The devastating mega-forest fires threatening the Gironde department and the city of Bordeaux demonstrate a new reality for France. These wildfires no longer only threaten small, isolated villages surrounded by beautiful pine forests; they now endanger major urban areas where millions of people live. Similar situations have occurred in Fontainebleau in the Ile-de-France region, southeast of Paris, Bordeaux, Bastia, and cities such as Narbonne, as well as developments and villages along the Mediterranean coast.

What happened in Gironde has become a nightmare worsening by the hour. The local administration has revised the damage assessment upward: 240 homes have been destroyed, compared with the 140 initially reported last Saturday. Of these, 170 were located solely in the commune of Le Porge, the hardest-hit area of the disaster. In Le Porge, a small town of 3,500 inhabitants, the landscape has been transformed into a black desert. Municipal councilor Didou Deyres stated: “All the hard work of our forebears has been reduced to nothing.” Decades of effort and sacrifice were erased by flames in an instant.

The scale of the wildfire disaster is staggering: 42,000 hectares have burned since the fires reignited, 220,000 residents and tourists have been evacuated in a mass exodus, and 75 firefighters have been injured, with three deaths reported. More than 2,500 firefighters, 1,500 soldiers, and 1,200 police officers and gendarmerie forces have been deployed to contain the blaze. Lt. Col. Franck Maillard told BFMTV: “What Gironde is experiencing today is a national wake-up call. This is no longer an isolated catastrophe; it is the new face of French summers.”

Farmers’ revolt

Farmers, who have been on the front lines alongside professional firefighters, have raised their voices, criticizing the central government for reacting too slowly to the firestorms. They criticized the government for being absent, only appearing to tax, regulate, restrict and control.

While Gironde and Var burn, tens of thousands of French citizens are evacuated and firefighters are exhausted. Farmers have joined the fight with their tankers, tractors, water supplies and determination. At the same time, they argue that European regulations, inspections, restrictions on agricultural practices, carbon taxes and soaring fuel and electricity costs are burdening them.

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to the Gironde department to thank those mobilized against the fires and to express the nation’s support. On the fifth day of the unprecedented wildfire crisis, Macron met with emergency personnel between the Arcachon Basin and the Bordeaux metropolitan area, where the situation remained critical. He traveled from Paris by Falcon jet after chairing an inter-ministerial crisis meeting and a cabinet session largely dedicated to the fires. According to his advisers, the visit was intended to demonstrate that “the president has been mobilized since day one.”

Today, as fires continue to devastate Gironde and other regions, angry farmers and citizens across the country are expressing their frustration on social media and through mainstream media outlets.

Reckless politicians

In February 2024, the government of Gabriel Attal canceled nearly 53 million euros ($60.31 million) in funding intended for Civil Security, leading to the abandonment of plans to purchase two additional Canadair firefighting aircraft. Critics have pointed to this decision while questioning the government’s response to the crisis.

Jean-Luc Melenchon criticized the proposal for a “European Canadair,” arguing that France already had domestic expertise and ongoing projects. He accused the government of neglecting French capabilities.

As the 2027 presidential campaign approaches, the wildfire crisis has become part of a broader political debate. Melenchon, leader of the radical left movement La France Insoumise (LFI), has been among the most vocal critics of the government’s handling of the crisis.

Macron announced in October 2022 a 250 million euro investment plan to expand France’s firefighting aircraft fleet, promising to replace the existing 12 aircraft and increase the number of Canadairs to 16 by the end of his term. However, critics argue that no major orders were launched in 2022 and that the cancellation of additional aircraft purchases in 2024 exposed weaknesses in France’s preparedness.

Critics argue that political failures have endangered human lives, destroyed homes, harmed wildlife and damaged France’s forest heritage. They have also questioned the absence of Russian firefighting helicopters, which were grounded following European sanctions.

Russian Kamov Ka-32 helicopters, known for their precision, maneuverability and ability to drop more than 5,000 liters of water, were considered valuable firefighting assets. However, EU sanctions have prevented access to spare parts and Russian technical support, leaving these aircraft unavailable.

The Russian Beriev Be-200 amphibious firefighting aircraft is another example often cited in this debate. It can collect up to 12,000 liters of water in a single operation by landing on water surfaces, compared with the approximately 6,000-liter capacity of Canadair aircraft. Unlike some other aircraft, it can operate from both runways and bodies of water, providing greater flexibility in firefighting operations.

The melting glaciers of the Pyrenees, earlier grape harvests in France, the northward movement of olive cultivation, and increasingly dry southern landscapes demonstrate a changing climate reality. Countries such as France, Spain, and those in the Maghreb are experiencing the consequences of rising temperatures and extreme weather events.

The wildfire crisis has created a broader philosophical and political debate about responsibility, environmental protection and the right of future generations to inherit a clean and safe environment.