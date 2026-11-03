The world does not need another Cold War. It needs leaders who are ready to talk, listen and find common ground, even when they disagree. As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit approaches in China, the possibility of bringing three of the world’s most powerful leaders together offers a chance to move international relations in a more positive direction.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen on Nov. 18 and 19. Trump has expressed openness to the idea, and Russian officials have said preparations are underway. However, the meeting and its final agenda should not yet be treated as settled matters. If it takes place, it could provide an important opportunity to discuss some of the world’s most difficult problems.

The stakes are high. Relations between Washington and Beijing remain shaped by trade disputes, security concerns and competition for global influence. Meanwhile, relations between Washington and Moscow continue to face serious challenges, particularly over Russia’s war in Ukraine and European security.

These problems will not disappear after one meeting. But refusing to talk will not solve them either. Sometimes, the first step toward a solution is simply getting the right people around the same table.

Chance to rebuild trust

The U.S., China and Russia have different interests and different ideas about how the world should work. Yet, decisions made in Washington, Beijing and Moscow affect millions of people far beyond their borders. When relations between these powers become more hostile, the consequences reach international markets, businesses and countries that have little influence over their decisions.

Washington and Beijing, for example, have much to gain from a more stable relationship. Both are major economic powers, and their decisions influence global trade, technology and investment. A prolonged trade conflict can increase costs, weaken business confidence and create uncertainty for countries that depend on both markets.

Competition between the two countries is unlikely to disappear. Nor does it need to. Countries can compete while maintaining communication and respecting each other’s interests. The real danger begins when competition turns into a constant search for confrontation.

Trump and Xi have an opportunity to show that the world’s two largest economies can manage their differences without allowing them to define the entire relationship. Progress on trade, technology and military communication could help reduce mistrust and prevent disagreements from becoming larger problems.

Such progress may not produce dramatic headlines. But practical agreements can make a real difference to businesses, workers and ordinary people.

U.S., Russia must keep talking

The possibility of a meeting involving Putin also raises an important question: Can diplomacy help bring Russia’s war in Ukraine closer to an end?

Diplomacy must remain part of the answer.

The war has caused immense suffering and insecurity. It has also placed enormous pressure on relations between Russia and Western countries, while raising serious concerns about Europe’s future. Reaching a lasting peace will not be easy. Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on key issues, and any settlement will require difficult decisions.

However, there is a difference between talking about peace and simply hoping for it.

Trump has identified nuclear weapons and denuclearization as possible subjects for a meeting with Xi and Putin. Russia has also expressed interest in discussing Ukraine. These issues would make any such gathering particularly important, given the consequences of a breakdown in relations between major nuclear powers.

A meeting could provide an opportunity to explore ways to reduce tensions, restore communication and support a serious process toward peace.

But any discussion about ending the war must respect Ukraine’s right to determine its own future. Kyiv cannot be left out of decisions concerning its territory, security and people. European countries must also have a voice in a process that could directly affect their security.

The value of a meeting would not necessarily lie in producing an immediate agreement. It could instead lie in opening a process that makes further negotiations possible.

Cooperation is still possible

There is another reason why the potential meeting matters. The world faces challenges that no single country can solve alone. Nuclear risks, economic uncertainty, regional conflicts and climate change all require international cooperation.

The U.S., China and Russia do not have to agree on everything to work together where their interests overlap.

Of course, a meeting between three powerful leaders would not solve every problem. There would be questions about trust, intentions and whether any promises would lead to practical action. Smaller countries might also worry that decisions affecting them could be made without their participation.

These concerns deserve attention. Diplomacy must be inclusive, and agreements should respect the rights and security of the countries they affect.

Yet the answer to these challenges should be better diplomacy, not less diplomacy.

APEC itself offers a useful example of why dialogue matters. Its members have different political systems, economic priorities and views of the international order. Nevertheless, they continue to meet because cooperation can bring practical benefits even when political differences remain.

The same principle should guide relations among Washington, Beijing and Moscow. Dialogue does not require friendship. It requires a recognition that disagreements are easier to manage when communication remains open.

Can be beginning

If Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen, the world should neither expect a miracle nor dismiss the opportunity before it begins.

The real test will be what happens afterward. Will the leaders continue communicating? Will they turn their words into practical steps? Will they allow countries affected by their decisions to take part in the search for solutions? These questions matter far more than the photographs taken around a meeting table.

Diplomacy requires patience, compromise and the willingness to listen to people whose views may be very different from our own. This is not a sign of weakness. It is an understanding that lasting solutions are rarely achieved through confrontation alone.

The U.S. and China may not become close partners, while the U.S. and Russia may continue to disagree on many issues. But neither relationship has to remain trapped in endless hostility.

The upcoming APEC summit offers a chance to demonstrate that point. If the leaders use the opportunity wisely, their meeting could become more than another international event. It could mark the beginning of a serious effort to reduce tensions, rebuild trust and prevent further conflict.

In a divided world, sitting down to talk may seem like a small step. Yet it can be the first step toward a safer and more stable future.