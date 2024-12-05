These days mark a significant milestone in humanity's journey. Across various platforms, nation-states are increasingly cooperating to address one of the most pressing global challenges: climate change. Yet, the persistent conflictual and anarchic nature of international politics looms large. In recent discussions, British and French representatives have debated deploying military envoys to Ukraine in a bid to curb Russian aggression.

These contrasting developments highlight a central ambiguity in contemporary world politics: are we moving toward competition or cooperation?

In Rio de Janeiro, world leaders recently debated an ambitious yet contentious idea: imposing a 2% annual tax on billionaires to fund climate action. Proposed by French economist Gabriel Zucman, this brainstorming session sought to address the severe funding gap for sustainable green projects. According to World Bank estimates, this gap stood at $2.5 trillion in 2015 and has since ballooned to $4 trillion. Despite its urgency, the global response to climate change remains plagued by political rivalries and economic inertia.

EV industry in EU, China

Developed economies of Europe have repeatedly delayed the full transition to electric vehicles. This is hardly surprising to those tracking the economic challenges facing European industries, particularly the automotive sector. Long a cornerstone of European heavy industry, the sector is struggling to compete with China’s economies of scale in manufacturing and R&D.

The EU automotive industry employs 13.8 million people, representing 6.1% of total EU employment, and hosts 255 manufacturing plants. In 2023, it produced nearly 15 million vehicles. However, China has emerged as a formidable competitor, capturing nearly one-third of the EU’s automotive market. In response, the EU imposed provisional countervailing duties on Chinese EV imports in July 2024, underscoring the conflict between economic protectionism and climate ambitions. The EU’s slow progress in EV adoption reveals a deeper struggle: balancing green aspirations with economic realities.

Meanwhile, China’s climate policies warrant closer scrutiny. Beijing’s pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 often appears more like a branding exercise than a substantive commitment. According to the U.N. Environment Programme's 2024 Emissions Gap Report, China has now matched the EU in historical carbon dioxide emissions at 12%, a staggering feat given that Europe’s carbon-intensive industrialization spanned nearly 175 years, while China’s began only in the 1970s.

China's rise in the EV market has sparked both admiration and skepticism. While its dominance reshapes global industries, its domestic energy policies remain heavily reliant on coal. To meet its manufacturing energy needs sustainably, China would need to build eight to 10 times the wind and solar installations it had in 2022. Without such investments, its climate narrative rings hollow, prioritizing profit over genuine environmental stewardship.

This broader picture reveals a troubling trend. The race to combat climate change is being overshadowed by economic rivalries and geopolitical maneuvering. Humanity stands at a crossroads, yet the old adage persists homo homini lupus – man is a wolf to man. If these competing interests continue to dominate, the clock for our planet will keep ticking down louder than ever.

A view of Jaguar's new concept Type 00 electric cars is in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters on Dec. 3, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Return of 'MAD' policies

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the intensity of global conflicts has escalated, with fault lines redrawn and stakes raised. The First Gulf War marked a significant turning point, pulling the U.S. into a broader geopolitical theater. Over the subsequent decades, proxy wars proliferated at an alarming pace, transforming the world into a patchwork of civil wars and insurgencies. Although the players in these conflicts have varied, one constant endures the use of proxies as instruments of power.

Now, the world finds itself navigating uncharted waters. The U.N. system, designed to promote peace and prevent direct conflict, faces perhaps its most significant challenge: the specter of direct confrontation among great powers. Ukraine has become the crucible for this high-stakes clash, testing not only revisionist powers like Russia but also the very architects of the postwar international order. Western powers, particularly the U.S. and the U.K., have played leading roles in shaping this volatile landscape. Allegedly, the U.K. undermined peace talks by highlighting Russia’s “malicious” and “untrustworthy” actions. Meanwhile, the U.S. – long-styled as the protector of the "free world" – has adopted a stance that critics argue has prolonged and escalated the conflict. Its overwhelming support for Ukraine, including advanced weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles, has shifted the war into perilous new territory.

