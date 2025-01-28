The unveiling of the New GAP Action Plan (2024-2028) during the "GAP Action Plan Information and Consultation Meeting" in Şanlıurfa marks a pivotal moment for Türkiye’s east and southeast. Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, joined by a delegation of ministers, outlined an ambitious vision to bridge regional disparities and unlock the region’s untapped potential. Beyond its strategic policy framework, this initiative symbolizes resilience, regional cooperation and inclusive growth.

Legacy of resilience

Türkiye has long prioritized regional development projects to address inequalities and the Southeastern Anatolia Project (GAP) stands as one of the most comprehensive examples. Conceived as an integrated development initiative, GAP encompasses urban and rural infrastructure, transportation, industry, education, health care and other sectors. Its ambitious scope includes the construction of dams, hydroelectric power plants and irrigation facilities on the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, aimed at transforming the region into a hub of economic and social vitality.

However, GAP’s progress was hindered during the 1990s by the destructive activities of the PKK terrorist organization. In an effort to disrupt the project, the PKK inflicted severe damage on its infrastructure, including dams and irrigation canals, while also targeting engineers and workers. These attacks not only caused human loss but also redirected critical funds toward counterterrorism efforts, stalling the project’s implementation. Despite these obstacles, Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to GAP highlights its determination to turn adversity into opportunity.

Yılmaz acknowledged this turbulent history, stating, “Terrorism affected our entire country, but it caused the greatest harm to the people living in the east and southeast.” The eradication of terrorism has now laid the foundation for sustainable economic growth, social stability and regional development.

Bridging regional disparities

The GAP region has long grappled with disparities that have divided the nation. The government’s response – through substantial public and private sector investments – reflects a clear commitment to equitable development. Between 2003 and 2024, nearly TL 1.40 billion ($39 million) was invested in the region, demonstrating a focused effort to eliminate long-standing inequalities.

Associate professor Metehan Yağmur of Istanbul Technical University emphasized the broader socioeconomic impact of these investments: “Long-term economic stagnation in the GAP region increased economic imbalances within Türkiye. Devoting additional resources not only helps the GAP region but also contributes to the overall development of Türkiye. Supporting underdeveloped regions aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, such as ‘decent work and economic growth’ and ‘reduced inequalities.’”

This influx of resources aims to transform the region into a vibrant economic hub, contributing to national prosperity while improving the lives of local communities.

A core focus of the New GAP Action Plan is infrastructure development, which is seen as a catalyst for regional and national progress. Economist and associate professor Mevlüt Tatlıyer stressed the strategic importance of infrastructure: “Reducing regional disparities requires not only investment in transportation and infrastructure but also a focus on strengthening economic ties between regions. Highways and railroads are the backbone of economic development. Once we build the infrastructure, everything else – investment, growth, and development – will follow.”

By investing in transportation networks, irrigation systems and renewable energy projects, the government seeks to create a foundation for sustained growth while fostering a sense of inclusion among the region’s residents.

The New GAP Action Plan extends beyond economic reforms, championing a vision of holistic development. Yılmaz described this initiative as “a development story that offers jobs to our youth, equal opportunities to our women, and a bright future to our children.” By promoting smart agricultural practices, fostering tourism and enhancing the investment environment, the plan seeks to create sustainable and inclusive growth.

Tatlıyer further highlighted the importance of regional collaboration, noting: “Improving economic relations with neighboring countries like Iraq and Syria will open new avenues for trade and cooperation, further enhancing regional prosperity. Infrastructure – including roads, bridges and railways – forms the backbone of such progress.” These efforts could transform the GAP region into a linchpin for regional economic integration and stability.

Shared vision of Türkiye

The GAP Action Plan Information and Consultation Meeting brought together ministers, experts and stakeholders to forge a shared vision of prosperity for Türkiye’s east and southeast. Yılmaz called on the business community to embrace the region’s emerging opportunities, urging: “You need to re-plan yourself by considering this new environment. Maybe new logistics opportunities will arise. We must evaluate these as well.”

The transformation of the GAP region is no longer a distant dream but an imminent reality. With terrorism eradicated and a comprehensive development framework in place, the region is poised to become a symbol of inclusive growth, resilience and cooperation. As Yılmaz aptly summarized, “The elimination of terrorism has unlocked the region’s potential, enabling a brighter future characterized by economic growth, stability and opportunity for all.”

The New GAP Action Plan demonstrates the power of unified efforts by the government, private sector and regional stakeholders. It is a shining example of how targeted investments, infrastructure development and peace-building can turn adversity into prosperity. The GAP region now stands as a beacon of hope – not just for Türkiye but for the broader region – illustrating the transformative power of resilience and visionary planning.