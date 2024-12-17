In a world increasingly defined by rising tensions and unresolved conflicts, Türkiye’s mediation between Somalia and Ethiopia stands as an example of diplomacy bridging divides. The resolution achieved through Türkiye’s facilitation is not merely a localized success. It reflects a broader commitment to promoting stability in an unpredictable global landscape.

The dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia centered on Ethiopia’s agreement to lease Berbera Port in “Somaliland,” a move Somalia interpreted as a direct challenge to its sovereignty. The self-proclaimed “Republic of Somaliland” is an unrecognized breakaway territory in northwestern Somalia. It operates with its own government and institutions. However, since it is an unrecognized country, Somaliland is internationally considered a part of Somalia. Without the intervention of a neutral third party, this disagreement could have escalated into a prolonged conflict, destabilizing the Horn of Africa.

Türkiye’s role in fostering dialogue and facilitating the “Ankara Declaration” reflects a diplomatic philosophy of mutual respect and constructive engagement. Central to bringing both Somalia and Ethiopia to the table was Türkiye’s ability to leverage shared regional and economic interests. Ethiopia's dependence on Somaliland’s port access as a lifeline for trade and financial stability made dialogue necessary. For Somalia, Türkiye’s neutral stance and long-standing relationship, characterized by humanitarian aid and infrastructure investments, assured that sovereignty concerns would be respected. By presenting a framework that balanced these critical needs, Türkiye established a platform for compromise, ultimately averting a crisis.

Mediator in geopolitical disputes

Türkiye’s contribution to peace in the Horn of Africa is far from an isolated case. Over the past decade, it has consistently mediated international conflicts, often with tangible results. For instance, its involvement in the Ukraine war offered a crucial platform for dialogue during a period of heightened global tension. Through programs such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Türkiye has prevented a potential food crisis by enabling the continued export of Ukrainian grain despite ongoing hostilities.

At the center of these diplomatic efforts is President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under whose administration Türkiye has adopted an active foreign policy. His team has sought to position the country as a capable mediator across continents. Hakan Fidan, the former Director of the National Intelligence Organisation and now Minister of Foreign Affairs, has also played a key role in shaping and implementing these strategies. Fidan’s expertise and leadership have underscored the multifaceted nature of Türkiye’s diplomatic achievements.

Türkiye’s involvement in the Syrian civil war highlights its engagement with complex international issues. Türkiye has contributed to regional stability and global awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, from hosting negotiations to reducing violence to offering refuge to millions of displaced individuals. While challenges persist, these efforts underscore its focus on finding practical solutions to protracted conflicts.

A pragmatic approach

The Somali-Ethiopian agreement underscores Türkiye’s ability to turn conflict into dialogue. However, like any diplomatic endeavor, it also presents challenges. Ethiopia’s reliance on Somaliland’s port access remains a strategic necessity, while Somalia’s concerns over territorial integrity are unlikely to fade soon. Sustaining the progress of the Ankara Declaration will require Türkiye’s continued involvement and careful navigation of these tensions.

As Türkiye’s global diplomatic profile expands, questions arise about how emerging powers balance influence with impartiality. Türkiye’s growing role as a mediator requires it to maintain its credibility as a neutral actor, which becomes increasingly difficult in complex conflicts. While Türkiye has made notable progress in fostering trust, the nature of the disputes it engages with will continually test its ability to remain unbiased.

Türkiye offers an approach to diplomacy that emphasizes dialogue and practical solutions over dominance. Its ability to foster cooperation in diverse contexts, whether in resolving the Somali-Ethiopian dispute or addressing broader conflicts like the Ukraine war or the Syrian war, demonstrates the enduring value of constructive engagement. Türkiye has positioned itself as a pragmatic and emerging power in international relations by stepping into disputes where others may hesitate. As Dr. Kaan Devecioğlu, Coordinator of North Africa Studies at ORSAM, noted in an analysis for Anadolu Agency, “Türkiye’s neutral, constructive, and inclusive approach was pivotal to achieving this success.”

Through its constructive approach to international diplomacy, Türkiye is shaping a legacy of conflict resolution. While its challenges are significant, Türkiye’s contributions to peacebuilding, particularly in regions like the Horn of Africa, demonstrate that dialogue remains a vital tool for fostering stability even in a fragmented world.