Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is driving profound transformations far beyond previous technological disruptions. Its rapid development and multi-purpose usability significantly accelerate this transformation. In just two years, there are hardly any fields left untouched by these systems. The competition between countries in the field of AI is also intensifying. Considering how the Chinese startup DeepSeek profoundly impacted U.S. markets last week, countermeasures are likely to emerge soon. Thus, unlike previous technological disruptions, the wave of AI has rapidly encompassed all aspects of life and created an entirely new ecosystem.

Education systems are affected by these transformations in two ways. Firstly, just as technological changes reshape other fields, they also transform education systems. For instance, it is impossible for education systems to remain closed off from the benefits offered by AI. Initially, many countries imposed bans on such applications, but over time, approaches focusing on their ethical and responsible use have gained traction. In this context, curricula are being updated, and initiatives to enhance AI literacy among teachers and academics are increasing. In short, these technologies are restructuring both educational environments and learning processes.

The second way in which these transformations impact education systems relates to the necessity of responding to shifts in the labor market caused by technological advancements. The skill sets required for most professions and job positions are changing, and new jobs are emerging with entirely new skill requirements. Therefore, education systems must train human resources in alignment with these shifts. Considering the speed of change, it becomes clear how formidable a challenge education systems face. Furthermore, the inability to keep pace with this transformation is pushing learning beyond traditional education systems, making lifelong learning an absolute necessity.

If education systems fail to respond swiftly to these demands, skill mismatches in labor markets will increase. Such mismatches will negatively impact productivity and economic development. When human resources are not equipped with new skills, unemployment will rise on the one hand, while on the other, existing workers will be forced into lower-skilled and consequently lower-paying jobs. As a result, the already shrinking middle class will face further losses. Widening social inequalities will lead to greater societal discontent. This outcome will have an additional indirect effect on the education system: As the middle class continues to erode, its ability to afford quality education will diminish, further weakening equality of opportunity within education systems.

Protective steps

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, significant shifts in the core skills expected from workers are anticipated between 2025 and 2030. The report highlights that while technological skills will take precedence in this transformation, AI and big data are expected to be the fastest-growing competencies, ranking at the top of the list. In other words, across all key sectors, AI and big data skills are projected to see substantial increases in demand, albeit to varying degrees. Furthermore, the report indicates that our country, Türkiye is among those with the highest expectations for fundamental skill changes, with a projected shift of 44%. Therefore, to mitigate the negative impacts of AI on the labor market and to strengthen the workforce by aligning their skills with expected transformations, significant steps must be taken in our country.

On the other hand, according to the report "The Economic Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Türkiye," prepared by professor Altan Çakır, 41% of Türkiye’s existing 31 million job positions are not susceptible to automation, while 55% (approximately 17 million jobs) are expected to benefit from contributions of generative AI. The remaining 4% (around 1 million jobs) are projected to undergo partial or complete job transitions. This means that generative AI technologies are estimated to impact 59% of job positions. This impact presents not only threats but also significant opportunities. The report emphasizes that if generative AI can be transformed into an opportunity, it could contribute an additional 5% – equivalent to $50 billion-$60 billion – to Türkiye’s annual GDP within the next decade. Therefore, we must urgently restructure our education system’s core agenda and lifelong learning options in response to these evolving conditions and risks. Below are key steps that need to be taken in this regard.

Firstly, regulations must be introduced to enhance technology literacy in primary and secondary education while ensuring that artificial intelligence applications are used ethically and responsibly. Given that students are already widely using generative AI applications like ChatGPT, it is crucial to rapidly train all teachers in AI literacy. Moreover, these training programs must be continuously updated and maintained. Additionally, teacher training curricula must be urgently revised to integrate AI’s opportunities and risks, increasing awareness and preparedness among future educators. While the introduction of AI-focused higher education programs is a significant step forward, this initiative should be expanded. AI literacy courses tailored to specific fields should be incorporated into all higher education programs. The reason for this is clear: The wave of AI-driven automation is primarily affecting white-collar professions. Moreover, the share of AI-related skills required in existing job roles is steadily increasing. Without proactive measures, the growing strength of automation will weaken white-collar workers’ resilience in the labor market, heighten job displacement risks and push them toward lower-skilled (and lower-paid) roles.

The second key step involves vocational education. The importance of vocational training is now widely recognized, as strong vocational education systems facilitate a smooth school-to-work transition and significantly reduce youth unemployment rates. Therefore, in response to the wave of AI-driven transformation, the capacity of vocational education must continue to be reinforced. The WEF Future of Jobs Report categorizes over 2,800 detailed skills within its Global Skills Taxonomy and assesses the extent to which generative AI can replace them. The report indicates that AI currently has very limited capability to perform tasks requiring physical execution, fine judgment or hands-on practical skills. This presents a significant advantage: job positions less susceptible to AI automation – at least for now – are primarily linked to vocational education. Consequently, while vocational training must be further strengthened, it should also integrate AI-related skills to ensure long-term resilience in the workforce.

As the third critical step, lifelong learning must be recognized as a new strategic priority. The WEF Future of Jobs Report highlights curiosity and lifelong learning as key emerging skills, with their importance projected to increase by 50%. While education systems strive to equip individuals with the necessary skills, the rapid pace of change makes it clear that formal education alone will not suffice. Thus, lifelong learning is now essential to enhancing workforce resilience. In other words, human capital investments, which were traditionally concentrated within formal education systems, are increasingly extending beyond these boundaries into later stages of life. The WEF Report also underscores this shift. According to the report, employers anticipate that by 2030, 59 out of every 100 employees will require significant reskilling, 29 employees will need to enhance their skills within their current roles, 19 employees will require reskilling to transition into different roles within their organizations and 11 employees, despite needing training, will be unable to access it in the foreseeable future. This data further reinforces the urgency of embedding lifelong learning into national education and workforce development strategies.

In this context, businesses should adopt a human-centered approach to AI deployment, ensuring that AI technologies complement rather than replace human labor. Special emphasis should be placed on providing continuous training programs aimed at enhancing AI-related skills, particularly for low- and mid-skilled workers. These programs will be crucial in strengthening their resilience in the labor market. By equipping employees with the ability to work alongside AI rather than being displaced by it, companies can both increase productivity and reduce job displacement risks. Structured training initiatives should focus on upskilling and reskilling workers, ensuring that they remain competitive in an evolving job market driven by automation and AI advancements.

Finally, despite all these measures, some contractions may still occur in certain fields of education and employment. To address this challenge, skill transfer mechanisms should be established through recognized and labor market-aligned platforms that provide short-term training within the framework of lifelong learning. These "skill development and update platforms" would allow graduates to quickly acquire new skills and pivot toward high-demand job sectors, increasing their employability and mitigating the risk of prolonged unemployment. Moreover, this initiative would expand the talent pool with skills that align more closely with labor market needs, ensuring a more resilient and adaptable workforce in the face of rapid technological and economic shifts.