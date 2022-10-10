Doing more with less.

That could very well become the catchphrase of the decade. At a time when resources are scarce and prices are increasing, we are all realizing that the only way forward for us as societies is to use less – or to use more efficiently.

On Oct. 10, WRI Türkiye is hosting its annual Sustainable Cities Symposium in Istanbul. The symposium is a venue for dialogue and exchange of ideas on sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by our increasingly urbanized societies. On this occasion, I am very happy – together with the Swedish Consul General – to present a panel of Nordic experts that will share their experiences and expertise on how to solve some of the most pressing issues we are facing.

Among them is arguably the double challenge of rapidly rising energy prices and the devastating effects of climate change caused by fossil fuels. Effects that have become very real and very costly too.

So at a time when good news can seem in short supply, here is a good one worth noting: Tried and tested solutions already exist.

Why are the Nordic countries so committed to this agenda and to sharing our expertise? Because sustainability is a global – not a local – challenge. And because we have more in common than we realize: Denmark was once entirely dependent on imported oil and other fossil fuels. Today, Denmark is widely considered a global frontrunner in the green transition. We, therefore, feel an obligation to share our experiences and expertise on switching from black to green. We want to help and inspire others make the transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon and resource-efficient society.

One of the keys to a successful transition is to realize the need to “do more with less.” The cheapest – and cleanest – energy of all is the one that is not used. At a time of rapidly increasing energy prices, the case for energy efficiency has never been better. And for decision-makers, it has become an easy choice to make. The return on investment in energy-efficient solutions is short and the savings almost immediate.

At the WRI Sustainable Solutions Symposium in Istanbul, I am very excited to welcome speakers representing the Danish municipality Sonderborg in southern Denmark. They have launched a public-private partnership, ProjectZero, that is making the municipality a true climate pioneer and energy saver. And they have made it a point to develop cost-effective solutions that can be adapted by other municipalities too.

The speakers from ProjectZero will share key insights at the symposium. The main one being that the ProjectZero masterplan focuses on energy efficiency first and foremost. That alone has the potential to reduce the cost of going green by almost 50%.

As ProjectZero is a model that can be scaled and replicated, the International Energy Agency (IEA) held its world conference in Sonderborg in June this year with the participation of ministers from all over the world. And on that occasion, Mr. Fatih Birol, Executive President of IEA, went as far as naming Sonderborg the global capital of energy efficiency.

We are hoping for a large turnout at the WRI symposium in Istanbul, and that it may be the start of interest in solutions fully applicable to Türkiye. As the speakers will conclude: Don’t wait – the solutions are ready.