The acronym BRICS is for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and was established as a group of rapidly growing non-Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economies with investment potential in the 2000s. These countries represent a significant portion of the world’s population and have a growing percentage of the global economy. For numerous other states that prefer a more economically balanced world order instead of the dominance of the Western OECD economies, BRICS membership has become an option that cannot be ignored.

In 2009, BRICS became a forum that gave a voice to the countries in the developing world and the Global South. Five countries have joined the international organization as of January 2024. Since then, there have been confusing statements by Saudi officials, stating that Saudi membership was still not officially sealed, making its status still seemingly ambiguous. The case of Argentina withdrawing its application and Saudi Arabia’s ambiguous status suggests that BRICS is still not a formal grouping with a clear mission or vision. The motivation to economically and normatively balance Western and U.S. influence in international economics seems to be the only main commonality within the member states. On the other aspects, the stances of member countries vary significantly from reformism to confrontational, and anti-Western adversarial stances.

Türkiye's candidacy to BRICS

Nowadays, the potential membership of Türkiye in BRICS is a controversial topic. However, news that Türkiye applied to BRICS was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry officials and not their Turkish counterparts, which raises questions. Türkiye’s "balancing act via BRICS," its Western identity and NATO membership are debated by certain media outlets in Europe. While Türkiye is not a typical country in the Western block, it is still a member of NATO and the OECD, as well as almost all the other European platforms except the EU, which is also on Türkiye’s strategic objective list.

It is unlikely that Türkiye will make serious economic gains in the short term from BRICS membership. BRICS’ only institutional structure is the New Development Bank (formerly BRICS Bank), with no free trade agreement, and the advantages for Türkiye are not clear.

However, if Türkiye can balance between the East and West without antagonizing either, this could be an asset for everyone. To achieve that Türkiye should develop bilateral relations with individual BRICS countries. Especially from an economic aspect (keeping in mind Mario Draghi’s reports about slow economic growth in Europe), relations need to be further developed with countries in the Indo-Pacific such as India.

Potential partnership

BRICS has been a useful forum for the Global South; a view especially highlighted by India and South Africa. This duo promotes Global South cooperation and neither of them is anti-Western in their policies. India wants to balance its dependency on the West due to certain dissatisfactions and reform the international system. Yet despite that, India’s relations with the Western governments are not adversarial. On the contrary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is one of the few leaders who can meet in person with both U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin within the span of a few weeks.

Türkiye is another such country. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's meetings with NATO and EU leaders as allies in a few weeks were followed by a meeting with Russian leaders in the past. India’s and Turkiye’s ability to balance East and West is an invaluable advantage if managed well, which can create more synergy in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

India and the broader Indo-Pacific region have rapidly growing economies with immense potential. India also uses its soft power through diaspora communities, as well as its shared values on democracy, justice, human rights and other universal norms with the Western civilization. The country’s advances in IT and space technology make it all the more a reason for Türkiye to develop a partnership with India. Influential figures such as the previous British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the current U.S. Vice President and perhaps future President Kamala Harris show that international politics will be directed by many leaders of Indian heritage in the future. By forming bonds with such a significant global actor, Türkiye can guarantee to be not isolated in attempts to balance East and West economic cooperation.

The evolving geopolitical landscape highlights how countries like India and Türkiye navigate multiple alliances. India promotes BRICS within the G-20 framework, while Türkiye, a member of both MIKTA and G-20, expresses interest in BRICS without a formal application. This reflects a strategic balancing act, as Türkiye leverages its existing partnerships while seeking deeper ties with emerging economies. Such dynamics underscore the desire for influence in a multipolar world, as nations adapt to shifting global realities. In this framework, it would be mutually beneficial for both countries if they manage to build a solid relationship.

Diversity in international cooperation

Regardless of its BRICS membership, Türkiye should focus on strengthening bilateral relations with existing BRICS countries and potential candidates. Specifically, it should enhance ties with South Africa, Brazil and India. Additionally, Türkiye can seek partnerships with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia – nations that maintain balanced relations with the West –further diversifying its diplomatic and economic engagements.

There is also the fact that Türkiye is a member of the Organization of Türkic States (OTS), which has established mechanisms and institutions. Nowadays, similar to Türkiye, Azerbaijan is also an applicant to join BRICS. The two Turkic countries share the policy of “two states but one nation,” therefore Azerbaijan’s possible membership can further develop Türkiye’s relations with the international organization. If either Türkiye or Azerbaijan, or both countries, become member states, the OTS will have representation within BRICS.

Old allies or new ones?

Although I am not in principle opposed to Türkiye’s potential BRICS membership, the ambiguity of the application process is disappointing. BRICS could be approached for economically balancing the West, but the rhetoric should not be “anti-Western.”

BRICS today has become the voice of the Global South, but it does not present a unified voice. While some position BRICS as a front against Western hegemony, countries such as India, Egypt, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates follow a more balanced policy and it is also the right path for Türkiye. Regardless of its BRICS membership, Türkiye should cultivate relationships with BRICS countries in a manner that preserves its ties with NATO and the EU. While BRICS membership is not a primary strategic priority, maintaining strong connections with NATO, the EU and the Organization of Turkic States remain essential for Türkiye’s interests. Türkiye should focus on preserving its allies as well as gaining new ones. Even though, Türkiye is still not a member of the EU, it is still one of the EU's most significant economic partners. The Turkish diaspora in Europe is influential for Türkiye's integration into European politics and Türkiye and the EU will need to continue enhanced cooperation over the following decades.

As for the OTS, it is the platform Türkiye must promote as a priority. As Türkiye tries to promote new projects such as the “Middle Corridor” through Central Asia and the “Development Road” through Iraq, the OTS would be an essential platform to provide advantages to Türkiye’s intermediary role in trade between the East and West. In addition to that, using the OTS as a formal platform would enable opportunities to institutionally engage with BRICS and SCO states as well. OTS would also be a venue to develop institutional mechanisms with BRICS countries such as India and with EU countries such as Germany and France, and potentially forming special groups to combine East and West, based on joint democratic values. If Azerbaijan and Türkiye join BRICS and Türkiye maintains its strong ties with NATO and EU, they can as “two states one nation” balance together East and West through the OTS.