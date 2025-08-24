On Aug. 24, Ukraine celebrates its 34th anniversary of independence restoration.

For the fourth year in a row, we celebrate this holiday with suffering, blood, pain and deaths that the enemy has brought to our land, but with the hope of ending the war.

For the fourth year in a row, our thoughts and prayers are with our defenders who defend our independence at the front line, with the families of fallen soldiers and civilians who suffered during the full-scale invasion.

For the fourth consecutive year, we are grateful to our partners who help us remain strong in this challenging time.

Today, perhaps more than ever before, we believe in ending these horrors. We believe that justice and peace will prevail. We believe that we will stop the killings, blood, tears and grief that the occupier has brought to our land.

This is a difficult path that we must overcome. However, we clearly know that we are walking this difficult path together with our partners. Because this is not just about stopping hostilities and establishing peace in Ukraine. We have been talking about security architecture for the entire region for years and decades to come.

The main conditions of this architecture are clear. Peace must be stable, lasting and fair. No one can encroach on the territorial integrity of other countries. No one has the right to kill the peaceful population of another country. No one has the right to impose or dictate their vision of history to others.

We are openly revising our stance on achieving peace with our partners and allies. We understand the importance of dialogue. After all, this is our common responsibility to our region, to our children, to our future. We strive to build a security system that is equal, fair and just.

Türkiye is an integral part of such a future security architecture. Evidence of this is Ankara's active participation in establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally made every effort to hold three rounds of diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul this year.

The result for Ukraine is more than significant – we have returned home thousands of our defenders. It was achieved through the personal efforts of President Erdoğan.

We thank Türkiye for its clear and consistent support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence. We thank President Erdoğan for his personal assistance in the issue of the return of our defenders and political prisoners from illegal detention in Russia.

This is a very respectful policy of a country with the goal of achieving security, stability and compliance with international law norms.

Ukraine is committed to peaceful efforts. This is confirmed by the active diplomacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This week, the President of Ukraine visited Washington, D.C. to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Our goal is clear and understandable – we are ready for any format of negotiations at the level of country leaders without any preconditions.

We were ready for this during the talks in Istanbul. We remain open to this now. After all, we clearly understand that only negotiations at the highest level can ensure the achievement of comprehensive peace.

Our activities are the best evidence of our intentions. On Aug. 13, on the eve of peace talks in the U.S., Russian troops attacked an ambulance and a civilian car in Donbas.

Immediately after the talks in Alaska, Russia attacked civilian areas of Kharkiv with drones on Monday, Aug. 18, with six civilians killed, including two children and 18 more injured.

Other civilian objects in Odesa, Zaporizhia and Sumy were also attacked that day. Moreover, the Kremlin is attacking our partners. On the same day, the facilities of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Odessa were destroyed.

Unfortunately, drone and missile attacks on civilian objects and the civilian population of Ukraine continue. This is direct evidence of the Kremlin's unwillingness to conduct open negotiations and seek a way out of this bloody war.

In case Moscow refuses to implement the peace agreements, the world's response must be decisive: the introduction of sanctions and support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Our common goal is to force the Russian leader to sit down at the negotiating table and reach a peace agreement on fair and just terms.

This is necessary for the sake of a just, honest, stable and lasting peace. Its achievement is a priority for all countries of the free world. This is the basis of absolute independence.