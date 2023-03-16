If Karl Popper ran a newsroom today, he would go mad. Can you imagine him being exposed to Twitter on a daily basis? Nothing is testable nor can it be falsified. There is an endless cycle of unverified information, dogmatic accusations and simplistic cliches. Theories are everywhere, but none of them is based on empirical observations. Sensationalism and soundbites reign supreme. Lies dance with disinformation. Trolls are constantly on the prowl. Some sell products, some sell their own personalities.

What I’m trying to say is: The evolution of the media has led us to a Sodom and Gomorrah scenario, especially for a philosopher of science like Popper, the name behind critical rationalism. Or, from a pop culture perspective, it has evolved in a direction that could inspire Eminem to write "The Real Slim Shady II" to slam the enemies, this time of the media, if he were really interested in it.

The prelude with Popper and the “god of rap” may sound too absurd to some ears, but please don’t judge me. Without surreal thinking, it is impossible nowadays to discuss the madness of the media.

According to the principle of “natura non facit saltus,” a Latin adage meaning “nature makes no leaps,” nature undergoes gradual changes rather than sudden or abrupt transformations. If you ask evolutionists, this maxim, said to have been first translated by Carl Linnaeus, an 18th-century Swedish botanist, zoologist and taxonomist, is an essential precept in comprehending the evolutionary processes that mold the world we inhabit. The gradual metamorphosis of species over time, propelled by natural selection and genetic drift, is a measured and constant process that spans millions of years.

However, many argue that this principle is pertinent to every area of human life. Progress in human endeavors is often incremental, forged on the triumphs and mistakes of those who have preceded us. The growth of scientific knowledge, technological innovations and social progress all follow a path of steadfast advancement, with small strides toward improvement leading to significant breakthroughs over time.

If we accept the Latin maxim as a rule of the universe, there will be no leap anywhere, including media, and we don’t have any option other than steady progress with tiny transformations in the Fourth Estate.

In the hallowed halls of the scientific world, discoveries are made, and knowledge is advanced through rigorous research and experimentation. The pursuit of truth and understanding is a noble endeavor, one that requires a commitment to logic, reason, and evidence-based analysis. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the contemporary media landscape.

The divide between the worlds of science and media has never been greater, with the latter often twisting and distorting scientific findings for the sake of generating clicks and views. From exaggerated headlines to misleading reporting, the media has become a breeding ground for misinformation and half-truths.

Take, for example, the recent earthquake that shook Türkiye and killed tens of thousands of people. A few seconds after the deadly tremors hit the country’s southeast in the early hours of Feb. 6, numerous tweets were sent to spread misinformation and disinformation. Some social media accounts shared fake coordinates to mislead search and rescue teams on their way to the disaster zone to find people stuck under the rubble. Others called quake survivors and mocked them, posing as a rescue crew coming to help them. They even shared those live phone calls. Fake graphic content was spread. Fake bank accounts for aid campaigns were shared.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, nothing changed. Trolls, some of whom use the term "journalist" in their account descriptions, rushed to their monstrous accounts, where thousands of people follow for reasons I still don't understand, to politicize the humanitarian crisis. They cursed each other politically, with some blaspheming and others hereticating one another. Maybe even worse reporting happened, but I couldn't keep up with the misinformed chaos.

It is a heartbreaking and tragic state for journalism and humanity. It directly and immediately affects human life, and we see how dangerous and wild media has become.

Let's pause for a moment and explore the disappearing link between science and media, which may be one of the underlying factors contributing to the current state of affairs in journalism. After all, isn't science meant to provide solutions to our problems? This is a topic that warrants further discussion.

The disconnect between media and science is not a new phenomenon. For years, the media has sensationalized scientific findings, turning complex and nuanced research into oversimplified sound bites. The result is a populace that is misinformed and ill-equipped to understand the nuances of scientific research.

But the media is not entirely to blame. Scientists themselves often struggle to communicate their findings to the public in a way that is accessible and engaging. The language of science can be dense and technical, making it difficult for the average person to understand.

So, what can be done to bridge the gap between media and science? For starters, the media needs to be more responsible in its reporting, avoiding hyperbole and sensationalism in favor of a more nuanced and accurate portrayal of scientific research. Likewise, scientists need to do a better job of communicating their findings to the public in a way that is engaging and easy to understand.

In the end, the divide between media and science may never be fully bridged. But by working together and respecting each other's domains, we can ensure that scientific discoveries are accurately reported and that the public is well-informed about the world around them. After all, the pursuit of knowledge is a noble endeavor, one that should be celebrated and respected, not distorted and diminished by the media.

Does that sound desperate?

To make a long story short, things are not going well in the media. With or without science, with or without surreal or critical thinking, this is unlikely to change rapidly, considering the principle of “natura non facit saltus.” And yes, Popper, Eminem or whoever we happen to mention would never be happy with the direction media has evolved. But we've got to start somewhere.

Just like how Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels once warned in "The Communist Manifesto" over a specter haunting Europe, journalists are today warning over a specter haunting the whole media sector – disinformation. Nevertheless, no powers have entered into a holy alliance to exorcise this specter.