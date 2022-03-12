The 21st century has become a game changer for many fields due to its massive connectivity and information technologies, which transformed societies from top to toe. Naturally, it includes politics and diplomacy and the role they play for societies on both the local and international levels. People from different nations now have multiple occasions and platforms to gather in a completely civil atmosphere. However, this civility does not mean politics is banned or prohibited in these new forums. On the contrary, it almost obligatorily invites politics to participate in this new friendly network. By looking for better and neutral ways to communicate, states and official authorities are now creating new ingenious channels to reach out to different communities by utilizing the aforementioned transformation.

Public diplomacy, born out of this interconnectivity, is now being widely practiced by all nations to influence other states, to pave the way for communication and to find a common ground. Public diplomacy is also a game changer for traditional diplomacy approaches – and it has one more surprise up its sleeve. Thanks to the global interest and the extent of the attraction it has, sports diplomacy has emerged as a brand-new tool for global integration.

The particular charm of sports created an international base. Particularly through large events like the Olympics, athletes and sports enthusiasts have created an expanding ground for coming together, witnessing different cultures and reaching mutual understanding. Naturally peaceful and harmonious, sports give diplomacy a space to influence other states and create a public opinion. They have even provided newly formed or indistinct states opportunities to gain momentum and recognition. Benefiting the amicable climate of sports, politics has adapted to the situation and has used sports to extend its activities. Since sports diplomacy eases communication and agreements, many reachable and achievable goals have been actualized, such as trade agreements and legislative cooperation. Eventually, sports diplomacy became an alluring tool for states to work in harmony and peace.

For a good-willed foundation

In the previous century, sports played an irreplaceable role to bring even the most rivalrous countries together. As public diplomacy is spreading and becoming a widening norm, politicians are encouraged to keep up with the public agenda and act accordingly. Pingpong diplomacy between America and China, cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan, hockey diplomacy between Canada and the USSR, and baseball diplomacy between Cuba and the United States are solid examples of the power sports have to unite countries. The Olympics, in this sense, proved that different cultures and ideologies are not conflicting, rather, they complement each other. As long as sports can create a good-willed ground, states can come together in a peaceful environment and begin a dialogue process.

Sports aid world peace and integrity. As a result, in return, official authorities who want to contribute should offer their support. As the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we took many steps, establishing a vast and embracing set of services to make sports accessible for everyone. As youth and sports are two parts of a whole for us, anything that was done for youth also included sports. Keeping this in mind, we equipped our Youth Centers and Youth Offices with various sports equipment, reserved big sports spaces and organized training sessions with professional trainers. We strive to spread sports habits and awareness for people, especially disadvantaged groups who are our special concern. To counter the threat of social isolation, we conducted specially designed programs targeting youth in rural areas, who often athletes facing obstacles in their careers. Including these groups on our compass is the primary aim of our political agenda.

So far, we have 10,901,566 licensed athletes registered with our ministry. There are 19,160 sports clubs and 4,075 sports complexes, each offering whatever is necessary for youth to do sports. Physically and mentally, we surround our young athletes with excellent services to help them accomplish their goals, actualize their potential and rightfully take part in the global sports community.

All of this driven work is to create human capital, to nurture trained and talented athletes who will compete in domestic and international contests and be a part of the devoted global sports community that supports world peace. We believe sports diplomacy is an excellent tool for world peace to flourish, and we are more than happy to contribute to it on a global scale with our ever-growing sports infrastructure and community of athletes.