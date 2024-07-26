On July 7, the second round of the legislative election was held in France. The result was complete turmoil: neither party achieved an absolute majority to form a government. President Emmanuel Macron’s inability to lead entailed chaos in French politics. While facing difficulties at home, France has another issue to deal with: declining French influence on the international level.

As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and part of the nuclear club, France has long enjoyed exclusive privileges in international affairs. Today, the international landscape is undergoing profound changes and Quai d’Orsay is in great denial about acknowledging the shift in the balance of power in the world, where European countries are no longer able to dictate their rules. Despite internal struggles stemming from economic and social reforms, Macron has attempted to maintain France’s hard and soft power over its zones of influence, especially in West Africa. However, countries have begun to position themselves according to new realities on the ground. Today, we are witnessing an awakening.

The first glimpse of this awakening was seen during Macron’s official visit to Algeria. In his words, he condemned colonialism as a brutal and inhumane practice. However, Algerian and African newsletters perceived his attitude as a gesture of neo-colonialism. As a constant reference in French foreign policy, both politicians and diplomats tend to think of grandeur in their speeches. As an act of nostalgia, Macron publicly declared NATO's "brain death" as if he were Charles de Gaulle, who decided to withdraw NATO’s military wing in 1966 due to the United States' heavyweight in decision-making. Seeing himself as the new Napoleon, Macron put an old ceremony into practice as an act of power projection and started to host the head of state in the Chateau de Versailles, where Gaulle received his guests.

France indeed has the upper hand in some areas, such as being the biggest military power in Europe, imprinting the Franc CFA, having overseas territories and leading cultural diplomacy. Once, France had the tools to claim itself as an alternative center of power, but that’s water under the bridge now. First, France still has the biggest army on the European continent. However, European countries have begun to militarise following the Russo-Ukrainian War. Olaf Scholz, German chancellor, has declared that Germany’s defense budget will be doubled. Poland has signed a $ 2 billion loan agreement with the U.S. and requested Abraham tanks, F-35 jet fighters and a Patriot missile system. Austria announced its new self-reliance program, a $764 billion increase in military expenditure over a decade. It seems that France’s military leadership will comparatively erode.

When it comes to the Franc CFA, there is an apparent resistance against France’s colonial legacy. Today, 14 African countries depend on the Banque de Paris instead of their national currency. Even Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has accused France of destabilizing African countries and forcing them to live under the yoke of Parisian elites. Some countries have revolted against France’s sublime influence over their countries. Since the arrival of Macron, West African countries have denounced their approval of French military bases in their countries and therefore, governments having a tendency to French bureaucracy have been toppled. The governments of Mali and Burkina Faso have initiated a constitutional change, envisaging the removal of French as an official language. Niger, France’s top-ranked uranium supplier, has reduced its export in response to French covert influence among high posts. It seems that France is no longer friends in high places.

Hypocritical practices

Claiming itself as the cradle of human rights and democracy, France's hypocritical practices are in question. As a European country, it is surprising that France has the second-biggest maritime area in the world, thanks to its overseas territories. Stretching from New Caledonia to Guyana, France is still a colonial power. However, recent protests in New Caledonia have ignited the fire of revolution in those territories. After the recent election held on July 7, Jean-Luc Melanchon, the leader of the New Popular Front, promised to start the independence procedure in New Caledonia and those territories wishing to become independent. If this emancipation process were to take place, France would lose one of the main tenets of its foreign policymaking, and thus, its impact on international affairs would diminish significantly. In addition to this potential threat, France has already been left behind by its allies. Despite having control in the Pacific, the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia have established a new alliance, AUKUS. Following the announcement of this organization, Australia canceled its contract with Naval Group, a French defense company. Australia’s decision to ditch the French submarine shows how France’s influence in international relations has decreased.

Last but not least, France’s normative power in the field of culture and education is also being undermined. Well before the 2008 economic crisis, Time magazine published an article that engulfed debates in both French and international media. The article was titled "The Death of French Culture." Although it may seem like a rather bold statement, figures confirm this thought-provoking claim. In 2000, the total number of international students was 2 million, and 174,600 of them were in France. In 2023, the total number reached 6.4 million, and 412,087 of them came to study in France. It is obvious that France has lost its allure and attractiveness.

Another example happened in Türkiye. Last week, the Turkish Ministry of National Education sent a verbal note to the French Embassy, requesting new regulations on student admission at French high schools operating since 1942, namely Gaulle and Pierre Loti. The reason behind this request was the French disregard for Türkiye’s national curriculum. Once France was able to convince other countries to accept its unilateral demands. Today, Türkiye is a rising power and an important player in both its region and across the globe. In return, France’s ability to negotiate on such a delicate issue has vanished. According to international law, Türkiye has the right to decide which curriculum will be taught in education and training institutions. By playing dumb, France is wasting its time because Türkiye is so determined to handle this issue once and for all.

Now, France is trying to regain what it has lost over the last five decades. In this regard, the long-criticised Macron has been making unexpected moves to restore French influence in the world. He has made vain efforts to reverse this gradual decline. First, he tried to be a new Napoleon. Later, he saw himself as a new Bismarck in Europe. Nowadays, he attempts to follow what Gaulle did in the 1960s. However, the most appropriate choice for both the Elysee and Quai d’Orsay is to reassess their position and role in the international system and act accordingly. Unless they put their nostalgic glasses aside, they may lose what they have now in the coming days.