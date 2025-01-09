The year 2025 started with widespread enthusiasm over the acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace by the Turkish group Baykar. This move was formalized on Dec. 29, along with a note from the Italian Ministry for Business and Made in Italy, which ended the controlled management of the historic Italian firm since 2018. At this time, there were many expressions of interest from several companies all over the world, but finally, the choice fell on the Turkish giant Baykar, a leader in the production and exports of UAVs.

Without any doubt, this is an important decision that further honors the already excellent bilateral relationship between Italy and Türkiye by elevating it to the rank of strategic partnership. In these columns, we have repeatedly documented that "Italy and Türkiye are something more than special friends," and the facts have never proven the contrary. It is also in this spirit of brotherhood and mutual understanding that Baykar’s acquisition adds a new piece of inestimable value to the already rich mosaic of Italy-Türkiye bilateral complementarities.

Established in 1884, Piaggio is indeed a historic icon of civil aviation in Europe and the world. In its longstanding tradition, it has achieved important and cutting-edge successes both in terms of jets and aero engines. The fact that it has found in Baykar a valid interlocutor and buyer who knows how to enhance tradition by enriching it with its high-tech vision creates a non-negligible competitive advantage. As a matter of fact, Baykar is a leading company in the defense sector at the global level and it is in excellent health. According to the Stockholm International Peace Studies Institute (SIPRI), in 2023, Baykar increased its revenues by 25%, reaching nearly $2 billion, about 90% of which came from exports. In Türkiye, Baykar is, in fact, the largest defense exporter, accounting for nearly one-third of a record $5.5 billion in 2023. Impressive numbers give a dimension to Türkiye's strong rise in the aeronautics and defense sector in the most recent times.

However, part of Baykar’s strength also lies in its family tradition and the peculiar spirit of brotherhood which is perfectly complementary to Piaggio’s corporate philosophy as well as congruent with the centuries-old friendship binding Italy and Türkiye. From this perspective, Piaggio’s acquisition pivots on solid and stable foundations; hence, there are valid elements to believe that in the medium term, new and vital successes will be achieved. The complementarity between Piaggio and Baykar, which is based on the same vision and values, is the backbone of a functioning relationship where technology and innovation will combine sustainably for further achievements. Integration and experience-sharing are, therefore, the fundamental ingredients for the new vision aiming at sealing new success.

In this framework, however, there are strategic and political considerations. Certainly, Baykar with Piaggio is in a position to penetrate the European business environment and attract new investments. Italy will benefit from Baykar’s expertise in assessing its strategic autonomy path in terms of the defense and security industry. Under the political leadership of Giorgia Meloni, Italy aims indeed to regain a central role in the Mediterranean and the region, an assumption that fits well with Türkiye's international approach.

Both Rome and Ankara are investing a lot in their own strategic autonomy that serves to protect their respective national interests while honoring international obligations. Thus, in a moment of global uncertainty and instability, also given by an ongoing conflict on European territory, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the great regional and Middle Eastern turmoil, there is room to believe that the Turkish-Italian side will be destined to strengthen and lead the line. On the other hand, the instinctive friendship between Erdoğan and Meloni, their numerous meetings, and constant diplomatic contacts denote a deep sympathy and commonality of view, as well as a mutual pragmatic approach.

As mentioned, the complementarities between Italy and Türkiye are many and crucial in several fields and the trade exchange stands at over $27 billion with a balanced import and export. Moreover, Italy has always been on Türkiye's side at the European level, considering Ankara’s full membership as a necessary and fundamental step to seal the already existing integration in economic terms. The most recent industrial collaboration, Baykar-Piaggio, therefore, fits also into this framework: a solid friendship praising the win-win principle and strengthening itself by creating competitive assets that can attract further investments from other international stakeholders.

Italy and Türkiye, two central Mediterranean countries, have accepted the challenge of a crucial industrial relaunch, aware that unity means strength and that frank and brotherhood dialogue makes every transaction easier, constructive and endurable.