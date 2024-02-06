This week marks one year since the devastating earthquakes that shook the ground at magnitudes over 7.5, leveling the southeastern provinces of Türkiye. Thousands are still facing the traumatic effects of losing many loved ones within minutes.

Growing up in the city of Hatay, one of the most devastated areas, it was a painful experience to visit the city I once had loving memories of. Walking through the streets, all we could hear was the deafening silent screams wanting to come back to life amid its busy markets and heart-warming laughter. Our ministry has done its utmost best to bring the region back to its feet and ease the experience of rebuilding lives. Even right after the quakes struck, some 19,906 personnel with 3,763 vehicles arrived in the earthquake zone as soon as we received the news.

I wish to express my appreciation to those who selflessly undertook rescue operations not knowing how long they too would be away from their loved ones. After the Feb. 6 earthquakes, 9,786 heroic miners rushed to the aid of our people by putting their lives on the line. They entered even the riskiest wreckage without blinking an eye to save another life, worked devotedly day and night, and never gave up even when it was said that there was no hope.

This nation will never forget you.

Also, I would like to thank the hundreds of volunteers who assisted us in relocating those displaced and providing a hot meal in the harsh winter conditions. Our volunteers not only physically supported those within their reach, but they also emotionally comforted one another and did all they could to help everyone understand the extent of the destruction that took place within 45 seconds.

This nation will never forget you.

Our technicians and engineers quickly repaired the damaged transmission and pipeline systems to provide urgent electricity and gas to meet the basic needs of electricity, cooking and heat where possible. Your work and efforts are countless. Pipelines were repaired in four days, and all electrical maintenance was completed within two weeks across the region.

This nation will never forget you.

One year has gone by, with the strong leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a promise is a promise, and words are only meaningful when they turn into action. The energy sector set up hundreds of temporary housing within days and supported the medical team under severe pressure by providing urgent medication. We promised that much will change in one year, and life will return to as normal as possible. The Ministry of Energy has completed all infrastructure works needed to rebuild homes and workspaces, in liaison with all relevant ministries, to hand over the key to the locals once all work is completed as promised by this government.

It has been exactly one year since the "disaster of the century" that shook us all deeply. Since the first day, our state has been with our citizens with all its power to heal wounds. We continue to work uninterruptedly to restore our cities affected by the earthquake.

May all souls rest in peace. This nation will never forget you.