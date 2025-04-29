Sometimes, it’s not the big headlines that define a country’s direction, but the quiet decisions that happen behind closed doors. Germany’s hesitation over the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye is exactly one of those moments.

In April 2025, Handelsblatt reported that the outgoing Social Democratic Party (SPD)-Alliance 90/The Greens coalition had quietly blocked the deal. Not long after, the Ministry of Economy clarified that no final verdict had been reached, and that it would fall to the incoming government to decide.

At first glance, it seems like typical political maneuvering. Nothing unusual. But scratch the surface, and a bigger story emerges: Is Germany ready to step beyond its outdated ideological instincts? Or will it once again allow old biases to dictate decisions that should be based on today’s realities? One thing is clear. In an increasingly volatile world, Germany needs its real allies more than ever. And Türkiye is not just an ally. It is indispensable.

For years, Türkiye has often been portrayed in German debates in ways that seem frozen in time, as if nothing has changed in two decades. But Türkiye has changed – and so has the world around it. Today, Türkiye is not merely a NATO member. It’s a regional power that holds the second-largest army in the alliance. It’s a diplomatic bridge between East and West. And perhaps most importantly, it’s one of the few countries that still acts when others hesitate. Whether in Afghanistan, in Ukraine, or in managing massive refugee movements toward Europe, Türkiye has often carried responsibilities that few others were willing to shoulder. In 2025, Türkiye is a partner without whom Europe's security would be much more fragile.

Germany’s time to wake up

It’s easy to preach values from comfortable offices in Berlin. But the world out there is messy, unpredictable and often dangerous. Foreign policy today demands more than good intentions. It requires pragmatism, clarity and sometimes, tough choices. Clinging to outdated prejudices against Türkiye might feel satisfying to some political factions, but it weakens Germany’s own position on the world stage.

If Germany truly believes in European sovereignty and collective security, it must realize that Türkiye is not just another country. Türkiye is one of the pillars holding the entire structure together. Ignoring that reality would not be a principled approach. It would be irresponsible.

Sure, on the surface, we’re talking about fighter jets. But in reality, this sale represents something far bigger. It’s about whether Germany is willing to treat Türkiye as a real partner, not as a problem to be kept at arm’s length. It’s about whether Berlin can embrace the world as it is, not as it wishes it to be.

Delaying, blocking or sabotaging the deal would send an unmistakable signal to Ankara – and every other partner watching from the sidelines: Germany is not ready to lead in a world that demands partnership and pragmatism. Approving the deal, on the other hand, would show maturity.

Building the future, together

Let’s be clear: Europe’s borders are no longer its primary security concern. Instability doesn’t respect maps. It spills over through conflicts, migration, energy disruptions and economic crises. Türkiye sits right where Europe meets many of its most serious challenges – and has proven again and again that it’s willing to help manage them.

Without Türkiye, Europe would face massive gaps in its defense, diplomacy and crisis management abilities. Türkiye isn’t asking for favors. It’s offering a partnership based on shared interests and real contributions. And yet, some in Berlin still act as if offering Türkiye a seat at the table is a concession, not a logical necessity.

The Eurofighter decision is more than a business deal. It’s a mirror being held up to Germany’s face. Will Berlin continue to view Türkiye through outdated fears and moralizing rhetoric? Or will it recognize Türkiye’s role as an equal, indispensable player in the future of Europe’s security?

If Germany chooses pragmatism, it will strengthen its ties with Türkiye and reposition itself as a more intelligent and credible actor on the world stage. If it falls back into old patterns, it risks not just alienating Türkiye but undermining its own relevance in an increasingly competitive, uncertain world.

No country can face today’s global challenges alone, not even Germany. Strategic partnerships aren’t about agreeing on everything. They’re about recognizing shared goals and working together despite differences. Türkiye understands that. The question is: Will Germany? Because the clock is ticking. And while Germany debates, the world moves on, with or without it. Berlin has a choice to make.