President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech at Aselsan’s Gölbaşı campus last week, during the “Foundations for the Next 50 Years” event, marked a turning point in Türkiye’s defense strategy. The introduction of the AI-supported “Steel Dome” command-and-control software represents not just another technological upgrade but a paradigm shift in Türkiye’s air defense architecture. By enabling all layers of air defense — from long-range Siper to medium-range Hisar, from close-in systems like Korkut to early warning radars and electronic warfare units — to operate as a single, integrated network, Aselsan has effectively created a “system of systems.”

As mentioned in my previous articles, digital autonomy is a last resort for countries; henceforth, embracing cutting-edge technologies is vital for countries like Türkiye, which are continuously tested by regional and conjunctural security challenges. Thus, this transformation elevates Türkiye into a new echelon of defense capability, significantly reducing external dependency while enhancing national technological sovereignty and deterrence in the technopolar world.

Integrated defense system

The essence of this transformation lies in network-centric integration. By merging radar and sensor data into a unified air picture, decision-makers and operators will gain unparalleled situational awareness. Similar to the U.S. FAAD-C2 model, Türkiye’s Steel Dome will synchronize sensors and shooters, eliminating blind spots and expanding detection ranges. The system ensures that every threat — from a high-altitude ballistic missile to a low-flying drone — will be met with the most suitable defensive platform in real time. This smart allocation of resources maximizes efficiency and ensures layered, resilient protection.

Artificial intelligence (AI) lies at the heart of this architecture. By analyzing vast streams of data in milliseconds, the system drastically reduces human reaction times. In saturation scenarios such as drone swarms or simultaneous missile salvos, AI-driven coordination will ensure optimized engagement plans without delay. The outcome is a defense network robust enough to absorb overwhelming attacks, distribute the burden across multiple units and maintain operational continuity. In essence, Türkiye is shifting from conventional, siloed systems to a dynamic, interoperable air shield that redefines battlefield resilience.

This technological leap is not abstract; it directly empowers units on the field. Operators will now have a single, real-time air picture that eliminates surprises. Decision-making will be faster and more precise, guided by AI recommendations that match threats with optimal interceptors. Ammunition will be conserved through smart targeting, while automation will reduce human error and workload. Most importantly, layered defense will significantly improve the safety of deployed units, ensuring that no single system’s failure compromises overall security.

The broader strategic implications are equally striking. By delivering such a system built with local and national resources, Türkiye reinforces one of its most critical goals: reducing dependency on foreign suppliers in defense. Aselsan’s role in building this AI-powered backbone ensures that Türkiye’s security is anchored in indigenous capability. This achievement also enhances Ankara’s credibility as a reliable defense partner. Advanced systems like the Steel Dome inspire confidence among allies while serving as a deterrent within the anarchic nature of the international system.

Türkiye’s defense industry has already demonstrated its ability to reshape modern warfare through unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and electronic warfare systems exported to allied and brethren nations. The Steel Dome adds another layer to this success story, offering a model that could eventually be shared with partners such as Azerbaijan or integrated into NATO’s collective air defense picture. Such interoperability not only strengthens Türkiye’s alliances but also fosters a more resilient regional security architecture.

Presence, practice, resilience

Ultimately, robust defense capacity is not a luxury but a prerequisite for sustainable peace. History has shown that nations without credible deterrence are more vulnerable to coercion, instability and strategic dependency. By advancing into the realm of AI-driven integrated air defense, Türkiye is not merely shielding its skies from evolving threats; it is also shaping a new security paradigm in the technopolar world, where power is increasingly defined by technological mastery as much as by military or economic weight. A strong, multi-layered shield complicates the calculations of those who might seek to destabilize the region, while simultaneously offering brethren nations and allies a framework of confidence within which they can pursue growth, security and development.

This achievement reflects a broader diplomatic and strategic philosophy that may be understood through the triadic lens of cognitive diplomacy: presence, practice and resilience. Presence is embodied in Türkiye’s capacity to project technological credibility, signaling both to allies and rivals that it is a serious and innovative actor in the defense domain. Practice is demonstrated in the operationalization of indigenous capabilities, where advanced AI-driven systems like the Steel Dome are integrated seamlessly into defense doctrines and regional security cooperation. Resilience is secured through the creation of a multi-layered and adaptive shield that can withstand saturation attacks, minimize vulnerabilities, and ensure continuity in the face of evolving threats that are fueled by systemic challenges. Together, these three pillars illustrate how technological innovation, fused with strategic foresight, becomes an instrument of diplomacy as well as defense.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has aptly reminded, “the future belongs to those who design it.” Through the Steel Dome, Türkiye is not only designing a future where its skies are secure and its allies reassured, but also demonstrating that peace and stability in the 21st century demand technological foresight. This is not simply a technical milestone; it is a strategic achievement that positions Türkiye as a key architect of security in the technopolar world. By combining robust defense capacity with the principles of presence, practice, and resilience, Türkiye shows that technological innovation and cognitive diplomacy together form the foundation of a resilient, future-oriented international order.