On the anniversary of Uğur Mumcu's death, it is worth reflecting on the state of investigative journalism today. Thirty-two years ago, on Jan. 24, 1993, Türkiye lost a prominent investigative journalist in a tragic attack in Ankara. Mumcu's death highlighted the challenges faced by journalists and underscored the importance of freedom of expression. His legacy remains a reminder of the vital role that investigative journalism plays in democratic societies.

Investigative journalism has long been considered the pinnacle of the profession, uncovering truths and often driving meaningful societal change. History is filled with examples of its transformative impact. Yet, in today’s media landscape – shaped by the rapid rise of social media and artificial intelligence – investigative journalism faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

Social media

In the past, investigative journalism required significant effort, time and resources. Newspapers and television networks allocated substantial budgets to investigative teams, recognizing the societal value of their work. However, the digital revolution has fundamentally transformed how news is produced and consumed. Social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok now dominate the information ecosystem, prioritizing speed and virality over depth. Long-form investigative reports are no longer as popular, often replaced by shorter, more attention-grabbing content.

Social media has undeniably democratized information sharing and enabled citizen journalism. The Arab Spring, for instance, demonstrated the power of social media to support social movements and document events in real-time. For investigative journalists, platforms like Twitter and Reddit offer invaluable resources for leads, eyewitness accounts and gauging public sentiment.

However, the abundance of unverified information on these platforms increases the need for journalists to act as arbiters of truth. By leveraging social media’s reach and immediacy, journalists can amplify their findings, engage with diverse audiences, and promote public accountability. These platforms can also facilitate cross-border collaboration, enabling journalists to share resources and expertise.

Artificial intelligence: A new ally

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds unparalleled potential to revolutionize investigative journalism. AI’s data analysis capabilities allow journalists to sift through massive datasets, completing weeks of research in mere hours. Natural language processing technologies extract actionable insights from sources ranging from legal documents to social media posts.

Yet, AI-powered tools also contribute to the spread of misinformation. Deepfake videos, algorithmic biases and AI-generated fake content pose significant threats to journalism. To mitigate these risks, journalists and technology developers must collaborate to create verification tools and ethical guidelines. When these challenges are addressed, AI can become a powerful ally for investigative journalism.

The impact of artificial intelligence in journalism manifests itself in different areas:

Data analytics: By processing large data sets quickly, it allows journalists to more easily understand and analyze complex stories. This plays a particularly important role in investigative journalism.

Automated news production: In repetitive or data-driven news, artificial intelligence saves journalists time by producing fast and accurate content.

Personalized content: Artificial intelligence offers a more personalized news experience by offering content suggestions based on readers' interests.

Visual and audio analysis: Analysing visuals and audio recordings helps journalists conduct in-depth research and produce more comprehensive news.

Combating disinformation: Artificial intelligence contributes to a more reliable media environment by detecting misinformation and fake news.

Digitalization offers both opportunities and challenges for us journalists. However, it is essential to move forward without losing our ethical values during this process. Social media and artificial intelligence can be tools that contribute to strengthening investigative journalism. However, these technologies can only unlock their true potential when used with a conscious and ethical approach.

So, is what we call investigative journalism today truly the voice of society, or is it the echo of power centers? The answer to this question will be a story that we journalists will write together.