The Turkish foreign policy has undergone significant changes in the last two decades. Domestic and global events have sparked ruptures and transformations within a span of 20 years. Following the failed coup attempt on July 15, Türkiye has been increasingly striving for "strategic autonomy," a three-part motivation that has gained importance in the Turkish foreign policy. Firstly, there has been a shift towards "transactionalism" in Türkiye's interactions with Western partners as policymakers aim to lessen the country's security reliance on the United States and European nations. Secondly, principles such as "multiple alignments," "flexible alliances," and problem-focused collaborations have emerged as guiding factors in Turkish foreign policy.

Thirdly, to adjust to the shift from a unipolar to a multipolar global order, the pursuit of "strategic autonomy" has involved strengthening ties with non-Western countries like Russia and China. Regardless of criticism, it is a fact that Turkish foreign policy has been deepening and broadening its role as a regional leader while contributing to global peace. It is worth to explore Turkish foreign policy post-2023 election as a mediator between the West and the East from a multilateral standpoint.

Türkiye's role as a bridge builder can be examined through two main aspects: establishing new trade and energy routes and mediating regional conflicts. The concept of a bridge builder needs clarification. Türkiye has been labeled as a bridge for many years, but it has often been seen in a passive role. In contrast, the idea of a bridge-builder signifies an increasing influence in a context shaped by connectivity and the formation of blocs amidst geopolitical competition.

In this context, Turkish foreign policy focuses on maximizing her political and economic interest while normalizing through new and strong ties with neighboring countries embedded in energy and trade routes as well as mediating regional conflicts since 2023 election. First of all, in last two years Türkiye and neighboring countries have engaged in rapprochement. Relations with Egypt and Greece reached leader-to-leader level visits after long-term disputes, which unfolded new area of cooperation such as energy, tourism and transportation. Furthermore, the current reconciliation of Turkish-Iraqi is not coinciding.

Eliminating terrorist organizations in Iraq and the long-term Basra Development Project are two main priorities in mutual relations that could serve as alternatives to costly trade routes affected by war and conflict. Additionally, the project can significantly enhance trade and security cooperation not only between Türkiye and the Gulf countries but also provide substantial opportunities for Turkish goods to reach global markets through the Gulf, with a target of $20 billion. This economic advancement is expected to bolster Türkiye's role as an energy hub, a crucial element of the Belt and Road Project, and a key player in bridging the gap between East and West.

Furthermore, Türkiye has consistently contributed to regional and global peace by mediating conflicts across the world over the past two decades, from Africa to the Middle East. In recent years, Türkiye has been actively involved in efforts to secure ceasefires in Ukraine through multilateralism with the U.N. Simultaneously, Türkiye has played a significant role in achieving ceasefires in Gaza since Oct. 7 and has supported peace processes involving regional and international actors. Türkiye has also hosted peace talks between Somaliland and Ethiopia in recent weeks. Overall, Türkiye's global initiatives demonstrate its commitment not only to resolving conflicts but also to establishing trilateral and multilateral mechanisms involving regional and international stakeholders when necessary.

Lastly, Turkish foreign policy since the 2023 elections has been actively engaging with both the West and the East strategically through international organizations and bilateral visits. Since then, Türkiye has participated in high-level meetings of the G-7, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and NATO, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also held bilateral meetings with leaders. It is important to note that the countries participating in these meetings can be considered global and regional powers. Despite the different agendas of these organizations and states, Türkiye has successfully contributed to their agenda formation and policy implementation. Despite criticism of Türkiye for having contradictory foreign policy motives, the reality is clear: Türkiye is the only country that can negotiate and maintain dialogue channels with most actors. As a result, Türkiye can serve as a bridge builder based on global justice and equal representation between the East and the West with its proactive policies, especially at a time when the world is grappling with the specter of a potential World War III.