On Nov. 6, 2024, Bishkek served as the epicenter of unity and collaboration for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as it hosted the 11th Summit under the theme, “Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future and Security for All.”

The event, hosted by Sadyr Zhaparov, president of the Kyrgyz Republic, gathered leaders of the OTS, members of the Council of Elders and heads of affiliated Turkic cooperation organizations to advance this shared vision for a cohesive and empowered Turkic region.

In preparation for the summit, the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) convened to finalize and adopt essential documents, setting the stage for strategic discussions and resolutions. These preparations revealed the OTS’s commitment to maintaining a well-coordinated agenda, with representatives ensuring that each decision aligned with the broader goals of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the Turkic World Vision 2040 and the OTS Strategy 2022-2026.

Major resolutions, strategic agreements

Reflecting the summit’s theme, our heads of state pledged to strengthen cooperation on economic, environmental, digital and security-related fronts. Among the notable decisions were:

Turkic Green Vision: Unity for a Sustainable Future: A strategic framework aiming to outline our shared objectives and strategies for promoting an environmentally friendly future and to form a green agenda for the Turkic World.

Bishkek – the Digital Capital of the Turkic World in 2025: Bishkek will serve as the digital hub, hosting international meetings and activities in digitalization, reinforcing the Turkic World’s commitment to digital transformation.

Adoption of the Charter of the Turkic World: Formalizing a framework that embodies the shared values and aspirations of the Turkic states, including priority of fraternal ties, constancy of the spirit of solidarity, Common Turkic space and other fundamental principles.

Approval of the Flag of the OTS and the Regulation of Permanent Representatives: Adoption of the OTS flag symbolizes a new era in regional cooperation, while the establishment of Permanent Representatives aims to provide stronger diplomatic support and engagement across multilateral initiatives of the organization.

In recognition of his dedication to strengthening Turkic unity, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was awarded the "Supreme Order of the Turkic World."

Strategic agreements signed at the summit promise to transform the economic and technological landscape of the region. Highlights included a Digital Economy Partnership Agreement to secure digital trade and electronic interactions, a Civil Protection Mechanism Agreement for coordinated disaster response and a Memorandum of Understanding on Space-Related Activities to foster cooperative ventures in space technology.

The Bishkek Declaration calls for enhanced digital and physical connectivity through projects like the Middle Corridor and the Transcaspian Customs Transit Portal, aimed at streamlining trade routes and boosting regional interconnectivity. The Digital Silk Way project, recognized as a key component for strengthening digital resilience, is expected to drive economic competitiveness and integration. The declaration also enhances cooperation between member states in labor, health care, social protection, agriculture and environmental sectors while targeting inclusive employment, digital health care systems and sustainable practices in water management and renewable energy.

On the international stage, the OTS presented a unified position on global issues, including humanitarian aid in Gaza and Lebanon, and endorsed the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. The declaration encourages closer collaboration with global organizations such as the United Nations and the European Union and looks forward to an informal OTS summit in Hungary in 2025. Additionally, the Bishkek Declaration welcomes Hungary's recent membership in the Turkic Investment Fund, which further solidifies financial cohesion among the Turkic States.

The introduction of the Turkic Red Network, a collaboration of Red Crescent and Red Cross societies across the region, marks a milestone in cross-border humanitarian efforts. Initiatives for food security, water management and green energy development, as well as establishing a Turkic Agricultural Insurance System and cooperative tourism projects, signal the Organization’s commitment to sustainable growth.

Kazakhstan's chairmanship, Kyrgyzstan's leadership

The summit celebrated Kazakhstan’s successful chairpersonship under the motto “TURKTIME!” which contributed to strengthening regional solidarity and expanding cooperative frameworks within the OTS. Over 80 prestigious events, such as the World Nomad Games, have been held, fostering stronger collaboration among our countries in social policy, law enforcement, education, technology, innovation and industry.

With Kyrgyzstan assuming the chairpersonship, under the summit’s theme, “Empowering the Turkic World,” new horizons have opened for further progress. H. E. Sadyr Zhaparov, president of the Kyrgyz Republic, has outlined a comprehensive vision prioritizing economic integration, sustainability, digital innovation and security. This strategic framework reaffirms our collective commitment to a prosperous, interconnected and secure Turkic World.

Kyrgyzstan’s chairpersonship will guide the OTS’s work until the next Summit, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in 2025, with an informal summit in Hungary later in the same year.

In a post-summit press conference, I joined Kyrgyz Foreign Minister H.E. Zheenbek Kulubaev to outline key priorities under Kyrgyzstan’s leadership, which include making Bishkek a digital hub, advancing cooperation in trade, security and environmental protection, and transforming Jalal-Abad into a tourism center for the region. The discussions on recent regional and global developments were highlighted, reinforcing the goal of the organization in uniting the Turkic States as a powerful force on the global stage.

Looking forward, Kyrgyzstan’s chairpersonship marks a significant step toward deepening partnerships across digital transformation, security, environmental stewardship and sustainable development. The 11th summit reaffirmed the Turkic World’s commitment to a shared destiny, bringing diverse strengths and common heritage together to benefit all Member States.

Looking ahead, I am confident that the OTS will continue to foster unity, drive economic growth and build resilience, guiding the Turkic World toward a future that is peaceful, innovative and collectively successful.