It is surprising to see that the Arab governments and citizens did not react effectively to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. Although observers have been expecting a more effective reaction from Arab governments and citizens, they have largely remained indifferent to the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people, living not only in the Gaza Strip but also in the West Bank. The streets of Arab states are unexpectedly very quiet compared with the streets of many non-Arab and non-Muslim countries.

There are several main reasons for this inaction. The first important factor is the change in the identity of the Arab people. Traditionally, Arab people used to enjoy four complementary as well as competing political identities. From the narrowest to the most comprehensive ones, they were baladiyyah (local or sub-national identity), wataniyyah (national, state-level identity), qawmiyyah (large-scale ethnic or pan-Arabic identity), and diniyyah (religious or Islamic identity). Although their relevance changed from time to time, they were all relevant for almost all Arab societies. Pan-Arabic and Islamic identities were more dominant politically. Most Arabs were interested in Arab and Islamic issues. The Palestinian cause, both an Arab and an Islamic issue, was at the heart of these two identities.

However, the relevance of these identities has largely changed after the Arab insurgencies and revolutions in 2011. The importance of the last two identities (pan-Arabic and Islamic) has declined dramatically in favor of the national (state-level) and sub-national identities. For instance, the governments of Gulf states have determined to complete their overdue nation-building processes. Similarly, the Iraqi state nowadays is politically divided between the supporters of national identity and sub-national identities. While some political actors support an independent national Iraqi identity, some others prefer to identify themselves as “Shiite,” thus otherizing the Sunnis living in the country.

Eventually, Arab peoples came to not attach great importance to the Arab and Islamic causes, i.e., the Palestinian cause. Therefore, Arab people largely remain indifferent to the suffering of the Palestinian people, since they do not want to take on the burden of “other Arabs or Muslims” anymore. At least at this time, there is no meaningful solidarity among Arab people.

Society unorganized

The second most important factor was the suppression of organized Arab civil institutions. The most effective movements and socio-political actors during the Arab uprisings and revolutions were mainstream Islamic organizations. The Muslim Brotherhood, which was the largest organized and Islamic-oriented civil society institution in the Arab world, was one of the main carriers of revolutions and democratic change in the region. It came to power in several Arab states after free democratic elections. However, although it negates the use of violence, the Muslim Brotherhood, together with Hamas, was declared a terrorist organization by the Egyptian regime and several other Arab states in 2014. Today, there is no strong organized society in the Arab world to react to the Israeli atrocities against Muslim Arab people.

Furthermore, it is clear to everybody that any protest against Israel’s genocidal operations will be severely punished by the respective governments. The governments are determined to crush any societal demand. Therefore, governments are able to deter the Arab streets from reacting to any external development. In addition, Arab states are happy for the destruction of Hamas, a Palestinian/Arab Islamic-oriented resistance movement.

Economic aspect

Third, many Arabs, whose first and foremost priorities are their economic gains, do not want to abandon their comfort and wealth. They do not want their businesses to get harmed by the Zionists and their supporters. Most Arab elite do business in the Western states. Arab elites are largely dependent on international business circles, which are largely dominated by Western circles. They do not intend to do something that will harm their business and comfort. Therefore, the only contribution they make is humanitarian assistance, which does not reach the needy Palestinian people.

Western impact

Fourth, Arab governments are threatened by Western states. The pro-Israeli global powers have been threatening pro-Palestinian governments and actors. Supporters of the Zionist regime have been intimidating every actor worldwide for their support of Palestine and deterring them from taking anti-Israeli positions. In other words, because of this dependence, no Arab government dares to raise its voice against Israel and its supporters. Similar to their respective societal actors, they also follow a cost-free policy toward the latest developments in Gaza. While they provide humanitarian support to the Palestinians, they are careful not to take any concrete action against the Israeli state.

All in all, Arab governments and peoples are reluctant to take concrete action against the Zionist state and its supporters. They are too weak socially, vulnerable economically and dependent politically to take effective measures against the Israeli atrocities. However, this silence may not last forever, the energy accumulated on the fault line could lead to an explosion one day.