The debate over artificial intelligence (AI) in global trade is no longer just about what the technology can do. The real question is how it will change how companies make decisions, access consultancy services and enter international markets.

AI-powered software could help exporters identify government incentives and prepare project applications. However, choosing the right program, developing a realistic budget and presenting a project effectively still require careful assessment.

AI is changing how businesses approach exports, e-exports and export incentives. Beyond overseas market research, customer acquisition, e-commerce and digital marketing, it is beginning to influence how companies identify and access government support.

One development that has caught my attention in my work in export incentives consultancy is that several companies developing AI-powered software have recently contacted me to introduce their products and explore offering them to exporters. The applications they described aim to analyze company data, identify potentially relevant government support programs and, in some cases, help businesses prepare project applications.

These systems aim to assess a company’s existing capabilities, investment objectives, financing needs and project development potential, helping it make more informed choices among different support mechanisms, including programs offered by KOSGEB and TÜBITAK and investment incentive schemes. More advanced applications could also help draft project proposals, organize budgets and identify missing information before an application is submitted.

The companies developing these tools describe an approach that goes beyond asking, “Which incentive can I receive?” The broader question is, “Which investment makes sense for my business, and how can the right support mechanisms help make it more sustainable?”

But can software truly understand a company’s needs? Can it interpret regulations correctly and identify the most suitable support mechanism? More importantly, can it help turn a project from a well-written application into a commercially viable investment?

For small and medium-sized enterprises that have limited resources for specialist teams or extensive consultancy services, this could be a significant development. To understand the real value of these tools, however, it is worth looking at the problems companies already face.

Cost of error

In my consultancy work, I encountered a case involving a company operating in the electrical sector. The company incurred significant expenditure on quality certificates used in its export activities. However, the support program it had joined offered higher spending limits for branding and promotional activities, while the limits for quality certification expenses were lower.

As a result, the program did not align well with the company’s actual spending priorities. The company’s limited knowledge of the relevant regulations, combined with unsuitable consultancy guidance, also contributed to the decision. Although the company had joined a support program, it could not benefit from it as effectively as it might have done under a program better suited to its expenditure profile.

A more thorough assessment of alternative programs could potentially have helped the company make better use of available support.

This experience illustrates an important point: being eligible to participate in a support program does not necessarily mean that it is the best option for a particular business.

I believe an AI-powered system could help companies compare different programs before committing time and resources to an application. By analyzing expenditure patterns, planned activities and program limits, it could flag potential mismatches and identify options that deserve closer examination.

For example, an exporter whose expenditure is concentrated on quality certification could use such a system to compare relevant support conditions and limits. The aim would not be to let software make the final decision, but to help the company ask the right questions before selecting a program.

For this to work, however, matching keywords is not enough. The software needs to rely on accurate, up-to-date regulatory information and correctly interpret eligible expenditure, program limits and application requirements.

Project writing as barrier

Another challenge I have observed in consultancy work is that companies can struggle to turn their business plans into project proposals that meet the requirements of a particular support program.

Some businesses know what they want to achieve but find it difficult to explain their objectives, activities, methodology, budget and expected outcomes in a clear and structured way. In cases I have encountered, weaknesses in project preparation have contributed to applications being rejected or projects being deemed ineligible under the relevant program.

The issue is not always the quality of the underlying idea. How the idea is presented against a program’s evaluation criteria can be just as important. A proposal may describe a worthwhile business objective without adequately explaining how the planned activities will achieve it, why the expenditure is necessary or what measurable results are expected.

AI-powered software could make the initial preparation process easier. It could help organize project objectives, outline work packages, draft sections of an application and flag missing information. For businesses with limited experience in project writing, this could provide a more structured starting point.

However, a well-written proposal is not necessarily a strong or eligible project. In research and development applications, for example, technical innovation, feasibility, methodology and expected outcomes may be decisive. AI can help explain these elements, but generating persuasive text cannot, by itself, establish that a project meets the relevant technical criteria.

The proposal must reflect the company’s actual capabilities and plans, and the final application must be checked against the requirements of the relevant program.

Realistic budget

Another example from the textile sector illustrates a different challenge: the gap between a project’s proposed budget and the expenditure ultimately realized.

In a case I encountered, the projected expenditure in the project budget had been set at a high level, but actual spending did not match the amounts anticipated. This highlighted the importance of basing a project budget on realistic needs and planned activities rather than simply presenting large expenditure figures.

A budget is not merely a list of numbers. It should be linked to the activities planned, the resources required and the outcomes the company expects to achieve. If spending estimates are not grounded in the project’s actual requirements, the budget may fail to provide a reliable picture of how the project will be implemented.

AI could provide practical assistance here as well. It could compare planned expenditure with project activities, identify inconsistencies between budget items and objectives and flag assumptions that require further explanation. If a significant expense has no clear connection to the proposed activities, for instance, the software could prompt the applicant to review or justify it.

These checks would not guarantee that a budget is appropriate, but they could help companies identify weaknesses before submitting an application. The final assessment would still need to take account of the company’s actual needs and the rules of the relevant support program.

Will AI replace consultants?

These examples demonstrate why AI-powered software could be useful, but they also show why technology alone is not enough.

Preliminary program comparisons, initial eligibility assessments, regulatory research and the preparation of project drafts are tasks that could increasingly be automated. This could reduce preparation time and costs while making information more accessible to businesses that have struggled to obtain specialist advice.

However, identifying a relevant program is different from confirming eligibility. Drafting a proposal is different from demonstrating that it meets the evaluation criteria. And preparing a budget does not prove that the proposed expenditure is realistic, necessary, or consistent with the planned activities.

These distinctions matter because an incorrect assessment can cost a company time and resources or cause it to overlook a more suitable opportunity. AI-generated recommendations must therefore be based on reliable information, and the reasoning behind those recommendations should be transparent. Companies must also consider confidentiality and data security when sharing commercial and financial information with these platforms.

I do not see the future of incentives consultancy simply as a contest between people and technology. AI may take over some repetitive tasks and make preliminary analysis more efficient. But understanding a company’s actual needs, interpreting regulatory details, assessing strategic alternatives and ensuring that a project aligns with both commercial realities and program requirements will continue to require expertise.