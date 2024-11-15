Many of you are familiar with expressions such as German cars, Japanese electronics, Italian fashion or French cuisine. This piece aims to inspire the creation of similar phrases that highlight Turkish craftsmanship and innovation, such as Turkish fabrics, Turkish wood, Turkish metal or even Turkish airplanes and spaceships.

Türkiye is a global leader in many industries, yet we still lack enough trailblazers to put our name at the forefront.

Have you ever considered what drives us to purchase certain products? Is it always a matter of seeking better prices, higher quality or improved functionality? Or do we sometimes choose products that evoke a certain feeling or identity? We do live in a world where perception is almost everything.

Why is branding essential?

Branding is the process by which a company creates a unique identity for itself, its products or its services in the minds of consumers. This goes beyond logos, names or visual elements; branding encompasses a company’s values, its mission and, most importantly, the promise it delivers to its customers.

It is crucial for a company to build trust in the eyes of its customers, create an emotional bond and differentiate themselves from competitors through branding. A strong brand reflects consistency and quality, signaling customers what they can expect. Moreover, branding shapes perception, influencing how a company or product is seen and remembered.

For Turkish companies seeking to expand globally, not just with their products but also with their names, branding becomes an invaluable tool for building recognition, loyalty and sustainable competitive advantage in foreign markets.

Türkiye, as one of the world’s top 20 economies, has established itself as a robust player across diverse sectors – from textiles and home furnishings to construction, forestry, and paper production. Turkish companies in these industries are recognized internationally for their production capabilities, quality, and innovation. Yet, a critical question remains: despite these industrial capabilities, why haven’t more Turkish brands become household names worldwide? They lack one thing: A good story, economically speaking and successful branding – a vital growth mechanism that Türkiye has yet to fully leverage.

Branding means more than a logo or a slogan. It is a sophisticated, value-driven tool that enables a company to establish an identity and its message ready to broadcast to the world. Thanks to this perception, customer loyalty, market presence and economic growth can be built step by step.

A stairway to stars: 'Turquality'

Turkish "Turquality," the sole example of its kind, is a crucial program aimed at empowering Turkish firms to transcend from "Made in Türkiye" to "Brand of Türkiye" through comprehensive support and training in branding, marketing, strategy, operational excellence and business development.

"Turquality" has positioned itself as one of the world’s most extensive branding support programs, providing Turkish companies with the tools to compete in international markets. Besides strategy, operational excellence and digital transformation, a well-developed brand strategy has an accelerating effect on economic growth, extending beyond the financial gains of exports. Achieving a certain level of brand recognition will be utilized not only when companies are representing themselves but also will showcase Türkiye’s innovation, quality and reliability. These brands, when successful, become de facto ambassadors of Turkish excellence, reinforcing positive perceptions of Türkiye across diverse international markets. They will be Türkiye’s soft power.

With Turquality's support, Turkish companies are better equipped to overcome entry barriers and thrive in competitive global markets. Branding enables these firms to differentiate themselves, allowing them to command higher prices, build customer loyalty and secure a stable market presence. This stability transforms into higher earnings and resilience, specifically during global market fluctuations. Particularly in industries like textiles, clothing, construction materials and white goods, where Türkiye is already a major global player, branding provides a vital layer of differentiation that protects companies from being driven solely by cost competition.

Catalyst for growth, innovation

The benefits of branding extend beyond individual companies to entire sectors, even an entire country. When a Turkish textile or construction firm succeeds globally as a trusted brand, it sets a precedent that enhances the credibility of the whole industry. This effect is particularly pronounced in sectors where Türkiye has a competitive edge. In textiles, for instance, the presence of recognized Turkish brands would attract greater investment, increase market share, and drive technological and process innovation. As more companies reach international markets through Turquality’s framework, these industries evolve, fostering a positive feedback loop of growth, quality enhancement and global recognition.

Türkiye's economic strategy can greatly benefit from the cultural and symbolic capital generated by strong brands. Although Türkiye is officially 100 years old, it has a rich history, sits at the crossroads of numerous civilizations and is home to major religions and diverse cultures. Well-known brands don’t just sell products; they can represent a culture and lifestyle by harnessing the valuable assets that Türkiye already possesses. Each successful Turkish brand contributes to Türkiye’s “soft power,” the subtle yet influential ability of a country to shape perceptions and forge connections beyond its borders. For Türkiye, increasing brand awareness is directly related to expanding its cultural and economic footprint globally and fostering goodwill and partnerships that may yield strategic advantages in diplomacy, trade and tourism.

For Türkiye to capitalize on its economic potential, prioritizing brand-focused marketing and supporting it through programs like Turquality is vital. While the program has already paved the way for many Turkish companies, the journey is ongoing and inherently self-driven. Turkish firms, with the support of "Turquality," must seize this opportunity not only to expand their market reach but also to shape a distinct, trusted identity on the global stage. By enhancing their brand value and maturing their operating models, Turkish companies can contribute to sustainable economic growth, sectoral innovation and a strengthened international presence for Türkiye as a whole.