft experience. The country has remained a loyal member of the NATO alliance. However, with the growth of its power and its evolution into a more independent state, it has assumed the role of an independent actor within NATO, unlike European countries, which often function as dependent variables. This distinct position enables Türkiye to pursue an autonomous policy, as seen in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, where it has presented a vision that can influence both the U.S. and Russia.

On the other hand, the EU has lost its influence in global politics due to shifting geopolitical dynamics. This decline has been starkly highlighted during both the Syrian civil war and the recent Israeli atrocities. Despite the blatant disregard for the EU’s values by Israel, led by Benjamin Netanyahu and his hordes of murderers, member states have failed to assert themselves meaningfully. Their silence signals the EU’s fading relevance on the global stage, both in defending their core principles and taking a stand against Israel.

Despite the growing influence of Türkiye and the weakening position of the EU, Ankara has maintained its strategic goal of EU membership. However, on this path, Türkiye has faced persistent exclusion, marginalization and humiliation, mainly rooted in the Union’s disregard for Türkiye because of its Muslim identity. Although it faced exclusion and marginalization, Türkiye has not withdrawn its candidacy for EU membership and continues to pursue this goal, recognizing the strategic importance of the European Union.

Following the end of the Cold War, all traditional foreign policy paradigms have collapsed. The Cold War framework no longer applies, and the "new world order" proclaimed by the United States has failed to deliver global peace.

Nonetheless, Israel's acts of genocide in full view of the international community, along with widespread injustice and lawlessness, have made it clear –not only to Türkiye but to all nations – that the influence of global institutions, including the United Nations, is nearing irrelevance.

Today, although countries like Italy, France, Spain and some Scandinavian nations voice opposition to the genocide orchestrated by Israel, each of them individually witnesses their helplessness against the destructive alliance of the U.S. and Israel.

Owing to its strategic geopolitical position, Türkiye stands at the heart of nearly all global conflicts, developments and critical events, whether favorable or adverse. From the Mediterranean and the Caucasus to the Balkans, Europe and Africa, there is scarcely an issue in the region that does not directly impact or involve Türkiye.

Over the past decade, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has solidified its position as a key regional player with significant global influence, placing it among the world's most influential five countries.

Nevertheless, global powers persist in collaborating with terrorist organizations, supporting and sustaining them from behind the scenes.

Türkiye's policies in the Caucasus, Africa and the Mediterranean, alongside its approach to Europe and its bold, just and honorable stance against the genocide committed by Israel, appear to have unsettled those who seek to maintain exploitative control, akin to modern-day slave traders.

Last week, Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key partner in the People's Alliance, made a critical move, calling on Abdullah Öcalan, the founder of the PKK terrorist organization, to officially declare the organization dissolved. This step marks a significant motion toward internal peace. Moreover, the leaders of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), long considered to be affiliated with the PKK, publicly condemned terrorism for the first time after the recent terrorist attack in Ankara. This shows that Türkiye is moving toward remarkable political harmony at home and internationally.

Imagine this scenario has escalated to the point where Türkiye becomes a BRICS member. The U.S. and the EU, reluctant to properly acknowledge their allies, are now actively trying to block Türkiye’s independent initiatives.

Yet, all these threats, attempts and veiled warnings will not deter Türkiye from its chosen course. Historically, the Turkish people have, from time to time, launched grand campaigns on the world stage – and they always continued those journeys. Although these expeditions may have occasionally been interrupted or slowed down, the Turks have never retreated from their path, and they will not retreat from this one either.