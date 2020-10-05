The European Union has recognized the substantial role that sports and physical activity play in the well-being of European citizens following sentiments that the level of physical activity in most EU member states is stagnant if not declining. The lack of exercise has proven knock-on effects, such as increased spending on health care, reduced productivity in the workplace as well as reduced employability to name a few.

As a member of the European Parliament and as a private citizen I have always valued sports. As the vice president of the Volleyball Federation of Poland, I see first-hand on a regular basis the importance of physical exercise for citizens of all ages.

Recognizing this challenge, the European Commission launched the European Week of Sport in 2015. The first European Week of Sport took place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2015, with participating countries being given the opportunity to carry out activities and events on a national level until the end of the month.

The aim of the week was to generate excitement and participation in new activities and build on existing successful initiatives in Europe on a local, regional and national scale. The #BeActive campaign was developed to inspire Europeans to be active during the Week and encourage them to maintain it throughout the year.

Six years since its launch, the European Week of Sport has helped the citizens of member states tackle the inactivity crisis and has encouraged them to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle. The event's popularity can be gauged through the numbers: with 5 million participants and 7,000 events in 2015, the 2018 edition drew in a staggering 12 million participants across 48,500 events. The 2019 Week of Sport celebrated a record-breaking 16 million Europeans participating in #BeActive initiatives.

The 2020 European Week of Sports took place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30. This event took place at a time when outdoor physical activity had been restricted on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the European Commission had taken into account and developed the #BeActiveAtHome campaign urging people to exercise indoors.

The #BeActive campaign for the 2020 European Week of Sport was launched on Olympic Day (June 23) this year, with the European Commission announcing its goal to build up momentum amongst sports organizations, schools, clubs and other groups for the rest of the year. The 2020 European Week focuses on four settings where people can improve their habits: an educational environment, the workplace, outdoors and fitness centers.

As the European Commission aptly states, "We have seen how doing sport can be a vital boost to the mind and the body. We have learned that even in the toughest of circumstances, it is possible to #Be Active."

During this coronavirus pandemic, it is more important than ever we take particular care of our health.

Keep running, keep jumping, keep swimming, keep moving and #Be Active.

Stay safe...

*Politician from Poland, former vice-president of European Parliament, minister of European affairs and minister in Prime Minister Office