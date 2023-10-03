During the G-20 leaders' summit in India, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the European Union (EU) and seven countries to build an economic corridor linking Europe with the Middle East and India via rail and shipping lines.

The multinational railway and maritime project signed between India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, Italy and the EU aims to connect India to the Middle East and Europe to enhance trade, provide energy resources and develop digital connectivity.

While the signatory countries did not commit to a binding financial obligation, they have agreed to draw an action plan for the establishment of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) within two months.

This corridor will comprise of two distinct segments: The Eastern corridor, connecting India to West Asia and the Middle East; and the Northern corridor, linking West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The India-EU Corridor is a multifaceted partnership aimed at bolstering cooperation between India and the EU across various sectors. I would like to examine the feasibility and advantages of extending this partnership to include Türkiye, thereby expanding its reach and influence.

The India-EU Corridor has geopolitical implications as it represents a partnership between two of the world's largest democratic regions. It offers an alternative model to other global powers and may contribute to shaping a multipolar world order. India's "Act East" policy aligns with the EU's objective of strengthening its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, introducing a geopolitical dimension to the corridor.

It has a strategic initiative focused on enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation between India and EU member states. It addresses areas such as trade barriers, investment promotion, and research and innovation. EU is one of India's largest trading partners, and the corridor seeks to strengthen this relation. India, in turn, provides a vast market for EU goods and services. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, information technology, automotive, and renewable energy offer significant potential for collaboration and growth.

Türkiye's strategic significance

Türkiye holds a pivotal geostrategic position, serving as a geographic bridge connecting Europe and Asia. Integrating Türkiye into the India-EU Corridor would enhance regional connectivity and streamline trade routes. Additionally, Türkiye's NATO membership bolsters its strategic importance, strengthening its role in regional security.

From a trade perspective, Türkiye is a substantial partner for both India and the EU. Expanding the corridor to encompass Türkiye has the potential to stimulate economic expansion by reducing trade barriers and extending market access.

In the energy sector, Türkiye's status as an energy hub offers opportunities for cooperation. It enables the transit of energy resources from the Caspian and Middle East regions to Europe, diversifying energy sources for both India and the EU.

Furthermore, Türkiye's well-developed infrastructure capabilities can contribute significantly to the corridor's growth. Improved transport and logistics networks facilitated by Türkiye could enhance the corridor's efficiency and effectiveness.

Geopolitical implications

Expanding the corridor to encompass Türkiye may serve as a counterbalance to other geopolitical actors in the region, contributing to regional stability. Türkiye's involvement could also potentially promote stability in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean, enhancing the corridor's overall security and economic prospects.

Incorporating Türkiye into the India-EU Corridor offers substantial economic and geopolitical advantages. Although challenges exist, such as political complexities and geopolitical tensions, the potential benefits of expanded trade, improved regional stability, and greater geopolitical influence make it a proposition worth exploring. A well-structured framework for Türkiye's inclusion would be vital to maximize the corridor's potential as a transformative force in the global geopolitical landscape.