On July 6, 2024, Niamey, the capital of Niger, hosted the inaugural summit of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), an organization comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. This event, hailed as historic by the Nigerien military authorities, aims to lay the foundation for a confederation among these three central Sahel countries.

The streets of Niamey have been filled with an electrifying atmosphere as civil society organizations and the government called for a mass turnout to welcome the Burkinabe president. From the Place de l'Escadrille to the airport, the sounds of vuvuzelas and the cheers of marchers created a festive ambiance, and the special buses, arranged for the occasion, highlighted the significance of the event.

Hassane Souley Kadri, the secretary-general of a student union, expressed his enthusiasm for witnessing the various delegations: "We are here to show our support for the ideals that these three leaders – Capt. Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Col. Assimi Goita of Mali and Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani of Niger – have been championing since they took power in their respective countries. These leaders have become icons for the younger generations. Our goal is to ensure our states achieve lasting sovereignty," he declared.

The rhetoric of sovereignty echoed throughout the crowd, mirroring the persistent messages from the leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger over the past months.

Strengthening regional ties

The summit's primary objective was to detail the creation of a "Confederation of Sahel States" and to possibly officialize its launch. This new alliance, born from the ambition to strengthen cooperation and solidarity in the face of common challenges, aims to establish an area of ​​security, peace and shared prosperity in the Sahel region. As planned, the confederation was officialized by the signing of a declaration by the parties, who have been working on its administrative and legal framework.

Initially introduced as a defense pact, the AES has quickly evolved into a geostrategic tool with coordinated diplomatic efforts. The three countries' joint withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a testament to their unified stance. Both Burkina Faso and Niger have followed the lead of Mali in seeking closer ties with Russia.

The formation of a confederation entails future mechanisms for joint internal governance, whether ministerial, parliamentary or presidential. Gen. Tiani of Niger has also proposed the creation of a common currency. The announcements or clarifications from the AES' leading trio are highly anticipated.

Since September 2023, following the signing of the Liptako-Gourma Charter, the three countries have established a common defense architecture and pledged mutual assistance. "Any attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one or more contracting parties will be considered an aggression against the others," the charter stipulates.

Breaking away from ECOWAS

Gen. Tiani asserted on Saturday that the people of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali have "irrevocably turned their backs on ECOWAS" during the opening of the first summit of the Alliance of Sahel States in Niamey. He emphasized the need to build a sovereign community of people free from foreign domination.

As a recall, the relations between AES and ECOWAS have soured significantly since the coup on July 26, 2023, which brought Gen. Tiani to power. ECOWAS imposed severe economic sanctions on Niger and threatened military intervention to reinstate the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Even though the sanctions were lifted in February, tensions remain high between the two blocs.

Parallely, ECOWAS held an extraordinary summit of its heads of state in Abuja on July 7, to “reflect on the future” of the organization, as the crisis deepens within it. It is to be noted that none of the AES members participated in the said summit, although their presence was highly expected.

In this regard, ECOWAS authorities expressed their “disappointment with the lack of progress in engagements with the authorities of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger” and designated Bassirou Diomaye D. Faye, president of the Republic of Senegal, as ECOWAS facilitator in the institution’s engagement with the AES in collaboration with Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, president of the Togolese Republic.

Formalizing confederation

The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger officially endorsed their alliance within the Confederation of Sahel States during their first summit on Saturday in Niamey, solidifying their break from the rest of the West African bloc. As mentioned above, the creation of this confederation underscores their definitive split from ECOWAS.

"Our peoples have irrevocably turned their backs on ECOWAS," Gen. Tiani reiterated, calling for AES to be an alternative to artificial regional groupings and to build a sovereign community of peoples. As he continued, he also stated, "The AES is the only effective sub-regional grouping in the fight against terrorism, whereas ECOWAS has shown a lack of involvement in this struggle."

The creation of this confederation marks a significant step toward deeper integration among its members.

They pledged on the same occasion to pool resources in strategic sectors such as agriculture, water, energy and transportation, as well as advocating for greater use of local languages in public and private media. The three countries have also decided to implement a trilateral plan to combat armed terrorist groups, organized transnational crime and other threats. By doing so, it appears that the AES members have also formed a joint force to combat extremist attacks.

Implications for West Africa

The establishment of the Confederation of Sahel States holds significant implications for the West African region. The unified stance of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger challenges the traditional influence of ECOWAS and its external allies, particularly France. These countries seek to assert their sovereignty and reduce dependency on external powers by forming a confederation.

The AES's emphasis on mutual assistance and a common defense strategy highlights their commitment to addressing security challenges collectively. Likewise, their plan to create a common currency and joint governance mechanisms seems to solidify their integration efforts further.

This new geopolitical reality poses both opportunities and challenges for the West African region. However, the success of the AES will depend on its ability to maintain stability, foster economic development and effectively combat terrorism. Additionally, the response of ECOWAS and other regional actors to this emerging bloc will shape the future dynamics of the region.

As the leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger move forward with their vision for the Confederation of Sahel States, the international community will closely watch how this new alliance navigates the complex landscape of West African politics and security.