Reporting from another country is an integral part of the journalistic profession: Some travel to foreign shores for a particular event, while others prefer to be abroad permanently – or at least for a reasonable period pf time. In any case, we, journalists, must operate according to the highest ethical standards and that includes acquiring a solid knowledge of our temporary or "for good" host nation, including its culture, traditions, politics, economics, history and so on.

Arriving with preconceived notions is most definitely no crime – think British schoolchildren believing that all French constantly add garlic to any kind of meal, and reversely having French schoolchildren believing that all British eat nothing but roast beef. Who is responsible for those crazy notions? The parents, granted the media, certainly schools? Perhaps even trips to the other country and by chance experiencing a homestay where exactly all those prejudices come true, even if by chance.

Then we grow and we travel more, see more, learn more, and more importantly, begin to understand more: Life is a journey in all its glory.

However, approaching the key issue for today’s column and over the past two decades, there seems to be an unwelcome development noticed by everyone who views modern Türkiye with open eyes, ready to explore, listen, learn and only then comment – at stake: Fake news, distorted news about this proud nation and her proud peoples. How come? To please a hostile international audience?

Perhaps, as most members of that international audience have little or no chance to ever get honest and detailed and fair information about this country anyway; the European media audience was never "hostile" toward Türkiye as if per default – it was "made hostile" at least in parts.

Hence, unfortunately, an even bigger picture must be analyzed, and this parachutes us straight into the editorial offices of many publications, whether freelance or full-time, that make Türkiye news from Türkiye, or abroad. Also, to make matters worse, not only are some foreign colleagues resorting to disseminating lies, but also how clever these international media outlets and hiring local contributors are: A cross-border, cross-nationality cobweb of misleading journalism has emerged which must urgently be monitored.

Remedy – shrug off or react more directly?

A journalist with a German upbringing and thus by definition views media censorship or outright closure cases with great concern as we learned from our oft-troubled history that authoritarian regimes regularly resort to that ill-fated approach. We came to appreciate, over time as the post-World War II baby boomer generation, that while democracy is never perfect as it is inherent that a democracy "modernizes" and "upgrades" itself constantly accepting the fact that it is a work in progress regardless of how much has already been achieved, it is for sure the best form of living in a society as we know it.

And that allows for a climate of free and unhindered speech including contributing to the media.

But then again, we must ask ourselves a tricky vital question nevertheless:

What if members of our profession regularly distort the truth, lie about reality on the ground, sell fake news as real news? Shall we simply shrug it all off under the name of freedom of expression? Shall we turn a blind eye vis-à-vis inciting hatred in society? Or must we react – and if the response is yes, how?

'Türkiye over the edge'

There are countless past and more recent examples we could quote here, but one of the most disturbing pieces was published on Jan. 19 of this year as found in The Economist – "Turkey could be on the brink of dictatorship" followed by "President Erdogan could tip his country over the edge."

At least the former sentence could be interpreted as inciting hatred among society, actually, among a number of societies – the authors pitch residents of Turkish origin at home in Britain against each other whilst insulting an entire nation, Türkiye.

Then another "masterpiece" is Deutsche Welle's "Erdogan doll triggers diplomatic dispute – After a demonstration by pro-Kurdish activists in Stockholm. What will become of Sweden’s NATO accession now?"

First, "doll" suggests someone merely played with a toy, or that there are dolls available in toyshops resembling the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, hence supposedly no big deal. Then of course no mention of the true nature of the PKK and its overseas branches active on European soil despite being classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union, of which Sweden is a member state. Here Deutsche Welle resorts to its usual wording "pro-Kurdish activists." Now we finally know as per them, "The PKK and its supporters are freedom-loving human rights activists."

A full volume of fictional assumptions, of outright slander or lies could easily be compiled. It may make for interesting reading in the sense of trying to understand the mindset behind those who confuse their real profession – journalism – with acting as anti-Türkiye promoters.

The author of this column is frequently asked by puzzled audiences in Türkiye to explain how it all started, and why is there so much hatred vis-à-vis our modern nation in the European media. The answer is almost impossible as there is no single issue that could have kick-started this illogical and highly toxic development.

Being afraid of a successful Türkiye springs to mind but why not be afraid of a successful France or Germany?

Being against a harmonious multicultural society thus singling out a modern, democratic Muslim country? There are many other fine and proud Muslim nations on our shared planet, so why Türkiye?

Being jealous of President Erdoğan as a cherished, admired, successful leader? There are many other cherished, admired, successful leaders managing countries all across the planet.

My colleagues in European media houses all completed either a vocational route (the older generation before obtaining a university degree became all but mandatory) or they chose the academic alternative before putting pen to paper. They studied hard, learned about their major topics but – by definition – had to look over the shoulders of their entire team and many different departments, be it sports or culture or diplomacy or politics. Hence one would assume a newsroom or a TV station headquarters is an amassment of journalistic and topical expertise and knowledge.

Where during the years of learning their trade did the subject of "you have to hate one country on the planet – Türkiye – and especially one politician – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan" pop up? In which scientific book? In which college syllabus? In which editorial morning meetings? In which classrooms?

More questions, not a single answer I am afraid.

Giving in, giving up? No such luck. Unfortunately, and as elections are on Türkiye’s calendar, disinformation campaigns are set to continue. Or is there someone out there in Europe who has a Midas Touch, and has an impact on fellow journalists to kindly ask them to tell the truth and stop spreading fake news about Türkiye? Too optimistic? Only time will tell.