Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), one of the most important players in aviation projects within the Turkish defense industry, has recently achieved two major milestones. First, it delivered the Hürkuş basic trainer aircraft, designed and manufactured domestically, to the Turkish Air Force. A few days later, it signed an agreement for the export of Hürkuş aircraft to Azerbaijan.

Described as the best in its class, Hürkuş aircraft are already in service, performing a variety of tasks and missions across different regions. These achievements, which have secured a place in Turkish aviation history, are the result of strategic project management and a robust industrial ecosystem. Under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries, hundreds of Turkish defense industry companies worked together to make this success possible.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), one of NATO’s largest militaries, have been equipped with modern domestic solutions, particularly over the past 20 years. In this context, the Turkish air force is adding various air platforms to its inventory for both combat and other roles. Qualified personnel have begun using the Hürkuş aircraft in pilot training. In September 2026, the first Hürkuş aircraft were delivered to the Turkish air force during a ceremony held at the TAI facilities. Just a few days after the delivery, an agreement was signed with Azerbaijan for the export of 14 Hükuş aircraft. Currently, different configurations of the Hürkuş aircraft are being used in various regions and for different roles. At this point, it has proven itself not only as a basic trainer aircraft but also as a solution that has demonstrated its effectiveness on the battlefield in the close air support role.

Is Hürkuş a new player?

Hürkuş is a basic trainer and close air support aircraft project designed by TAI engineers, featuring a tandem seating arrangement and a single turboprop engine.

Basic trainer aircraft form the backbone of the military aviation ecosystem. They are used to teach aspiring pilots the fundamentals of flight dynamics, instrument flying, navigation and formation flying. Pilots of modern combat aircraft first acquire theoretical knowledge and practical experience in basic trainer aircraft before advancing to specialized training in either combat jets or military transport aircraft. After completing training in jet trainer aircraft, combat pilots are prepared to fly next-generation aircraft such as the Kaan or the F-35.

Hürkuş’s export success is no coincidence, particularly given the strong competition in the global market from aircraft such as the Embraer Super Tucano and the Pilatus PC-21. While aircraft in its class typically deliver between 900 and 1,100 shaft horsepower (shp), Hürkuş’s 1,600-shp engine provides impressive performance, including a climb rate of 4,370 feet per minute and a maximum speed of 310 knots. Its +7/-3.5 G limits, which are critical for pilot training, allow it to perform more demanding maneuvers than many of its counterparts.

Capable of carrying out close air support missions, Hürkuş also stands out for its high payload capacity of 1,500 kilograms. In short, designed by TAI to be competitive and versatile, Hürkuş is well positioned in the global market for both basic pilot training and close air support missions.

Building national ecosystem

The formula for the Hürkuş project’s success lies in incremental learning and the development of a domestic ecosystem. Rather than attempting to build a fifth-generation, twin-engine fighter jet from the outset, Türkiye gained experience in aircraft design, production and test integration. Throughout this process, the country developed a skilled workforce, along with the ecosystem and test infrastructure needed to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. Coordinated by the Presidency of Defense Industries, the Hürkuş project also allowed the Turkish defense industry to test and develop indigenous solutions. The data and engineering expertise gained through Hürkuş were subsequently transferred to the jet-powered Hürjet and, ultimately, to the Kaan next-generation fighter jet project.

The Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) transformed Türkiye’s aerospace industry from a single-purchaser model into an integrated and scalable ecosystem. The coordination established by the SSB among key players – such as prime contractor TAI, avionics developer Aselsan, and munitions manufacturer Roketsan – and their subcontractors has been instrumental in the success of the Turkish aviation sector. The “progression from simple to complex” strategy, which began with the Hürkuş, is now bearing fruit through years of investment in national designs and domestic technologies. This ecosystem, where project outputs feed into one another and thousands of companies participate, serves as a driving force in both project development and mass production. As a result, the ecosystem, comprising more than 4,000 Turkish defense industry firms built by the SSB, is instrumental in the global success of jet-powered manned and unmanned platforms such as the Kaan, Hürjet, Hürkuş, Kızılelma and Aanka-3.

Mass production

In today’s defense and security landscape, where armed conflicts continue, countries are rapidly expanding their arsenals as part of their security strategies. In this context, while high-quality products stand out in international markets, delivery speed and lead times remain decisive factors in export success. Türkiye’s defense industry ecosystem, comprising more than 4,000 companies, has substantial mass-production capabilities. These capabilities are playing a key role in the simultaneous delivery of Hürkuş aircraft to the Turkish Air Force and Azerbaijan. The ecosystem coordinated by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) is also facilitating mass production and rapid delivery across numerous projects. SSB President Haluk Görgün underscored this commitment, stating, “In addition to the Hürkuş aircraft, we will rapidly incorporate air, land and sea platforms, Steel Dome (layered air defense architecture) components, and missile systems into our inventory.”

Türkiye can respond swiftly not only to its own needs but also to those of friendly and allied nations. Demand for Turkish defense industry products, which have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield and give users an advantage in both asymmetric and conventional warfare, continues to grow each year. This trend is reflected in Türkiye’s rapid rise to 11th place among the world’s leading defense and aerospace exporters. The positive momentum in exports, which exceeded $11 billion over the past 12 months, is expected to continue, driven by demand for air platforms such as the Hürkuş, as well as air and missile defense systems.