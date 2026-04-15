Hungary’s election has delivered more than a domestic political transition. The defeat of Viktor Orban after 16 years in power marks a turning point in Europe’s political debate, but not necessarily in the way many in Brussels would prefer to interpret it.

For over a decade, Orban stood as one of Europe’s most influential right-wing leaders, shaping debates on sovereignty, migration and the limits of liberal democracy. His loss has been widely framed as a decisive rejection of right-wing populism. Yet such a conclusion risks oversimplifying a far more complex political reality.

The victory of Peter Magyar, head of another center-right party, the Tisza Party, reflects a demand for political change, but not the disappearance of the forces that sustained Orban’s rule.

Magyar's political background makes it hard to tell a story of a clean break with the past. He previously supported the very system he now criticizes, working with Orban in the Fidesz party. His former wife, Judit Varga, was also a member of Fidesz and served as minister of justice between 2019 and 2023, further highlighting his close personal and political ties to the ruling party.

Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza Party, speaks during a press conference a day after the parliamentary election, Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

In 2024, Magyar officially broke away from Fidesz, saying he was worried about corruption, how the government worked, and Hungary's growing distance from European institutions. This development raises questions about whether his leadership represents a structural change or merely a shift within the same political tradition.

As for his party, which has won a significant share of voters from Fidesz, the core themes of its political agenda can be summarized as national sovereignty, skepticism toward EU centralization and strict migration policies, all of which seem to resonate across Hungarian society.

However, these themes extend beyond Hungary. Across Europe, right-leaning movements continue to command substantial support, driven by economic pressures, migration concerns and debates over national identity. Hungary’s election, therefore, does not make a change in the political course of the continent but rather its transition into a more fragmented and less personalized political force.

Is Magyar closer to EU?

The response from European capitals has been swift and celebratory. Many leaders have framed the result as a "victory for democratic values" and "European unity." However, this narrative overlooks the deeper structural divisions within the European Union.

Hungary under Orban became a focal point of tensions between Brussels and member states, particularly as the EU withheld more than 30 billion euros ($35.36 billion) in funds over rule-of-law disputes. Yet these disagreements are not unique to Hungary. Questions surrounding sovereignty, migration and governance continue to divide the bloc.

Magyar’s victory may help ease institutional tensions and potentially unlock frozen funds. But it does not resolve the EU’s core dilemma: how to reconcile national political preferences with an increasingly centralized decision-making framework.

Perhaps the most immediate geopolitical impact of Hungary’s political transition will be felt in its relations with Ukraine and the broader European response to Russia.

Kyiv has already moved quickly to engage with Hungary’s new leadership, hoping to unblock key EU decisions that had been stalled under Orban, including a 90 billion euro EU credit package, new sanctions on Russia and progress on Ukraine’s accession process.

Yet expectations of a dramatic change in Hungarian foreign policy may prove premature.

As Oleh Shamshur, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, notes, Hungary is likely to become a more cooperative partner, but not an enthusiastic supporter of Ukraine’s strategic goals.

Magyar has signaled a more balanced approach. While acknowledging Russia as a threat, he has also made clear that Hungary will not participate in military assistance to Ukraine and may subject EU membership questions to a domestic referendum. At the same time, plans to diversify energy sources coexist with continued reliance on Russian oil imports.

This suggests that Hungary may become a more predictable partner for Brussels, but not necessarily a fully aligned one.

Limits of Brussels’ narrative

The broader European reaction to Orban’s defeat also reflects a familiar pattern, which is a tendency to interpret political developments through an ideological lens.

For many in Brussels, Hungary’s election is seen as proof that right-wing politics can be reversed through democratic means. However, this view underestimates the structural drivers behind such movements.

Economic uncertainty, rising living costs and energy insecurity continue to shape political behavior across Europe. Recent energy crises have underscored the continent’s vulnerability to external shocks, reinforcing public demand for policies that prioritize stability and national resilience.

These pressures have not disappeared with Orban’s exit. If anything, they remain central to Europe’s evolving political landscape.

Hungary’s election may represent a political transition, but it is not a political resolution. The end of Orban’s tenure closes an important chapter, but it does not settle the broader debate over Europe’s future.

Right-wing politics in Europe have never been about one leader alone. It is about deeper divisions between national sovereignty and supranational governance, between economic pressures and political expectations.

Hungary’s vote may have altered the tone of that debate, but not its substance.

For Europe, the real challenge lies not in celebrating electoral outcomes but in addressing the underlying forces that continue to shape its political trajectory.