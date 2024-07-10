These years have been the deadliest for Palestinians. Intensified Israel attacks following evacuation orders in Rafah have displaced approximately 1 million people, while the entry of humanitarian aid has declined. There is a dire need for international action and accountability to address the escalating crisis and protect civilian lives.

Since the onset of this latest round of grossly asymmetrical violence, over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, with many thousands still trapped beneath the wreckage. Survivors of the Israeli attacks, spanning from Oct. 7 to June 22 are screaming and questioning what is happening to them, they are no longer able to do anything and the fire is consuming them from every direction.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza from the air, land and sea has persisted for nine months. This continuous bombardment has caused significant civilian casualties, displacement and destruction of homes and other civilian infrastructure, particularly in Rafah. According to the data from the Emergency Operations Center in Gaza, they are reported by the State of Palestine Ministry of Health, that as of June 14, the Israeli occupation forces have killed 37,266 individuals in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

These years have been the deadliest for Palestinians. Intensified Israel attacks following evacuation orders in Rafah have displaced approximately 1 million people, while the entry of humanitarian aid has declined. An estimated 85% of Gaza’s population, around 1.93 million individuals, have been forcibly displaced. There is a dire need for international action and accountability to address the escalating crisis and protect civilian lives.

Additionally, about 85,100 Palestinians have been injured, many of whom are enduring severe trauma and life-threatening conditions. Only nine of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functional, all struggling with acute shortages. The UNRWA has warned that health and environmental risks are escalating due to fuel shortages, limited access to clean water, sewage overflow, accumulation of solid waste, and infrastructural damage. Nearly 1.4 million displaced persons seek refuge in congested United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) facilities, aggravating their vulnerability.

Expectations from the U.N. spokesperson, Farhan Haq, for Israel to halt its aggression and assume responsibility as the occupying power in the Gaza Strip to restore public order and facilitate humanitarian aid are proving useless. The International Committee of the Red Cross in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory says that “heavy-caliber projectiles” have damaged their offices, which are surrounded by hundreds of displaced civilians living in tents. Israel continues to kill children, women and doctors in Gaza. Moreover, as per the report given by Al-Jazeera Arabic, Israeli forces have blown up a residential square in the center of Rafah city. The unrelenting atrocities committed by Israeli forces are causing substantial turmoil, with U.N. agencies warning that over a million Palestinians in Gaza could face severe starvation by mid-July.

European recognition

The recent recognition of the occupied Palestinian territory as a state by European countries, following the overwhelming vote by the U.N. General Assembly – 143 in favor and nine against – underscores Palestine's bid to become a full member of the U.N. Additionally, on June 21, Armenia also joined the growing list of countries recognizing the State of Palestine, highlighting Israel’s increasing international isolation. This recognition marks a significant acknowledgment of the rights of the Palestinian people and their ongoing struggle for freedom and independence. While most countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia already recognize Palestinian statehood, the U.S. and many of its closest allies have not recognized Palestine as a state.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its ninth month, diplomatic pressure on Israel has grown. The U.N. General Assembly voted with a strong majority on May 11 to provide Palestine with new “rights and privileges,” indicating a rising global backing for a vote on full voting membership.

As the Gaza conflict intensifies, Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon are both signaling their readiness for war following recent cross-border attacks. Hezbollah has demanded an end to the war in Gaza and issued a stark ultimatum: if the war continues, they will escalate without restraint. The continuation of hostilities in Gaza risks severe escalation, potentially transforming the conflict into a regional conflict and eventually, an international catastrophe that will be difficult to contain.

Therefore, the first and foremost precondition for lasting peace in Palestine and the entire Middle East is an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the second is a halt to all military incursions into Rafah. The U.N. has failed to live up to its commitments to protect civilians in armed conflicts. There should be respect for international humanitarian law through decisive action and accountability to ensure civilians’ survival, security and dignity. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza underscores the need for immediate international intervention and responsibility.