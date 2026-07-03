NATO is once again redefining itself. This time, however, the issue is not a conventional strategic update. The war in Ukraine is not only compelling the alliance to strengthen its deterrence posture against Russia; it is also bringing to the forefront a far more fundamental question: Does NATO genuinely possess the industrial and manufacturing capacity necessary to sustain a prolonged war economy?

For this reason, the upcoming summit in Ankara cannot be regarded as an ordinary diplomatic gathering. Rather, it represents a critical juncture at which NATO's emerging identity will be put to the test. The alliance is no longer merely an organization engaged in military planning; it is increasingly evolving into a security organization defined by production chains, supply networks, and industrial capacity. This transformation is now being described with growing clarity: NATO 3.0.

During the Cold War, NATO was fundamentally built upon deterrence against the Soviet Union. NATO 1.0 represented a period characterized by military build-up and the development of operational concepts designed to counter the threat of Soviet invasion. The post-1990 era was defined by crisis management and out-of-area operations, and described as NATO 2.0. Extending from the Balkans to Afghanistan, this phase expanded the alliance's geographical reach while making it operationally more flexible. Moreover, NATO moved beyond its original founding philosophy by broadening its understanding of defense capacity to encompass issues such as climate change and the environment, sustainable supply and logistics chains, technological innovation, and international partnerships.

New logic of power

Today, however, a fundamentally different picture has emerged. NATO is no longer merely a defense alliance that generates deterrence, nor simply a security platform managing global crises. Instead, it is increasingly becoming an organization that must generate the industrial capacity required to sustain high-intensity warfare.

The war in Ukraine has transformed this shift from a theoretical debate into a tangible reality. At the outset of the conflict, it was widely assumed that the decisive factor would be the West's superiority in advanced weapons systems. As the war has continued, however, it has become increasingly evident that the decisive variable is not technology itself, but production capacity.

Long research and development cycles, the lengthy and highly specialized production timelines required for precision-guided munitions, fluctuations in unit production costs, and the time and financial resources necessary to train personnel to operate advanced weapon systems have all become integral components of overall defense capacity. The central question of modern warfare is therefore no longer how many tanks or missile systems a country possesses, but rather how rapidly, at what scale, and with what degree of continuity these systems can be reproduced.

Within this framework, NATO's principal challenge is not a shortage of technology but rather a shortage of industrial scale. Over the past three decades, the Western defense industry has been optimized for low-intensity operations, emphasizing cost efficiency and dependence on global supply chains. While this model proved highly effective in peacetime, it has exposed significant vulnerabilities when confronted with the demands of a high-intensity war economy. The rapid depletion of NATO stockpiles resulting from military assistance to Ukraine, together with production lines reaching the limits of their capacity, has made this structural weakness increasingly visible.

At this point, the concept of defense industrial readiness, which is receiving growing attention within NATO, becomes critically important. The issue is no longer the sheer size of defense budgets, but rather the speed at which those financial resources can be translated into actual production capacity. In modern warfare, the decisive factor is no longer the volume of available resources but the speed with which those resources can be mobilized over time.

This transformation has confronted NATO with an entirely new economic reality. An increasingly accepted view within the alliance holds that defense is no longer solely a military function but also an economic one. This constitutes the defining characteristic of NATO 3.0: the alliance is no longer simply an institution designed to prevent wars, but also a production system capable of sustaining a war economy.

The 5% target

Within this context, the 5% defense spending target adopted at the Hague summit may appear, at first glance, to be merely a technical increase in defense expenditures. In reality, however, it signifies a far deeper transformation. For the first time in NATO's history, defense spending is being treated not only as a measure of military capability but also as an indicator of economic resilience and industrial capacity. The true significance of this target lies not in the absolute volume of financial resources allocated, but in the extent to which those resources can be converted into sustainable production capacity.

For Europe's largest economies, mobilizing financial resources on this scale may not appear particularly difficult. Nevertheless, several important issues deserve attention. Defense expenditures at this magnitude would constitute an unprecedented level of military investment and would inevitably require a fundamental doctrinal transformation. Although such spending would not necessarily reduce overall levels of prosperity, allocating substantially greater resources to defense would inevitably lead to the securitization of certain policy domains. As a consequence, some of the normative principles that have traditionally shaped European governance would either diminish in significance or increasingly be bypassed.

At the same time, regardless of the magnitude of financial investment, the critical variable remains the pace of production. New defense industrial investments require years to materialize, the restructuring of supply chains is inherently time-consuming, and global dependencies on critical components cannot be eliminated in the short term. The defense economy can no longer be managed according to the logic of market efficiency; it must instead operate according to the tempo of war.

This reality has also made the geopolitical character of global supply chains far more visible. Modern weapons systems are no longer manufactured within the borders of a single country. Rather, they depend upon an intricate global production network extending from electronic components and critical minerals to software infrastructure and semiconductors. This creates a new strategic paradox for NATO. On the one hand, the alliance seeks to strengthen deterrence against Russia; on the other, a significant portion of the industrial ecosystem underpinning that deterrence remains dependent upon Asia-centered supply networks. Consequently, concepts such as de-risking, friend-shoring, and trusted supply chains are no longer merely instruments of economic policy; they have become integral elements of contemporary security doctrine.

At this juncture, another reality is being discussed with increasing openness within NATO: the boundaries of the alliance are no longer being redefined solely in geographical terms but also in industrial ones. This constitutes one of the defining characteristics of NATO 3.0. The future of the alliance will no longer be determined exclusively by which countries hold membership, but increasingly by which countries are capable of providing industrial production capacity.

Türkiye’s position, defense industry

It is precisely within this framework that Türkiye's position acquires a significance extending well beyond the conventional security literature. For decades, Türkiye has been regarded within NATO primarily as an ally responsible for securing the alliance's southern flank, contributing to regional crisis management, and providing military capabilities. Today, however, such a characterization has become insufficient. Türkiye is no longer merely a country that contributes military capabilities; it has emerged as an actor possessing a defense industrial ecosystem capable of generating production capacity itself.

Over the past decade, the development of unmanned systems, expanded munitions production capacity, rapid production cycles, and operational flexibility have placed Türkiye in a distinct category within NATO. Particularly under the conditions of high-intensity warfare, its ability to manufacture rapidly and adapt swiftly makes Türkiye one of the few allies whose capabilities align closely with the strategic logic of NATO 3.0. Given Europe's persistent production bottlenecks and the slow pace of industrial expansion, Türkiye's flexible manufacturing model assumes even greater strategic significance.

For this reason, the Ankara summit is not merely a diplomatic gathering; it also serves as a platform on which the actors that will shape NATO's industrial revolution are being tested. The future trajectory of the war in Ukraine will undoubtedly remain important. Yet the summit's greater significance lies in whether NATO itself can successfully complete its own transformation.

Ultimately, in the era of NATO 3.0, power is no longer measured solely by military capability. In this new strategic environment, the alliance's success will be determined not by how much it spends, but by how rapidly it can produce. The winners in this emerging system will not necessarily be those possessing the largest defense budgets, but rather those capable of adapting most quickly and developing manufacturing capacity at the highest speed. Türkiye's emergence as one of the countries moving toward the center of this new equation is therefore no longer merely a regional issue; it has become part of the structural reality of NATO 3.0.

For this reason, the Ankara summit will make visible not only NATO's diplomatic and military orientation within the broader search for a new transatlantic equilibrium, but also the alliance's own industrial revolution.