As it entered the 21st century, Türkiye faced several dimensions of external dependency. Dependent on foreign resources in numerous sectors, from energy and agriculture to health care and the defense industry, Türkiye struggled to make critical foreign policy decisions independently. However, since 2002, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government, under the strong political leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has pursued a resolute and multifaceted strategy to break these chains of dependency one by one. This process has not only been a technical and sectoral transformation but also a profound revolution in mentality.

The AK Party government's determination to reduce external dependence is rooted not in short-term political calculations, but in the ideal of complete independence inherent in the ancient Turkish state tradition. In this context, the AK Party’s emphasis on local and national identity is not merely symbolic discourse, but a direct manifestation of production capacity, technological competence, and decision-making autonomy. Erdoğan’s frequently repeated statement, "We will cut our own umbilical cord," is the clearest expression of this understanding.

Defense industry on a global scale

Unfortunately, Türkiye remained dependent on foreign sources for many years in the defense industry, an area directly related to national security. Tanks, aircraft, helicopters and all kinds of equipment, including weapons, were primarily procured from the West. This dependence on foreign sources was so high that when the AK Party came to power, the domestic production rate in Türkiye’s defense industry was only 20%. However, when so-called Western allies turned defense industry products into tools that could be used against Türkiye, Ankara had no choice but to break free from them. Ultimately, today, Türkiye has quadrupled its domestic production rate in the defense industry, reaching 80%. High-value-added projects, such as the National Infantry Rifle, uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the Bayraktar Akıncı and Kızılelma, Hisar air defense systems, the Atak helicopter and the TCG Anadolu, have transformed Türkiye into a global power capable of both meeting its own needs and exporting them. In this regard, Baykar’s ownership of 65% of the global UAV market is one of the most important achievements Türkiye has made in the defense industry in a short time.

Toward self-sufficiency in energy

Energy, like the defense industry, was among Türkiye’s areas of external dependency. Unfortunately, in the early 2000s, Türkiye was almost 100% dependent on foreign energy. This naturally made Türkiye vulnerable to global price fluctuations and political pressures. Beginning in 2002, AK Party governments developed a multifaceted energy strategy to overcome this vulnerability. One of the most concrete steps of this strategy was the Turkish Petroleum Corporation’s establishment of its own drilling fleet. With the addition of deep-sea drilling vessels to its inventory after 2017, Türkiye discovered 710 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea using its own resources and began exploiting this resource. This development marked a turning point in effectively breaking Türkiye’s external dependency chain.

Türkiye has also made significant progress in renewable energy investments. According to data from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, 35.2% of electricity production last year came from coal, 18.9% from natural gas, 21.5% from hydropower, 10.5% from wind, 7.5% from solar, 3.2% from geothermal and 3.2% from other sources. Furthermore, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, whose first reactor is scheduled to become operational this year, will meet 10% of Türkiye’s electricity needs, emissions-free and without the need for imported fuel. If these positive developments continue, Türkiye is expected to completely eliminate its external dependence and become a net-zero emissions country by 2053.

Togg leads technology innovation

In the early 2000s, Türkiye also faced external dependency in technology. A large portion of critical software and hardware products was dependent on foreign companies. However, starting in the 2010s, AK Party governments made localization and nationalization a strategic priority in the technology sector. The domestic automobile project was the most successful example of these efforts. This project was also realized under Erdoğan’s resolute leadership. The domestically produced automobile Togg, which has been on the roads since 2023, has sold nearly 60,000 units to date. It is essential to emphasize that Togg has become the cornerstone of an ecosystem that will liberate Türkiye from external dependency, not only in automobile production but also in software, battery technology, and smart transportation systems. In fact, Togg, which initially boasted a 51% domestically produced ratio, increased this ratio to 72% within two years. In this respect, Togg is a powerful symbol of Türkiye’s transition from a consumer society dependent on foreign sources to a nation producing high technology.

Finance, health care and agriculture

Türkiye has made significant strides toward its goal of reducing external dependency in the financial sector. The domestic payment system, Troy, was launched in 2015 to reduce reliance on international payment systems by localizing its banking infrastructure. As Türkiye’s first national credit and debit card brand, Troy enables both consumers and businesses to transact using domestic payment technologies. Furthermore, innovative initiatives such as the central bank’s digital currency project are critical for increasing financial independence and boosting competitiveness in the digital economy.

The health care sector has been a critical area in breaking Türkiye’s chains of external dependency. Turkovac, Türkiye’s domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, launched in 2021, was a significant step in reducing the health care system’s external dependency. Increasing domestic pharmaceutical production capacity and biotechnology investments also aim to free Türkiye from its dependence on imported health care supplies and medicines. Steps taken in this area are transformative in terms of protecting public health and ensuring strategic autonomy.

Türkiye’s high dependence on foreign sources for seed in the early 2000s was one of the main risks threatening food supply security and the sustainability of agricultural production. AK Party governments prioritized reducing this vulnerability through national seed projects and investments in domestic fertilizer and agricultural machinery. As a result, according to last year’s data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, 97% of the seeds used in Türkiye are now produced domestically. Furthermore, according to World Bank data, Türkiye ranked first in Europe and seventh in the world, with an agricultural output of $74 billion last year. These tangible achievements clearly demonstrate Türkiye’s commitment to ensuring food security through domestic resources and strategic investments.

Stands on its own feet

Türkiye has strengthened its strategic autonomy in security and foreign policy by reducing its external dependence in each of the aforementioned areas. For example, it has ensured border security through operations in northern Syria and gained the power and willpower to shape regional stability according to its own priorities. Similarly, it has reinforced its independent stance in the international arena with game-changing moves in Libya, the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the Eastern Mediterranean. In the Russia-Ukraine war, it pursued a balanced policy, refusing to bow to Western dictates. In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it unwaveringly stood with the oppressed against oppression. All these developments have paved the way for Türkiye to position itself as an independent and effective actor not only in the economic and technological spheres but also in global politics.

Finally, it is important to note that these successes were not achieved by chance. The hard work and determination of the Turkish nation are undoubtedly the most important reasons for these achievements. However, without Erdoğan’s strong, visionary and risk-taking political leadership, Türkiye’s path to ending its external dependence would have been much longer and more painful.