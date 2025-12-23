The gray haze hanging over Beijing’s winter skyline lately feels less like a meteorological phenomenon and more like a physical manifestation of the uncertainty clouding global diplomacy. As French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping stood face to face, they prepared to move the heavy chess pieces that would determine the trajectory of the post-2025 world order. This meeting was far more than a ceremonial handshake; it was a laboratory for redesigning the architecture of modern power.

History often turns its sharpest corners in silence. The scenes witnessed in Beijing recently represent exactly such a moment. Macron, the architect of Europe’s dream of “strategic autonomy,” traveled to the Eastern capital to confront a civilization that has confidently reasserted itself. Reading between the lines reveals a picture that transcends the boundaries of a standard state visit. While Europe scrambles for a prescription to cure its existential crisis, China is hammering the final nails into the coffin of its “century of humiliation,” solidifying its seat at the head of the global table.

Barbed wire on Silk Road

At the center of this diplomatic traffic lies the cold, ruthless reality of political economy. The structural transformation pains of the Chinese economy collided with Europe’s reflex to protect its eroding industrial base. The tension was palpable, fueled by the European Union’s investigations into Chinese-made electric vehicles and Beijing’s retaliatory threats of tariffs against French luxury goods.

Macron cut a figure of calculated pragmatism, walking a razor-thin line between the allure of the Chinese market and the imperative to shield European industry. The strategy of “de-risking,” a phrase chanted like a mantra in Western capitals, took on flesh and bone in Beijing. France does not aim to decouple from China but to manage its dependencies at a tolerable level.

Xi, conversely, reads this situation as a unique window of opportunity to peel Europe away from Washington’s orbit. In the eyes of the Chinese leader, France represents the “reasonable voice” within the Western bloc. The amplification of this voice directly serves China’s vision of a multipolar world. Yet, beneath Xi’s “win-win” rhetoric lies strategic patience: Beijing has no intention of burning bridges with the West; it simply wants to set the tolls for crossing them.

Stalled dialogue on Ukraine

The most complex dimension of the summit remained the crisis in Ukraine. Since the conflict began, Macron has demanded that China use its leverage over Russia. Yet, the atmosphere in Beijing suggested this expectation would remain unfulfilled.

Xi refrains from taking any step that would damage his “no limits partnership” with Russia. China views the war mainly as a “European internal problem,” positioning itself as a neutral observer while providing Moscow with crucial economic breathing room. Despite Macron’s pressure, the belief that a single phone call from Beijing to Moscow could end the war borders on geopolitical naivety.

This dynamic resembles a dialogue of the deaf. Macron conditions improved ties on Chinese support for European security, while Xi implies that European security can only be achieved by declaring independence from American influence. Both leaders pronounce the word “peace,” but the maps in their minds bear no resemblance to one another.

While Paris struggles to find a frequency to communicate with Moscow, Türkiye’s ability to maintain open channels with both sides stands as a testament to what genuine diplomatic pragmatism can achieve in such conflicts.

Struggle for third way

Perhaps the most visionary aspect of the meeting was the competition and potential for cooperation over the Global South. Both France and China are maneuvering to increase their influence in Africa and Latin America. While Macron struggles to repair France’s reputation in its former colonies, China continues to cement its dominance through the Belt and Road Initiative. This search for alternative alignments is not exclusive to Paris and Beijing; emerging powers like Türkiye are already actively demonstrating that strategic autonomy can be more than just rhetoric, offering a tangible model for the Global South.

However, at the Beijing table, this rivalry gave way to a discourse of “cooperation in third markets.” Global challenges such as climate change and the regulation of artificial intelligence are pushing the two countries into a mandatory partnership.

Another notable element is the soft power of cultural diplomacy. Possessing the self-confidence of ancient civilizations, France and China view each other not merely as “strategic rivals” but as “civilizational partners.” This distinction adds a philosophical depth to the relationship often lacking in American pragmatism. Together, they are auditioning to conduct a polyphonic choir against the impositions of a unipolar world.

Dancing on thin ice

As the curtain falls in Beijing, the remaining landscape is neither one of total consensus nor definitive rupture. Macron and Xi are acutely aware that the world can no longer be divided into black and white. In this new order, the definitions of “friend” and “enemy” are being replaced by a hybrid model in which “partner” and “rival” are intertwined.

This visit has proven the impossibility of the Western alliance building a monolithic wall against China. France maintains its claim to utilize Europe’s own agency, objecting to Washington when necessary, and dancing with Beijing when the music starts. Xi, in turn, continues to lay the paving stones for a China-centric world order by seeping through these cracks in the West.

Ultimately, what Macron carries in his briefcase is not a concrete peace treaty, but a commitment to the “continuity of dialogue.” In the current stormy global conjuncture, the mere ability to speak is a far more valuable asset than silence. History is unlikely to remember this meeting as a moment of grand resolution, but rather as an attempt to pump the brakes on a world careening toward disaster.

Dancing on thin ice requires courage; ensuring it doesn’t crack requires wisdom. What we witnessed in Beijing was the test of this wisdom against the cold breath of Realpolitik.