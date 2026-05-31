In a world order where the global economy is undergoing profound transformations, income inequalities are rising. As wars and crises directly impact working life, the protection of labor, the strengthening of social justice, and the provision of decent working conditions are more important than ever. Job security, freedom of association, social protection, equality, the fight against discrimination, the position of women in working life, and the effects of digitalization are now among the fundamental issues shaping the future of labor.

As the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (Hak-Iş), we firmly believe that the challenges of working life can only be resolved through strong social dialogue mechanisms. We believe that workers in our country deserve better working conditions, stronger social rights and fairer wages; and we continue our efforts in line with this understanding.

In this context, we attach great importance to the effective operation of social dialogue mechanisms such as the Labour Assembly and the Tripartite Advisory Board, and we want the Economic and Social Council, which has not convened for a long time, to be reactivated as soon as possible. Furthermore, we believe that the structure of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission, which directly concerns millions of employees, must be reorganized with a more democratic, participatory, and pluralistic approach.

International responsibility

As the Hak-Iş confederation, we take an active and robust role not only in Türkiye but also within the international trade union movement. Our confederation is effectively represented across many international platforms, particularly the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), the Trade Union Advisory Committee (TUAC), ITUC Asia Pacific, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the Türkiye-EU Joint Consultative Committee.

Hak-Iş is carrying out significant responsibilities, including the vice presidency of ITUC, and undertakes active duties in the general assemblies, executive committees, and women's and youth committees of these international organizations. As Hak-Iş, while closely following the agenda of the international labor movement, we also continue to bring the problems and expectations of workers in Türkiye to global platforms.

ILO’s unique structure, built upon the pillars of social dialogue and representation, is of immense importance. Indeed, the ILO is the only international organization in the world that embodies a tripartite social dialogue structure. The annually held International Labour Conference is one of the most important international platforms where problems related to working life are addressed. As Hak-Iş, we demand that the worker delegation at this conference, which serves as a crucial social dialogue platform, be managed on a rotational basis among the confederations in our country each year. We believe that the pluralistic structure of working life should also be reflected in international platforms, and we think that a participatory, inclusive, and fair approach to representation will strengthen social dialogue.

This year, the agenda of the 114th Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, highlights critical issues: decent work in the platform economy, gender equality in the workplace and social dialogue. Platform work is rapidly expanding today, emerging as a new employment model that encompasses a wide range of professions.

As Hak-Iş, this is one of the key areas we are intensively focusing on. To this end, we recently shared our academic study, "The New Labour of the Digital Age: A Trade Union Perspective on Platform Work," with the public. In this research, we analyzed the digital transformation of the labor world through a union lens, offering significant insights and practical solutions for the challenges faced by platform workers. We are witnessing how digital platform-based employment models push millions of workers, especially the youth, into precarious, unorganized conditions devoid of social protection. We firmly advocate that this transformation must be steered to benefit labor, rather than undermine it.

ILO conventions play a significant role in strengthening decent work standards in working life. Ratifying the conventions adopted by the ILO and implementing legislative regulations in line with them will make significant contributions to advancing our country's democratic standards and working life norms to higher levels.

Objectives to be achieved

Today, strengthening trade union organizations is a more critical need than ever before. Unfortunately, just as in many countries around the world, there are various obstacles to organizing in trade unions in our country as well. In particular, informal employment, the failure to provide absolute job security, the proliferation of flexible and precarious working models, and dismissals for union-related reasons negatively impact the organization. The unionization rate, which currently stands at 15%, clearly demonstrates that stronger and more determined policies must be implemented to encourage trade union organization.

As Hak-Iş, the concept of "decent work" is one of our most fundamental trade union approaches. It is not enough for employees to merely have a job; that job must be secure, compensated, safe and include social protection. We consider the fair sharing of generated wealth, increasing labor's share of the national income, and strengthening the concept of the social state to be among the most fundamental priorities of working life.

The principle of "equal pay for equal work" is also an inseparable part of our understanding of justice in working life. We believe that preventing informal employment is exceptionally important, particularly for ensuring wage justice and fighting discrimination. On this matter, we operate with an approach that does not merely produce rhetoric but rather delivers concrete results on the ground. As a matter of fact, during a campaign process of nearly two years, we brought together more than 130,000 domestic workers under the umbrella of a trade union. This achievement is highly significant in making invisible labor visible and strengthening the struggle for rights among female workers.

The protection of women's labor and the prevention of violence and harassment in working life are also among our priority areas of struggle. In this context, we resolutely continue our campaigns for the ratification of ILO’s Convention No. 190 on "Eliminating Violence and Harassment in the World of Work" and Convention No. 189 on "Domestic Workers." As one of the most prominent areas of invisible labor, formalizing domestic work, ensuring domestic workers' access to social security, and establishing decent working conditions is no longer an option, but an undeniable necessity.

Our confederation is not solely a labor union; it is also a human rights-centered civil society organization. Wherever there is hardship, victimization or injustice concerning humanity, Hak-Iş views it as a fundamental duty to raise its voice, generate solutions, and take action.

For exactly 50 years since our foundation, we have stood firmly behind the Palestinian cause, resolutely defending the just struggle of the Palestinian people on all national and international platforms. We continue our support not only with words but also through concrete humanitarian aid and international solidarity efforts. We will continue to stand by the Palestinian people and support their righteous struggle until a free and independent State of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital, is established. We once again state our support for the righteous and humanitarian struggle of all activists participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and serve as the voice of the Palestinian people.

Drawing strength from our deep-rooted history spanning half a century, Hak-Iş continues its relentless and consistent efforts to build the "Universal Power of Labor.” We will steadfastly maintain our struggle at both national and international levels for a world where labor rights are protected, social justice is enhanced, and decent working conditions prevail. We will continue our fight to construct a fairer working life where all workers enjoy formal employment, job security and union representation.