From a strategic perspective, Washington’s deep involvement in Ukraine raises questions about its preparedness for other looming geopolitical challenges, particularly its intensifying rivalry with China. The logical course of action for the EU would be to facilitate peace negotiations, preventing further destabilization on its own continent. Yet, internal dynamics within Europe reveal conflicting priorities. The U.K., for instance, appears to be pursuing a dual agenda: weakening its long-standing adversary, Russia, while consolidating its influence over the continent in the post-Brexit era. Meanwhile, across Eurasia, China quietly benefits from Russia’s weakened position. The conflict draws Moscow closer to Beijing's orbit, leaving it increasingly dependent on Chinese support and less capable of resisting China’s regional ambitions.

The situation, however, has taken a dramatic turn. The U.S.’ decision to provide Ukraine with advanced long-range missiles has elicited a direct response from Moscow, which has now openly displayed its intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities. This escalation introduces a chilling reality: the nuclear card is firmly on the table. Adding fuel to the fire, reports suggest that the U.K. and France are discussing the deployment of their troops to Ukraine – a move fraught with danger.

On Nov. 19, 2024, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the U.K. reportedly agreed to constrain Russian President Vladimir Putin’s maneuvering space “at any cost.” This unprecedented alignment reflects the ideological entrenchment of Western powers, but it also risks deepening the quagmire. As tensions mount, the specter of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) returns to haunt global geopolitics. For those unfamiliar with the Cold War, MAD was the grim doctrine that nuclear parity between superpowers would deter their use, ensuring that neither side could achieve a decisive victory without catastrophic losses. Yet, this balance relies on rational actors. In the current climate of ideological zeal and strategic miscalculation, the risk of a catastrophic misstep grows.

For a generation under 40, the Cold War’s lessons may seem distant or irrelevant. But history has a way of punishing those who ignore its warnings. The world stands on the edge of a perilous abyss. If MAD policies truly return to dominate the geopolitical calculus, the costs will not be confined to the chessboard of Eurasia – they will be borne by all of humanity.

Let us hope reason prevails before it is too late.

A woman and her dog stay underneath ginkgo trees in autumn colors at a park in Japan that has recorded the warmest autumn since records began 126 years ago, the weather agency said, helping push the country's popular autumn foliage season into December. Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

'Take it or leave it' moment

The world today stands at a crossroads, caught between two starkly different scenarios. In the first, humanity learns from its shared challenges – overcoming the barriers of commercial self-interest and power rivalries – to craft a brighter future for generations to come. In the second, there may be no such thing as "next generations."

It is astonishing that, despite millennia of progress, humankind often acts no differently than its ancestors from 1000 B.C. Perhaps the Greek god Apollo best embodies this duality. As the driver of the sun chariot, Apollo symbolizes the potential to illuminate and sustain life. Yet, when hubris overtakes wisdom, the same chariot can scorch the earth, leaving ruin in its wake. This paradox aptly captures the human condition: capable of extraordinary innovation yet prone to destructive folly.

The pressing challenges of our time demand that we choose the path of responsibility. The specter of climate change looms as the ultimate existential threat. Rising temperatures, disappearing biodiversity and collapsing ecosystems are not problems to defer to another day. Crises are unfolding now that require immediate and sustained action. Yet, even as the planet’s alarm bells ring louder, geopolitical tensions threaten to derail efforts at collective action. The ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, for instance, carries the unthinkable risk of nuclear escalation. The reckless notion that a moment of ideological or strategic gain is worth endangering all of humanity reflects a dangerous short-sightedness. We must resist this path of destruction. The world is not a simulation; there is no reset button. Our choices today will shape the survival and prosperity of future generations – or seal their fate. If we fail to learn from history, we are doomed to repeat its gravest mistakes.

This is our "take it or leave it" moment. Humanity must embrace the responsibility of its collective power and intelligence to secure a sustainable and peaceful future. Anything less is a betrayal of the unique gift of life on this fragile planet. The choice is ours to make – but the consequences will echo far beyond our time.