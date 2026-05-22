For decades, Turkish-Greek relations have revolved around familiar fault lines: maritime jurisdiction disputes in the Aegean, airspace disagreements, the militarization of islands and above all, Cyprus.

Athens has long accused Türkiye of pursuing a “revisionist” foreign policy. Based on this narrative, successive Greek governments have attempted to construct their national security doctrine. Yet too often, realism has been replaced by domestic political rhetoric. The so-called “Turkish threat” has periodically been transformed into a convenient political instrument, especially during moments of economic instability or internal political pressure within Greece.

In reality, Ankara and Athens have maintained what could best be described as a controlled rivalry for decades.

Conflicts intensified from time to time. Harsh statements were exchanged. Military exercises were staged as political messages. Yet both sides understood the cost of direct confrontation. For that reason, disputes over Cyprus and the Aegean largely remained within the framework of controlled political crises rather than open conflict.

However, the regional balance of power has changed dramatically over the last decade.

Türkiye is no longer a country confined to the Aegean theater alone. It has emerged as a significant regional power with influence stretching from Syria to Libya, from the Caucasus to the Balkans and increasingly across Africa. Its growing defense industry, drone capabilities, energy diplomacy and expanding geopolitical footprint have fundamentally altered regional dynamics.

Athens has interpreted this transformation as a direct strategic threat.

Yet there is an important distinction that is often ignored: Despite its expanding regional influence, Ankara has not pursued an openly anti-Greek regional doctrine. On the contrary, Türkiye has consistently argued that disputes between the two neighbors should be resolved bilaterally, without the intervention of external actors. Turkish diplomacy has repeatedly emphasized dialogue, regional stability, and the principle of neighborly relations.

But now, the equation appears to be changing.

First, Greece sought to establish an anti-Türkiye axis in the Eastern Mediterranean through closer ties with Egypt. Later came deeper defense cooperation with France. Today, however, Athens is moving toward a far more consequential strategic alignment: Israel.

This is where the real danger begins.

From Türkiye’s perspective, the Israeli factor moves the Greek question beyond the traditional framework of bilateral disputes. If Ankara begins to see not only Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategic shadow as well, the long-standing model of controlled tensions could evolve into something far more unpredictable.

For Israel, Greece offers clear strategic advantages: military access points, diplomatic leverage within Europe and a useful geopolitical platform in the Eastern Mediterranean at a time when Tel Aviv faces growing regional isolation after Gaza.

Yet Athens may be overlooking a critical reality.

Israeli regional policy has always been deeply transactional and highly opportunistic. Tel Aviv’s primary concern is its own security architecture, not the long-term stability of its partners. Allies are valuable only insofar as they serve immediate strategic interests.

That is why an increasingly common assessment has emerged in recent months: Athens may be avoiding one problem only to face an even worse one. The deeper question is, how reliable is Israel as a long-term strategic partner for Greece?

Even within Europe, that question is now being asked more openly than before.

Without American political, military and economic backing, Israel’s ability to sustain its current regional posture would be severely constrained. This reality is widely understood in diplomatic circles. Consequently, some analysts now argue that Greece is placing excessive trust in what they describe as a “paper tiger,” a regional power whose strategic durability depends overwhelmingly on Washington’s support.

But the issue extends beyond geopolitics.

The rise of increasingly radical and religiously extremist rhetoric within Israel is no longer alarming only the Muslim world. Christians, too, have begun expressing serious concerns. In recent years, attacks against Orthodox clergy, vandalism targeting of churches and Christian symbols, and harassment of priests have drawn international attention. Even Western media outlets that once avoided such issues are now reporting them with growing frequency.

What was once considered fringe extremism has become far more visible within Israeli political life. In some cases, even Netanyahu’s government appears unable or unwilling to fully contain these radical elements.

Today, many Christians in Jerusalem openly admit they no longer feel safe walking freely through parts of the city.

This leaves Greece facing an increasingly uncomfortable reality: An insincere friend can sometimes become more dangerous than an honest adversary.

By opening nearly every strategic door to Israeli influence, from defense cooperation to energy and intelligence partnerships, the Mitsotakis government may be steering Greece toward an extremely fragile geopolitical edge.

According to Ankara, every new line of confrontation built in the Eastern Mediterranean may appear at first as a limited diplomatic dispute, but over time it can turn into an uncontrollable security risk.

Experts in international relations warn about one critical reality: In struggles between major powers, smaller actors rarely become the ones shaping the game. More often, they become the ground on which the game is played.