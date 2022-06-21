“Coalition with Islamists: Ludwig's visit to Erdoğan causes horror amongst Austrian Kurds” – what an insulting headline; you cannot just make that up. Two blatant lies in a 13-word sentence have set new low standards of slander. One gets the impression that the online news portal “exxpress” must have a master plan to derail the new beginning in Austrian-Turkish bilateral relations. Not only that – the article distorts reality and incites hatred in society both here and abroad.

Headlined “Koalition mit Islamisten: Ludwigs Besuch bei Erdogan sorgt unter Österreichs Kurden für Entsetzen” (translated above), a completely misleading piece refers to the recent visit by the Mayor of the city of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, to come together with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. At stake: Talking about how to further improve communications and relations between both friendly nations and of course the war in Ukraine. A clear positive sign of and for the ever-increasing political traffic between partner countries.

“Exxpress” claimed on June 13, 2022, that almost everyone criticized this trip, in particular the Kurds living in Austria. Yet a closer look at who that publication suggests as proof for their bizarre thesis quickly leads observers to the usual (small) group of Turkey-bashers. For example, Green Party City Councillor Judith Pühringer challenged Ludwig by arguing the visit is an affront vis-a-vis all who are persecuted (by him). “Exxpress” then quoted her tweet in which she blatantly targeted Erdoğan. Then the “Föderation der Demokratischen Arbeitervereine” (Federation of Democratic Workers Associations) is featured prominently with their sensationalist comment about why a city mayor standing in for human rights would go and see Erdoğan. In the same paragraph, it is further claimed that there are 50,000 political prisoners at present; interesting to note that this organization has been under the watch of the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution since the year 2007 because of its extreme left tendencies.

Then the slandering continues by saying suspected criminals who support Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) would not be tried in court. Finally, Vienna Green Party spokesperson for human rights Berivan Aslan asks the Social Democrat Party (SPÖ), as Ludwig is a social democrat himself, why is there no outcry among party members? If they had shown more courage, Putin and Erdoğan would not have managed “to get so big.”

Other parts of the article also targeted the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Ozan Ceyhun.

What an array of “Turkey experts,” what a line-up of Turkey bashers, what a nonsensical listing of either distorted or outright wrong claims bordering on inciting hatred in society more than once.

The good news: It appears as if “exxpress” is a lone voice in the media wilderness unsuccessfully trying not only to block closer Austria-Turkey contacts and relations but to separate the proud and perfectly integrated Austrian population with roots in Turkey. Yet the good news continues – except for this small group of professional distorters of reality in modern Turkey, all other residents with roots in Turkey turn their backs vis-a-vis publications such as “exxpress” as they:

1) Know the truth

2) Do now buy into verbal warmongering belittling their nation from where the first, second or third generation originally hailed from

Who is behind “exxpress”?

Set up in March 2021 and in their own words (quoted from Wikipedia), “exxpress is a civil-liberal digital medium about politics and economy.” It says it is independent of and from political parties and other interest groups. It sees itself as an “elevated boulevard.” Yet a closer look at the Wikipedia summary reveals that on March 17, 2021, the SPÖ asked then Chancellor Sebastian Kurz about links between the publication and the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP). Reason: One of the two leading personalities at “exxpress,” Eva Schütz used to be a Cabinet member of a former conservative finance minister. Furthermore, her husband has been a financial donor and supporter of the ÖVP.

Fair enough one might conclude – it is nothing new and nothing uncommon that newspapers follow a certain editorial line. Leaving Austria behind for a moment and looking on to neighboring Germany, many towns and cities had and continue to have at least two opposing views among their local publications. On the one hand, I think Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung is clearly on the conservative side of the political spectrum and on the other hand, I consider Frankfurter Rundschau on the moderate left side.

Actually, this makes for good journalism and allows the audience to choose a particular stance or perspective according to their very own societal or political preferences.

What is not tolerable, though, is when a media outlet drops the etiquette of fair and objective reporting in favor of and siding with so-called self-styled experts about a certain issue heralding even more dubious personal views. Good reporting must be based on fact-checking regardless of how time-consuming it is, must cover all angles of a story and should be aimed at presenting, not distorting, the reality.

Let us put these observations into the wider context and back into the Austrian media territory. I am not arguing that “exxpress” should not speak with representatives of a certain or differing ideological dimension, but featuring organizations that are placed under the close watch of an intelligence-gathering authority in a neighboring country is a simple no-no. Claiming that “all Kurds in Austria” are horrified by a visit of a leading Austrian politician to Turkey is more than slander – it is an outright lie. If the news portal had cared to interview 10 or 100 "ordinary" residents with Turkey and perhaps Kurdish roots, nine or 99 out of 10-100 respondents, respectively, would have answered that they are extremely satisfied with the way modern Turkey is progressing and most definitely after two decades of the constant reform process.

Sadly enough, it is a sign of the times that some people wake up each morning asking themselves about which lies they can spread about modern, democratic Turkey today. Some work for media houses, others in academia or think tanks. Their hatred against modern Turkey and its peace-loving citizens must be so profound that they ignore the reality on a daily basis and this for years, if not decades. Needless to say that they seldom set foot on Turkey’s soil to take a hard look that would at once change their misconceptions. Needless to say, too, they seldom, if ever, speak with residents in Austria in order to fact-check their ill-fated anti-Turkey claims.

Austrian-Turkey relations have heralded a new era and have seen a new beginning. Lone voices such as “exxpress” although trying hard, will not manage to derail that process.